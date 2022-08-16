Until recently, polio had only been detected in a handful of countries, thanks to global eradication efforts. But this year’s polio alerts in the United States, United Kingdom and Israel are a reminder that as long as poliovirus is found anywhere, it is a potential problem everywhere. That could include Australia. Here’s what the latest polio cases mean for Australia – including under-vaccinated communities and people travelling internationally. The US case In July this year, a young man in Rockland County, New York, developed paralysis and was diagnosed with polio, the first US case since 2013. He had never been vaccinated against polio, which is...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 MINUTES AGO