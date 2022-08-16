ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Sacramento man and teen face hate crime enhancement in robberies of Asian women

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are now facing hate crime charges after a series of robberies earlier this year in the Stockton Boulevard corridor. According to Sacramento Police, officers responded to robberies in April and May where Asian women leaving shopping centers were targeted. In the robberies, police say, the women were physically attacked and robbed of cash, jewelry, and other personal property.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

55 pounds of meth valued at around $110K seized in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers with the Stockton Police Department seized 55 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday during a traffic stop. The traffic stop happened at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road. The cost of the meth is estimated to be around $110,000. Both 39-year-old Norberto Sanchez from Ceres and 40-year-old...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Solano County, CA
City
Vacaville, CA
State
California State
Vacaville, CA
Crime & Safety
Solano County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Former Yolo Food Bank Executive Director suing the nonprofit

WOODLAND, Calif. — Former Yolo Food Bank Executive Director Michael Bisch is suing the nonprofit, alleging wrongful termination and retaliation for whistleblowing. Back in June, Bisch alerted news outlets the Yolo Food Bank (YFB) Board of Directors fired him. In his June 2 news release, he said, “After leading...
WOODLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Alexander
ABC10

'The violence is getting younger' | Stockton activists say enough is enough amid rise in crime

STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton sees a rise in violent crime this summer, community activists have a stern message: enough is enough. Stockton has seen 34 homicides this year compared to the 26 it saw this time last year. Recently, a beloved son was shot and killed outside a Stockton credit union, another man was killed along West Lane and one person was killed at South Side Market.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Scott Demar identified in deadly Stockton South Side Market shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at South Side Market in Stockton as Scott Demar. Police said the 29-year-old Stockton man was one of two people shot on Aug. 14 along South Airport Way. Demar was killed, and the other person hurt in the shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Surgeon#Plaintiffs#Violent Crime
ABC10

Gun seized from student during fight at a Stockton high school

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police recovered a gun from a student during a fight involving at least two other students at Lincoln High School in Stockton Monday. The student reportedly flashed a loaded hand gun during a fight on campus during lunch time around 12:20 p.m., according to Stockton Police.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Body found in RV after east Sacramento fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a burned RV Friday afternoon. Police say officers were initially called to the area of Folsom Boulevard and Hornet Drive about a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found an RV fully...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Rocky's 7440 Club alcohol license suspended

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights club's alcohol license has been suspended for 30 days by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and must immediately cease serving alcohol. Rocky’s 7440 Club, at 7440 Auburn Boulevard, got their license suspended after ABC received complaints from the community...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

6 people without a home after fire in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA, Calif. — Six people are without a home in Rio Linda after a fire on Friday morning. Two cats and one dog were rescued, but one cat died in the fire, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. One person was treated, but there were no major injuries reported.
RIO LINDA, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy