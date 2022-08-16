Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' eventJennifer GeerChicago, IL
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva RestaurantChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Girls Volleyball Preview 2022
We move from the field to the courts. The Metea Valley Mustangs begin their state championship defense in 2022. Can they make it back to the top? Will other local schools like Benet Academy and Naperville North be able to take the throne? I will be your tour guide through the girls volleyball preview.
Girls Golf Vern McGonagle Memorial Championship 08.16.22
It’s that time again, the annual girls Vern McGonagle Memorial Championship is back at Naperville Country Club with the six local high schools squaring off on a beautiful summer morning. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. 13th Hole. Neuqua Valley is the back to back defending champions...
Naperville Police on Dunkin Rooftop for a Good Cause
“It’s a great way just to raise awareness and very much be visible and kinda fun and interact with the community and that way it draws more attention,” said John Thorp. Today marks the 19th year anniversary of a special relationship between Dunkin’ and Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois partnership.
What’s Cooking?
What’s Cooking? There is nothing that connects us like food. A meal is often involved when people come together for most things from celebrating milestone moments to resolving outstanding conflicts to a first date between two potential mates. On this Dana Being Dana, host Dana Michelle is on location in the heart of the home where she is joined by culinary experts and friends – and you’ll have the best seat at the table. Chef Terrell Cole whips up three courses, while Kira Ross of T.E.A.C. Group Corporation provides the perfect pairings to each. When the episode is complete, “all will have dined sufficiently.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rich Janor Announced As New Republican Nominee
Earlier today, a news conference took place on the steps of Naperville City Hall to announce that Rich Janor will be running as the new Republican nominee for State Representative in the 41st District. This comes after Naperville City Council Member Jennifer Bruzan Taylor withdrew from the race due to “personal family matters.”
City Approves SROs | First Day of D204 | Old Naperville Day
At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution for school resource officers appointed by the City of Naperville to serve in District 203 and 204. School Resource Officers, or SROs, are police officers in elementary, middle and high schools who will develop the best safety procedures for potential threats while conducting drills with staff and students. The resolution is effective immediately in both districts.
Sweetgreen, The Matrix Club Among Newcomers To Naperville Business Scene
Business in Naperville is booming, with a flurry of new shops, restaurants and developments settling in. Foodies looking for some healthy options will be happy to hear that Sweetgreen is slated to come to Downtown Naperville. The national fast-casual chain focuses on simple, seasonal, made from scratch items, and prides itself on using fresh produce each day.
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
IN THIS ARTICLE
High Powered Rifles Sales Ban | Bus Service Requested | Homecoming Fest
Naperville’s City Council will vote on a proposed ban on sales of certain high powered rifles in Naperville at their Tuesday meeting. The ordinance was discussed at the group’s meeting last month and has since undergone several changes. Previously some semi-automatic handguns as well as large-capacity magazines for handguns had been included on the sale ban list, but have since been removed. There are also exceptions which would allow sales of high powered rifles to federal, state or local law enforcement agencies and officers, as well as the U.S. military. The ban would apply to licensed gun sellers, but not private sales by unlicensed parties. If the ordinance is approved, it would take effect on January 1, 2023.
How to Start Running
Running is a fun way to be active, improve overall fitness, make new friends and achieve new goals. When running, each person can determine how fast, how far and what fits with their fitness goals. Here are some tips to get started running and stay injury-free:. Start easy. Don’t start...
Candidate Petitions | 248th Ave Noise Walls | Cop On A Rooftop
Petitions for those interested in becoming a candidate in the 2023 Naperville municipal election will be available starting Tuesday, August 23. Next year there will be four city council positions up for grabs, each with four-year terms, as well as the position of mayor, also a four-year term. To qualify, candidates must be a registered voter in the city of Naperville and have been a city resident for at least a year. Petitions can be picked up at the Community Services Department in the Naperville Municipal Center. Candidates can begin acquiring signatures as of August 30, and can file completed petitions between November 21 and November 23 or on November 28. If there are more than four candidates who file for the position of mayor, or more than 16 candidates seeking a city council seat, there will be a Consolidated Primary Election on February 28, 2023. The Consolidated Election will be held April 4, 2023.
