Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 YearsJames PatrickSolano County, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
Related
Sacramento man and teen face hate crime enhancement in robberies of Asian women
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are now facing hate crime charges after a series of robberies earlier this year in the Stockton Boulevard corridor. According to Sacramento Police, officers responded to robberies in April and May where Asian women leaving shopping centers were targeted. In the robberies, police say, the women were physically attacked and robbed of cash, jewelry, and other personal property.
55 pounds of meth valued at around $110K seized in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers with the Stockton Police Department seized 55 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday during a traffic stop. The traffic stop happened at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road. The cost of the meth is estimated to be around $110,000. Both 39-year-old Norberto Sanchez from Ceres and 40-year-old...
'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
Missing Yuba City woman found dead as family questions handling of case
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The bodies of a missing man and woman from Yuba city were found in an embankment near a car Wednesday. However, while the bodies were found, a family is still searching for answers. The bodies were identified as Janette Pantoja and Juan Almanza Zavala; both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton family still searching for answers one week after credit union shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — One week after 23-year-old Tyrique Harris was shot and killed at a Golden 1 Credit Union near Sherwood Mall in Stockton, his family is calling for answers and an end to a recent string of gun violence in the city. "It’s like we’ve all been desensitized,...
Salvador Debudey Jr. identified as victim in deadly Stockton West Lane shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a Stockton shooting along West Lane as Salvador Debudey Jr., 43. Police said the 43-year-old Stockton man was found shot along the 4900 block of West Lane on Aug. 11. Despite efforts to save Debudey's life, he ultimately died from his injuries.
Former Yolo Food Bank Executive Director suing the nonprofit
WOODLAND, Calif. — Former Yolo Food Bank Executive Director Michael Bisch is suing the nonprofit, alleging wrongful termination and retaliation for whistleblowing. Back in June, Bisch alerted news outlets the Yolo Food Bank (YFB) Board of Directors fired him. In his June 2 news release, he said, “After leading...
15-year-old back home after alleged homicide attempt by other student at Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
RELATED PEOPLE
'The violence is getting younger' | Stockton activists say enough is enough amid rise in crime
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton sees a rise in violent crime this summer, community activists have a stern message: enough is enough. Stockton has seen 34 homicides this year compared to the 26 it saw this time last year. Recently, a beloved son was shot and killed outside a Stockton credit union, another man was killed along West Lane and one person was killed at South Side Market.
'I want to live at home' | The battle of a conservatorship funded by tax dollars
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Garth Schutte, 40, has been taken by the state. His mother, Jill, and older brothers, Ian and Russell, aren't allowed to speak to or see Garth. They don't know where he lives. That's because Garth has been placed under a limited conservatorship. In California, a conservatorship...
Scott Demar identified in deadly Stockton South Side Market shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at South Side Market in Stockton as Scott Demar. Police said the 29-year-old Stockton man was one of two people shot on Aug. 14 along South Airport Way. Demar was killed, and the other person hurt in the shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
'I can't sleep at all': Monterey Trail High attack victim's family want people to stop sharing video
ELK GROVE, Calif — It's been two days since a 15-year-old was violently attacked at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove. The family is demanding answers and the victim's sister is speaking for the first time since the attack. The father and sister of the student known as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rocklin man embezzles $4.8M from employer, spends $1M on online video game
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A man from Rocklin was sentenced to 10 years in prison for wire fraud, money laundering and submitting false statements to a financial institution, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Kevin Lee Co, 51, pleaded guilty in Dec. 2016 to wire fraud and money laundering of...
Gun seized from student during fight at a Stockton high school
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police recovered a gun from a student during a fight involving at least two other students at Lincoln High School in Stockton Monday. The student reportedly flashed a loaded hand gun during a fight on campus during lunch time around 12:20 p.m., according to Stockton Police.
Body found in RV after east Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a burned RV Friday afternoon. Police say officers were initially called to the area of Folsom Boulevard and Hornet Drive about a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found an RV fully...
Rocky's 7440 Club alcohol license suspended
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights club's alcohol license has been suspended for 30 days by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and must immediately cease serving alcohol. Rocky’s 7440 Club, at 7440 Auburn Boulevard, got their license suspended after ABC received complaints from the community...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stockton Unified trustees vote to cancel town halls on grand jury report
STOCKTON, Calif. — In a 5-2 vote during their special board meeting Tuesday, Stockton Unified School District trustees moved to suspend any public town hall meetings about this summer's scathing grand jury report, which found mismanagement and a lack of transparency at Stockton’s largest school district. The vote...
1st Sacramento community makeover since pandemic focuses on food insecurity, inflation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Student volunteers in Sacramento with the community-based mentorship program Voices Of The Youth are set to give the community a makeover on Friday after the annual event aimed at servicing youth sat dormant since 2020. Voices Of The Youth founder Berry Accius told ABC10 his organization...
6 people without a home after fire in Rio Linda
RIO LINDA, Calif. — Six people are without a home in Rio Linda after a fire on Friday morning. Two cats and one dog were rescued, but one cat died in the fire, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. One person was treated, but there were no major injuries reported.
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0