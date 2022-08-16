Read full article on original website
Season of struggles leads Kansas kicker Jacob Borcila to change approach
Kansas kicker Jacob Borcila is hoping that a physical transformation over the summer will lead to a change in mental approach come this season. Borcila, a redshirt junior, made just nine of his 15 field goal attempts last season, the worst success rate in the Big 12 among full-time kickers. That followed a redshirt freshman season in which he made six of his nine attempts.
‘The reality of life’: Kansas football analyst Oscar Rodriguez Jr. channels positivity after twice surviving cancer
Oscar Rodriguez Jr. was given less than a 15% chance of survival and was undergoing chemotherapy in a room typically reserved for hospice care. Despite the long odds, all he wanted to do was focus on the positives. It was late 2014, and the longtime football coach considered his surroundings....
Kansas women’s soccer drops season opener, 1-0 to Ohio State at Rock Chalk Park
The lasting image of Thursday’s 1-0 Kansas soccer loss to Ohio State in the season opener at Rock Chalk Park was sophomore Raena Childers leaving the field with tears in her eyes following the postgame team meeting. After playing the Buckeyes tough throughout and even-up on the stat sheet...
Keeping Jason Bean at QB may be Kansas’ best option for offensive success
It was an enticing thought in the early winter, one conceived in the wake of Jalon Daniels’ emergence over Kansas’ final three games last season. Could Jason Bean find a home on the field at a position other than quarterback?. Bean has attributes that stand out among his...
More than 40 years and $3 billion later, Dale Seuferling looks back at KU Endowment career as he enters retirement
It would still be several weeks before a game of southern California musical chairs would set the college football world on edge. In other words, USC and UCLA had not yet surprised the sports world by bolting to the Big Ten Conference and leaving their longtime Pac-12 home in disarray.
Opinion: Redistricting means big changes for state
How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posed by Kansas’ new congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the 2nd District and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court Judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed, and its decision — and the map — is final.
Kansas Supreme Court rejects appeal of Wichita woman convicted in beheading
TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a Wichita woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing of 63-year-old Micki Davis three years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
Gwendolyn Johnson
Graveside services for Gwendolyn M. Johnson, 94, Lawrence, will be held at a later date in Lake Wales, Fla.. Mrs. Johnson passed away Wed., August 17, 2022, at Bridge Haven. Condolences at rumsey-yost.com.
Douglas County’s abortion amendment recount wraps up after roughly 30 hours of work; outcome didn’t change
Douglas County has finished its recount of votes on the constitutional amendment on abortion, and the outcome hasn’t changed, the county’s election office said Friday. The recount, which was initiated by anti-abortion activists in nine counties at the beginning of this week, was finished in Douglas County late Friday afternoon. As expected, the recount didn’t change the outcome of the vote in Douglas County, which still rejected the amendment with more than 81% of the vote.
Upcoming events include history talks and tours, opera, beer, music, film and more
Several weekend events are included in this year’s “Civil War on the Border,” now in its 27th year. The 2022 program explores the intersections of natural and cultural history in Lawrence and Douglas County. Several programs are listed below and on the Watkins Museum of History website. Upcoming events also include concerts by the Lawrence Opera Theatre on Thursday through Saturday evenings, plus a Sunday matinee; See theatrelawrence.com for full details and ticket availability.
More than a year after his conviction, Missouri man receives probation in connection with Lawrence drug death
A man who took a plea deal more than a year ago in connection with a drug death but failed to appear for his original sentencing date received probation on Friday in Douglas County District Court. Brandon Lawrence Galloway, 34, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was originally charged in April 2021...
Topeka man to serve year in prison for theft and other crimes in Douglas County
A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 months in prison for theft and other crimes. The man, Joshua Scott Carpenter, 34, pleaded guilty on June 12 to one felony count of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing from an officer. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced him to 12 months for the theft charge, six months on the burglary charge and six months on the flee and elude charge, all to run concurrently.
A look at the top costs and projects driving the city’s proposal to increase utility rates 26% by 2025
Lawrence city leaders have a lot of factors to weigh as they prepare to determine a single number residents are bound to notice — the bolded number after “amount due” at the top of their utility bills. Behind a city staff proposal to increase water and sewer...
City of Lawrence to test out making buses free to ride in 2023, with potential to eliminate fares permanently
The City of Lawrence plans to make its buses free to ride in 2023 as part of a yearlong pilot program, and will consider eliminating bus fares permanently in the future. The Lawrence City Commission approved the yearlong fare-free pilot program as part of its meeting this week. Transit and Parking Manager Adam Weigel said in an email to the Journal-World that eliminating bus fares has been a community-driven desire for several years, and that the city hopes making the buses free to ride will encourage new riders and benefit existing riders by saving them money.
A dispute over what voters were told in 1994 may stop county residents from getting property tax relief today
There’s such a thing as an urban myth, and perhaps, there’s a Douglas County myth too. The urban one is likely to make its appearance around a campfire, a water cooler or even a bar. The Douglas County variety tends to show up around tax time. As Douglas...
Douglas County Emergency Management aims for ARPA dollars to boost disaster response and preparedness
Douglas County Emergency Management’s work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic was extensive; the department established the Unified Command team in March 2020 to help with pandemic response and recovery, and it also coordinated the county’s mass testing and vaccination events. It’s no surprise, then, that when Douglas County leaders...
Humane Society waiving adoption fees on Aug. 27 for its annual Clear the Shelter Day
The Lawrence Humane Society on Saturday, Aug. 27, will host its eighth annual Clear the Shelter Day, part of a nationwide pet adoption campaign. The event, which involves the waiver of adoption fees, aims to get every animal in the shelter matched with a family by the end of the day.
As county tax bills rise by 10% or more, county’s savings accounts grow by more than $10M; since 2019 savings are up by nearly $30M
Call it the Douglas County dichotomy. In a year when many Douglas County residents may have to dip into their savings accounts to pay their property tax bills, Douglas County government is significantly growing its savings account. A review of Douglas County’s proposed 2023 budget found that commissioners are poised...