Naperville Police Give Safety Tips As Kids Head Back To School
As kids gear up to head back to school, the Naperville Police Department (NPD) is offering some tips to help them do so safely. Parents should do a review with their kids to make sure they know their home address as well as their parents’ or emergency contact’s phone number. If kids will be walking or biking to school, it’s good to do a run through of the route before the first day arrives. And if the child will be riding the bus, make time for a walk together to see where their stop is. Reviewing their bus number is also a good idea.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
District 204 Announces Back To School COVID Protocols
Indian Prairie School District 204 will have an updated set of COVID-19 protocols going into the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. On Monday, the district’s Deputy Superintendent, Doug Eccarius presented the new plans to the IPSD 204 school board. COVID Protocols. One of the main changes is the pausing of...
Bruzan Taylor Withdraws From Race | COD Warhol Tickets | Irish Fest
Jennifer Bruzan Taylor is withdrawing from the race for State Representative in the 41st District. The Naperville Republican released a statement saying she had made the decision due to “recent personal family matters” in order to focus on the health of her family. She had run unopposed in the Republican primary in June, and would have taken on Democrat state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr in the fall election. Bruzan Taylor said she will continue in her role as a Naperville City Councilwoman.
Dan Firks Team Helps Clients Find Dream Homes
As the founder of the Dan Firks Team at Compass Real Estate in downtown Naperville, Dan has bought and sold homes alongside 2,500 families since 1996. He is committed to helping clients find homes that will make them happy and comfortable for many years to come. The mission of the...
Sirens Did Not Activate During July 23 Tornado in Naperville Due To System Error
On Saturday, July 23, an EF-O tornado touched down in Naperville at the White Eagle Golf Club early in the morning and moved southeast through the city for 4.5 miles, as reported by the National Weather Service (NWS) located in Romeoville. No warning was issued for Naperville by the NWS and no initial tornado sirens were activated. A warning was issued for Romeoville that included a small portion of south Naperville.
Siren System Error | Bail Denied | Junior Tour De Naperville
A new software system for the City of Naperville’s outdoor warning sirens is to blame for the lack of sirens in south Naperville in the early morning of Saturday, July 23. The EF-O tornado touched down in Naperville at the White Eagle Golf Club and moved southeast through the city for 4.5 miles, as reported by the National Weather Service (NWS).
Tour de Naperville Takes Place With New Location
“We are at Wolf’s Crossing community park. We are doing the Tour de Naperville event right now, it’s for the youth,” said Erin Stapleton, intern with the Naperville Park District. New Location. Th event returned this year with one different aspect, the location. “This is the new...
D203 Superintendent New Contract | Chavez Resigns Board Seat | Parade Grand Marshals
Superintendent Dan Bridges has inked a new five-year contract with Naperville School District 203 that runs through the end of the 2026-27 school year, following a vote from the school board on Monday. The terms include an initial salary of $285,000, with provisions for additional pay bumps in future years of no less than 2 percent and no more than 4 percent. Bridges will also continue to receive full pension and health benefits. Board members said they have been pleased with Bridges’ past performance, noting District 203 has received multiple state- and federal-level recognitions. Bridges has served as D203 superintendent since 2011.
Robbery At Knifepoint | North Central Interim President | DuPage County Fair
Naperville police say last night a person was robbed at knifepoint in a parking lot on the 2700 block of Fitness Drive. The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. Police say a person with a knife approached the victim, demanding cash and personal items. No one was injured. The suspect, who fled on foot, is described as a white or Hispanic man of unknown age, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 200 lbs. He was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a mask. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT
Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0