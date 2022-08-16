Petitions for those interested in becoming a candidate in the 2023 Naperville municipal election will be available starting Tuesday, August 23. Next year there will be four city council positions up for grabs, each with four-year terms, as well as the position of mayor, also a four-year term. To qualify, candidates must be a registered voter in the city of Naperville and have been a city resident for at least a year. Petitions can be picked up at the Community Services Department in the Naperville Municipal Center. Candidates can begin acquiring signatures as of August 30, and can file completed petitions between November 21 and November 23 or on November 28. If there are more than four candidates who file for the position of mayor, or more than 16 candidates seeking a city council seat, there will be a Consolidated Primary Election on February 28, 2023. The Consolidated Election will be held April 4, 2023.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO