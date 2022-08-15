Read full article on original website
Step Inside The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Erie County
If you're someone who loves living in a city setting, then a dream home in country probably doesn't sound like your best kind of idea. But if you are someone who loves the wide open spaces and huge yard and property to roam around, this home is perfect for you.
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
wnynewsnow.com
Volunteers Raise Over $31,000 To Help Jamestown Women’s Shelter Project
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A group of volunteers have raised over $31,000 to help fund asbestos cleanup within a new woman’s shelter in Jamestown. Earlier this month, those with the Ascension Leadership Academy stepped up to help offset abatement costs for the United Christian Advocacy Network’s planned shelter in Downtown Jamestown.
Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY
Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
Mighty Fine to again temporarily close its doors
An Erie staple is closing its doors again, but only for a short amount of time. Mighty Fine Donuts posted on its Facebook page it will temporarily close beginning Monday, Aug. 29 due to the owner having a medical procedure. This is the second temporary closure this year as the owner underwent a medical procedure […]
Feed baby bison or get a camel kiss at Hidden Valley Animal Adventure
No need to take a tropical vacation to visit an animal safari, you can drive 40 minutes from Downtown Buffalo to Varysburg for an adventure.
WGRZ TV
Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum in September
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
chautauquatoday.com
K-9 locates missing girl in Mina
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says several agencies were involved in a search for a 6-year-old girl in the town of Mina on Wednesday evening. Sheriff's deputies responded to the missing person report on Route 430 around 7:45 pm, along with Sheriff's K-9 Link. After nearly an hour of searching, the K-9 was able to locate the girl who was stuck in a thick area of brush about a half-mile from her home. She was not injured and returned to her family. The Sheriff's Office was assisted in the search by New York State Forest Rangers, the Findley Lake Fire Department, the Sherman Fire Department, and Chautauqua County EMS.
The best sandwich in Waterford, PA
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Who has the best sandwich in Waterford? Well, that’s subjective, but a friendly competition is seeking the answer anyway. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 26, Asbury United Methodist Church of Waterford is asking folks to help decide. Here’s how it works: People dine at one of the five competing restaurants. They get one […]
erienewsnow.com
wnynewsnow.com
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Provides List of Resources for Raccoon Refuse Customers
Erie County is providing a list of resources for customers affected by the closure of Raccoon Refuse. County Executive Brenton Davis said the county is talking with Union City Borough and Summit Township about a possible drop-off site for trash until a new company is secured. Customers who paid for...
SPCA Monday: Lionel
He's a lionhead rabbit who's up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.
Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York
The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County
A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York
This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
erienewsnow.com
Raccoon Refuse Employees Speak out
Many residents in both Erie and Crawford county are frustrated as their trash continues to go unattended. The Warren transfer station recently posted signs stating they are closed to the public. They have been operating with a broken loader for over a month. The public transfer station is typically cleared nightly, but has not been cleared out in several weeks.
Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
