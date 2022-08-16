ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

tpr.org

More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge

Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One injured after being hit by car

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a driver who said she didn't see him, police say. It happened in the 11700 block of Blanco Road Thursday night. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene and found a man in the middle of the road. That man was taken to North Central Baptist in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

VIA to modify existing services in August

SAN ANTONIO – VIA has been updating its services and will continue to do so through the month of August. According to a news release, a new VIA Link zone and an Express bus service to San Antonio International Airport will be implemented as part of the scheduled service changes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Will the Friedrich project finally move forward?

SAN ANTONIO — Some of the parents at the IDEA Carver school are fed up with the danger posed by the old, abandoned Friedrich complex next to the school on East Commerce. After a decomposing body was found in the building Thursday, there is a renewed push for demolition - an action that was promised a long time ago.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse plans second location in Castroville

San Antonio smoked meat spot 2M Smokehouse will next year open a second location in Castroville, dumping $3 million into an existing structure on the town’s North Side. A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation states that the company will redevelop the building that formerly housed Dan's Meat Market, at 1303 Lorenzo St., in Castroville. The renovations will include an addition to the kitchen, as well as a new pit building, new bakery and outdoor seating.
CASTROVILLE, TX
KTSA

One injured in three-car crash on U.S. 281

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The driver of a Jeep found pinned inside of it after a three-car crash is expected to survive. Police say the crash happened Tuesday night north of downtown on U.S. 281, and investigators say they found a red Jeep Renegade rolled over on its side with the driver pinned inside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Kerbey Lane opens location in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The Austin-based favorite, Kerbey Lane, has officially opened a location in San Antonio. Their location is located at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103, and they are open every day from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Kerbey Lane is most known for their pancakes among other delicious food items and is a very popular café in Austin, where most of the other locations are located.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio gas prices below state average

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.46 in Texas, but drivers in San Antonio are paying 10 cents less at $3.36. Statewide, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded is 62 cents more than the average price a year ago today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
