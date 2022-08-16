ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Eve Hewson: ‘I have a secret Twitter account where I go no-holds-barred’

Welcome to my bed,” Eve Hewson says by way of hello, her back arched into a preposterous abundance of cloud-white pillows. The 31-year-old actor simply cannot. resist. a good line. When I ask her about her boss, Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan, Hewson doesn’t hesitate: “Do you have a girl crush on her? Because I do.” And when I ask if anyone happened to misbehave at the flashy premiere party for their new series about a scheming clan of Irish sisters? “Yeah!” A pause. “Me.”Hewson does look alluringly dishevelled over Zoom. She’s chicly/slovenly attired in a fluffy hotel robe, enormous silver hoops, and yesterday’s blowout. She’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

James Acaster: ‘All my stand-up was in this exaggerated persona – I’m more myself now’

Everyone thought James Acaster had quit stand-up comedy. He said he’d be “glad” to never do it again. Except... today he tells me something different. “I wasn’t going to decide one way or another,” he says from his home in London. Really? But the five-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee told one podcast: “Right now, I don’t want to do it again, ever.” His mindset at the time, he says, was about “not putting the pressure on myself to say ‘I have to go back’ or ‘I must never go back’... I never said I’d quit. Some people were under the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

