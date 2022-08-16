ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Girls Volleyball Preview 2022

We move from the field to the courts. The Metea Valley Mustangs begin their state championship defense in 2022. Can they make it back to the top? Will other local schools like Benet Academy and Naperville North be able to take the throne? I will be your tour guide through the girls volleyball preview.
AURORA, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

What’s Cooking?

What’s Cooking? There is nothing that connects us like food. A meal is often involved when people come together for most things from celebrating milestone moments to resolving outstanding conflicts to a first date between two potential mates. On this Dana Being Dana, host Dana Michelle is on location in the heart of the home where she is joined by culinary experts and friends – and you’ll have the best seat at the table. Chef Terrell Cole whips up three courses, while Kira Ross of T.E.A.C. Group Corporation provides the perfect pairings to each. When the episode is complete, “all will have dined sufficiently.”
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, IL
Naperville, IL
Golf, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

City Approves SROs | First Day of D204 | Old Naperville Day

At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution for school resource officers appointed by the City of Naperville to serve in District 203 and 204. School Resource Officers, or SROs, are police officers in elementary, middle and high schools who will develop the best safety procedures for potential threats while conducting drills with staff and students. The resolution is effective immediately in both districts.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Sweetgreen, The Matrix Club Among Newcomers To Naperville Business Scene

Business in Naperville is booming, with a flurry of new shops, restaurants and developments settling in. Foodies looking for some healthy options will be happy to hear that Sweetgreen is slated to come to Downtown Naperville. The national fast-casual chain focuses on simple, seasonal, made from scratch items, and prides itself on using fresh produce each day.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

High Powered Rifles Sales Ban | Bus Service Requested | Homecoming Fest

Naperville’s City Council will vote on a proposed ban on sales of certain high powered rifles in Naperville at their Tuesday meeting. The ordinance was discussed at the group’s meeting last month and has since undergone several changes. Previously some semi-automatic handguns as well as large-capacity magazines for handguns had been included on the sale ban list, but have since been removed. There are also exceptions which would allow sales of high powered rifles to federal, state or local law enforcement agencies and officers, as well as the U.S. military. The ban would apply to licensed gun sellers, but not private sales by unlicensed parties. If the ordinance is approved, it would take effect on January 1, 2023.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

How to Start Running

Running is a fun way to be active, improve overall fitness, make new friends and achieve new goals. When running, each person can determine how fast, how far and what fits with their fitness goals. Here are some tips to get started running and stay injury-free:. Start easy. Don’t start...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Candidate Petitions | 248th Ave Noise Walls | Cop On A Rooftop

Petitions for those interested in becoming a candidate in the 2023 Naperville municipal election will be available starting Tuesday, August 23. Next year there will be four city council positions up for grabs, each with four-year terms, as well as the position of mayor, also a four-year term. To qualify, candidates must be a registered voter in the city of Naperville and have been a city resident for at least a year. Petitions can be picked up at the Community Services Department in the Naperville Municipal Center. Candidates can begin acquiring signatures as of August 30, and can file completed petitions between November 21 and November 23 or on November 28. If there are more than four candidates who file for the position of mayor, or more than 16 candidates seeking a city council seat, there will be a Consolidated Primary Election on February 28, 2023. The Consolidated Election will be held April 4, 2023.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Police Give Safety Tips As Kids Head Back To School

As kids gear up to head back to school, the Naperville Police Department (NPD) is offering some tips to help them do so safely. Parents should do a review with their kids to make sure they know their home address as well as their parents’ or emergency contact’s phone number. If kids will be walking or biking to school, it’s good to do a run through of the route before the first day arrives. And if the child will be riding the bus, make time for a walk together to see where their stop is. Reviewing their bus number is also a good idea.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Bruzan Taylor Withdraws From Race | COD Warhol Tickets | Irish Fest

Jennifer Bruzan Taylor is withdrawing from the race for State Representative in the 41st District. The Naperville Republican released a statement saying she had made the decision due to “recent personal family matters” in order to focus on the health of her family. She had run unopposed in the Republican primary in June, and would have taken on Democrat state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr in the fall election. Bruzan Taylor said she will continue in her role as a Naperville City Councilwoman.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Sirens Did Not Activate During July 23 Tornado in Naperville Due To System Error

On Saturday, July 23, an EF-O tornado touched down in Naperville at the White Eagle Golf Club early in the morning and moved southeast through the city for 4.5 miles, as reported by the National Weather Service (NWS) located in Romeoville. No warning was issued for Naperville by the NWS and no initial tornado sirens were activated. A warning was issued for Romeoville that included a small portion of south Naperville.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

D203 Superintendent New Contract | Chavez Resigns Board Seat | Parade Grand Marshals

Superintendent Dan Bridges has inked a new five-year contract with Naperville School District 203 that runs through the end of the 2026-27 school year, following a vote from the school board on Monday. The terms include an initial salary of $285,000, with provisions for additional pay bumps in future years of no less than 2 percent and no more than 4 percent. Bridges will also continue to receive full pension and health benefits. Board members said they have been pleased with Bridges’ past performance, noting District 203 has received multiple state- and federal-level recognitions. Bridges has served as D203 superintendent since 2011.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Robbery At Knifepoint | North Central Interim President | DuPage County Fair

Naperville police say last night a person was robbed at knifepoint in a parking lot on the 2700 block of Fitness Drive. The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. Police say a person with a knife approached the victim, demanding cash and personal items. No one was injured. The suspect, who fled on foot, is described as a white or Hispanic man of unknown age, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 200 lbs. He was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a mask. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

