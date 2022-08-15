Ferguson Michael Lance Ferguson Michael Lance Ferguson, 59, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away Sunday night on August 7, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center, with his daughters and wife by his side. Michael was born on January 15, 1963, to his loving parents Barbara A. Tompkins and Robert Ferguson, in San Sebastian, Spain. He was a loving father, son, brother, and grandfather to his family. Always wearing a cheesy grin which was passionately nick-named the "Daddy face". In his early life, Michael had a childhood full of love and fun. After graduating from high school, his first son Ian was born. Michael first thought about joining the Army, but ultimately went into the Navy. After his service in the military, he married Laurie Ferguson. Together, they had two daughters, Megan and Shannon. Michael was an amazing father and loving husband. His daughters gave him 7 wonderful grandchildren whom he always talked and boasted about. He was always caring and such a good friend to the end! Michael loved the outdoors, Oregon, football, family, and having fun. He always wanted everyone to have a good time and love each other more. He seemed to enjoy what life had to offer with the biggest smile on his face. Michael loved all aspects of life and family and will be forever missed. He will always be in our hearts. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara A. Tompkins; his father, Robert Ferguson; a brother; his sister Amber; and his son, Ian Ferguson. Michael is survived by his daughters Shannon and Megan Ferguson; his wife Laurie Ferguson; 7 grandchildren; his father Robert Ferguson; stepfather Ken; sisters Brooke and Crystal; and brothers Todd and Aaron. Cremation arrangements are taking place under the direction of Wilks Funeral Home. No services planned at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO