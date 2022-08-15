ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Volunteers Raise Over $31,000 To Help Jamestown Women’s Shelter Project

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A group of volunteers have raised over $31,000 to help fund asbestos cleanup within a new woman’s shelter in Jamestown. Earlier this month, those with the Ascension Leadership Academy stepped up to help offset abatement costs for the United Christian Advocacy Network’s planned shelter in Downtown Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY

Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
LAKE VIEW, NY
City
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Lifestyle
YourErie

Mighty Fine to again temporarily close its doors

An Erie staple is closing its doors again, but only for a short amount of time. Mighty Fine Donuts posted on its Facebook page it will temporarily close beginning Monday, Aug. 29 due to the owner having a medical procedure. This is the second temporary closure this year as the owner underwent a medical procedure […]
ERIE, PA
WGRZ TV

Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye

Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
#Assisted Living#Independent Living#Disability#Ny Connects
2 On Your Side

Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

K-9 locates missing girl in Mina

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says several agencies were involved in a search for a 6-year-old girl in the town of Mina on Wednesday evening. Sheriff's deputies responded to the missing person report on Route 430 around 7:45 pm, along with Sheriff's K-9 Link. After nearly an hour of searching, the K-9 was able to locate the girl who was stuck in a thick area of brush about a half-mile from her home. She was not injured and returned to her family. The Sheriff's Office was assisted in the search by New York State Forest Rangers, the Findley Lake Fire Department, the Sherman Fire Department, and Chautauqua County EMS.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

The best sandwich in Waterford, PA

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Who has the best sandwich in Waterford? Well, that’s subjective, but a friendly competition is seeking the answer anyway. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 26, Asbury United Methodist Church of Waterford is asking folks to help decide. Here’s how it works: People dine at one of the five competing restaurants. They get one […]
WATERFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe

FINDLEY LAKE, NY (WNY News Now) – An hours long search for a missing girl in Chautauqua County has ended, after she was located by first responders. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirmed the news just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The search for the missing six-year-old began around 7:50...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Missing 6-Year-Old Found A Half Mile Away From Home

FINDLEY LAKE, NY (WNY News Now) – A multiple hours long search for a missing girl in Chautauqua County ended, after she was located a half mile away from home by first responders. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone told WNY News Now that calls came in around 7:50 Wednesday...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Provides List of Resources for Raccoon Refuse Customers

Erie County is providing a list of resources for customers affected by the closure of Raccoon Refuse. County Executive Brenton Davis said the county is talking with Union City Borough and Summit Township about a possible drop-off site for trash until a new company is secured. Customers who paid for...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York

The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County

A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York

This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Raccoon Refuse Employees Speak out

Many residents in both Erie and Crawford county are frustrated as their trash continues to go unattended. The Warren transfer station recently posted signs stating they are closed to the public. They have been operating with a broken loader for over a month. The public transfer station is typically cleared nightly, but has not been cleared out in several weeks.
News 4 Buffalo

Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
BUFFALO, NY

