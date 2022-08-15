Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Paula Standley
Paula Christine Standley, 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 15, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. She ran into the arms of her parents and left behind the trials of her earthly life. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home...
eastidahonews.com
Zoo Idaho in Pocatello opens gift shop
POCATELLO — After more than two years of production delays, the Zoo Idaho Pocatello gift shop and entrance opened with a ribbon-cutting Thursday. “The excitement is super-high, but there is also a measure of relief,” zoo superintendent Peter Pruett said. “It’s been a slow process … but this is cool, this is absolutely cool.”
eastidahonews.com
Delyn James Haney
Delyn James Haney, 74, passed away on August 15, 2022, at the Teton Post Acute Care & Rehab Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born on July 20, 1948, in Moore, Idaho to Maurice Evan and Clover Ione Palmer Haney. Delyn was raised in Moore, Idaho where he received his education, graduating from Butte County High School in 1967. He worked for the government at the INL as a laborer doing construction and janitorial work. Delyn loved fast cars and took pride in them. He would often take trips to just drive and enjoy the outdoors.
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
eastidahonews.com
Deborah T Rawlings
Deborah Traher Rawlings, 70, of Idaho Falls, died at the family home on August 15, 2022, of a lingering illness. She was born Aug. 8, 1952, in Elko, NV, to Norman and Evelyn Danner Traher. She attended Elko schools and graduated from Elko High School in 1969. She attended Idaho State University, Elko Community College, and BYU-Hawaii before transferring and graduating from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She received a BS degree in Social Work.
eastidahonews.com
Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections
IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
kvnutalk
Rabid bat found in Southeast Idaho – Cache Valley Daily
BLCKFOOT – A rabid bat was found in Bingham County recently and a Southeast Idaho Public Health (SIPH) spokesperson is warning people to be vigilant and keep an eye out for the fury little critters. There have been five bats that have tested positive for rabies in Southeast Idaho and eight in the whole state.
eastidahonews.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses will start knocking on doors again after two and a half year hiatus
IDAHO FALLS – Jehovah’s Witnesses across the U.S. are celebrating the return of door-to-door missionary work for the first time in two and a half years. In-person proselyting efforts came to a halt in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The interruption of more than 100 years of proselyting was an “unprecedented” decision from church leadership, which they believed was the safest decision for congregations and communities.
Idaho State Journal
Ferguson, Michael Lance
Ferguson Michael Lance Ferguson Michael Lance Ferguson, 59, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away Sunday night on August 7, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center, with his daughters and wife by his side. Michael was born on January 15, 1963, to his loving parents Barbara A. Tompkins and Robert Ferguson, in San Sebastian, Spain. He was a loving father, son, brother, and grandfather to his family. Always wearing a cheesy grin which was passionately nick-named the "Daddy face". In his early life, Michael had a childhood full of love and fun. After graduating from high school, his first son Ian was born. Michael first thought about joining the Army, but ultimately went into the Navy. After his service in the military, he married Laurie Ferguson. Together, they had two daughters, Megan and Shannon. Michael was an amazing father and loving husband. His daughters gave him 7 wonderful grandchildren whom he always talked and boasted about. He was always caring and such a good friend to the end! Michael loved the outdoors, Oregon, football, family, and having fun. He always wanted everyone to have a good time and love each other more. He seemed to enjoy what life had to offer with the biggest smile on his face. Michael loved all aspects of life and family and will be forever missed. He will always be in our hearts. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara A. Tompkins; his father, Robert Ferguson; a brother; his sister Amber; and his son, Ian Ferguson. Michael is survived by his daughters Shannon and Megan Ferguson; his wife Laurie Ferguson; 7 grandchildren; his father Robert Ferguson; stepfather Ken; sisters Brooke and Crystal; and brothers Todd and Aaron. Cremation arrangements are taking place under the direction of Wilks Funeral Home. No services planned at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
Pocatello Police welcomes 2 new officers
The Pocatello Police Department is welcoming two new officers. The post Pocatello Police welcomes 2 new officers appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Toddler alerts two sleeping adults that house is on fire
IDAHO FALLS — Thanks to a toddler alerting two adults who were sleeping in a home that caught fire, they were able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters responded Tuesday before 10 a.m. to the 2000 block of Caspian Avenue, just off of East 25th Street, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release.
eastidahonews.com
GALLERY: Photos from Lori Vallow Daybell hearing
ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in a Fremont County court hearing Tuesday morning where her defense team asked Judge Steven Boyce to reconvene a grand jury so language in the criminal indictment can be clarified. Prosecutors objected to the motion and Boyce has not yet ruled on the issue.
Empowering parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September
The Idaho State Board of Education announced Tuesday it intends to make Empowering Parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September. The post Empowering parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
You’re invited to Idaho Falls Chamber’s summer celebration this week
IDAHO FALLS – The end of summer is fast approaching and the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce wants to celebrate before the school year begins. The Chamber is holding its first-ever summer celebration by the waterfront at Snake River Landing on Friday. The festivities will get underway at 6 p.m. with dinner provided by several vendors, including Blackhawk BBQ, The Golden Crown Lounge and Yeti Jane Sips & Snacks.
eastidahonews.com
Life Lessons: Dr. David Hill shares how he helped his wife prepare for death
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Idaho State Journal
Free admission at Zoo Idaho on Saturday
POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho and Connections Credit Union are teaming up to provide free admission to Zoo Idaho on Saturday. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Connections Credit Union will also be hosting a free barbecue with hotdogs and beverages while supplies last. Free...
eastidahonews.com
Ammon man linked to white supremacist group to go to trial
AMMON — A 21-year-old Ammon man believed to be connected to a white supremacist group that had plans to disrupt a northern Idaho LGBTQ pride event will go to trial. Richard Jacob Jessop was one of 31 people arrested near Coeur d’Alene in June. Jessop plead not guilty...
eastidahonews.com
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada
REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
eastidahonews.com
Builders may be able to connect to sewer system during curtailment. Here’s how
SHELLEY — Building projects in parts of Bonneville and Bingham counties have been in limbo for some time due to a restriction placed on new connections to the sewer system. But there is hope in sight as some more sewer capacity has been created. “We know there are some...
Comments / 0