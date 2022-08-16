ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Season of struggles leads Kansas kicker Jacob Borcila to change approach

Kansas kicker Jacob Borcila is hoping that a physical transformation over the summer will lead to a change in mental approach come this season. Borcila, a redshirt junior, made just nine of his 15 field goal attempts last season, the worst success rate in the Big 12 among full-time kickers. That followed a redshirt freshman season in which he made six of his nine attempts.
LAWRENCE, KS
Lawrence, KS
LJWORLD

Opinion: Redistricting means big changes for state

How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posed by Kansas’ new congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the 2nd District and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court Judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed, and its decision — and the map — is final.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas Supreme Court rejects appeal of Wichita woman convicted in beheading

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a Wichita woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing of 63-year-old Micki Davis three years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
WICHITA, KS
LJWORLD

Gwendolyn Johnson

Graveside services for Gwendolyn M. Johnson, 94, Lawrence, will be held at a later date in Lake Wales, Fla.. Mrs. Johnson passed away Wed., August 17, 2022, at Bridge Haven. Condolences at rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County’s abortion amendment recount wraps up after roughly 30 hours of work; outcome didn’t change

Douglas County has finished its recount of votes on the constitutional amendment on abortion, and the outcome hasn’t changed, the county’s election office said Friday. The recount, which was initiated by anti-abortion activists in nine counties at the beginning of this week, was finished in Douglas County late Friday afternoon. As expected, the recount didn’t change the outcome of the vote in Douglas County, which still rejected the amendment with more than 81% of the vote.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Upcoming events include history talks and tours, opera, beer, music, film and more

Several weekend events are included in this year’s “Civil War on the Border,” now in its 27th year. The 2022 program explores the intersections of natural and cultural history in Lawrence and Douglas County. Several programs are listed below and on the Watkins Museum of History website. Upcoming events also include concerts by the Lawrence Opera Theatre on Thursday through Saturday evenings, plus a Sunday matinee; See theatrelawrence.com for full details and ticket availability.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Topeka man to serve year in prison for theft and other crimes in Douglas County

A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 months in prison for theft and other crimes. The man, Joshua Scott Carpenter, 34, pleaded guilty on June 12 to one felony count of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing from an officer. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced him to 12 months for the theft charge, six months on the burglary charge and six months on the flee and elude charge, all to run concurrently.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

City of Lawrence to test out making buses free to ride in 2023, with potential to eliminate fares permanently

The City of Lawrence plans to make its buses free to ride in 2023 as part of a yearlong pilot program, and will consider eliminating bus fares permanently in the future. The Lawrence City Commission approved the yearlong fare-free pilot program as part of its meeting this week. Transit and Parking Manager Adam Weigel said in an email to the Journal-World that eliminating bus fares has been a community-driven desire for several years, and that the city hopes making the buses free to ride will encourage new riders and benefit existing riders by saving them money.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

As county tax bills rise by 10% or more, county’s savings accounts grow by more than $10M; since 2019 savings are up by nearly $30M

Call it the Douglas County dichotomy. In a year when many Douglas County residents may have to dip into their savings accounts to pay their property tax bills, Douglas County government is significantly growing its savings account. A review of Douglas County’s proposed 2023 budget found that commissioners are poised...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

