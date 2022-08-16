A group of magnet fishers hauled in a “razor sharp” samurai sword and seven rifle bullets while plying the waters of the Union Canal in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh last weekend. The interesting finds, which were posted to the Magnet Fishers of Edinburgh Facebook page and published in the Edinburgh Evening News, were quickly turned over to local authorities. But not before magnet fisherman Eddie Wells posed with the Japanese sword for a photo, and another man snapped pictures of the seven large caliber bullets he’d resurrected from the waters of the canal.

