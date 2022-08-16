Read full article on original website
Amid "ghost guns" rise, ATF makes historic rule changes
"Ghost guns" — or guns that are pieced together at home, lacking a serial number — are becoming increasingly common in Colorado and the U.S. Last year, nearly 20,000 ghost guns were confiscated in criminal investigations around the country, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Nearly all ghost guns recovered at crime scenes — more than 99% — can't be traced at all, according to the ATF. At the same time, the number of ghost guns used in crimes has risen sharply — jumping 1,000% since 2016, though they still make up just 3% of all guns...
New challenges to Colorado cities that restrict gun purchases
Colorado cities and counties hoping to use home rule to impose new restrictive gun purchasing and ownership ordinances face new challenges.Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the National Association filed three new lawsuits in U.S. District Court Thursday. They oppose the new rules in Boulder County, Boulder and Louisville which the groups say infringes on their plaintiffs' right to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment.Recently a judge granted a temporary restraining order banning the Town of Superior from enforcing its new ordinance which moved to ban assault rifles, high capacity magazines and rapid fire trigger activators like bump stocks.The fight in Superior is being called "ground zero for gun control" by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's organization, Every Town for Gun Safety.RELATED: Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stageBoulder County's new laws go even further than Superior's. They ban the sale of guns to anyone under 21 and add a 10 day waiting period for a gun purchases.Leaders in Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette and Superior all passed gun control ordinances.
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
Claims of serial killer on Western Slope called a "hoax" by local law enforcement
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, claims that a serial killer or abductor is hunting woman on Colorado's Western Slope aren't true, according to findings from their investigation into the matter. Their announcement on August 17 follows a viral post made by a Facebook user that featured an image...
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
WATCH: Republican candidate for governor of Colorado Heidi Ganahl talks TABOR refunds
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Watch the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest addition explore its new surroundings!
A group that helps with substance use across 21 western Colorado counties will shut down, citing a new state law
An organization that manages funding for substance-use services across Colorado’s Western Slope will shut down at the end of the year, but its leadership promised on Friday to work with state officials to ensure there will be no disruption for clients. The leaders of Durango-based West Slope Casa say...
‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices
A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects
Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
Colorado is the nation’s cocaine use capital
According to the survey, 2.24% of Colorado's 12+ population reported using cocaine in the past year. This puts Colorado first in the U.S., followed by New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and California.
‘We got him’: Florida trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder of Michigan woman
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman’s body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County, Michigan. Sharon Kay Hammack, 29, had been raped, stabbed, hogtied and dumped on the side of 76th Street west of Kraft Avenue near Caledonia.
Colorado seizes more fentanyl in 2022 than other years combined
DENVER (KDVR) — Not only is Colorado seeing decade-highs in violent and property crime rates in 2021 and 2022, but it is seeing record highs in drug demand. The United States saw a 15% increase in drug overdose deaths, according to the most recent provisional figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2021, there were 107,622 overdose deaths, up from 93,655 in the previous year.
Three Colorado cities among 'top spots for outdoorsy remote workers' nationwide
When it comes to picking a spot to work remotely, it seems to be all about quality of life – and Colorado is undoubtedly one of the top places that outdoorsy people turn to find satisfaction. A recent data analysis published by Ownerly points to several spots in Colorado...
Need A Job? Colorado Department of Corrections Has A Whopping 1,700 Job Openings
Apparently, the fast food industry isn't the only one having difficulty finding people to work. The Colorado Department of Corrections is desperate for workers. Being a prison guard definitely doesn't sound like a walk in the park - which might explain why there are so many openings in Colorado's prison system. It can be dangerous, emotionally draining, and the hours can be long - especially when the system is sorely understaffed.
What Colorado River usage cuts mean for Colorado
While the federal government announced water usage cuts for some states in the Colorado River watershed, the Centennial State won't have to worry about the federal government forcing cuts just yet.
FBI Denver locate victims of human trafficking during operation
DENVER — The FBI Denver Division held a news conference on the local results of a nationwide operation to recover child sex trafficking victims Tuesday morning. Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider was joined by representatives from some of the 30-plus law enforcement agencies that participated in Operation Cross Country along the Front Range.
Colorado Republicans flay Griswold for TV ads co-starring former GOP secretary of state
The Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state on Tuesday called on the Democratic incumbent to stop airing TV ads aimed at combatting election misinformation, charging that the ad campaign is promoting Secretary of State Jena Griswold's reelection bid. The ads, which first ran online in June ahead of Colorado's...
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
Bear hyperphagia prompts CPW to issue stern warning to Colorado public
Bears are about to get very active in Colorado, prompting Colorado Parks and Wildlife to issue a warning to the public. As the state's black bears enter hyperphagia, they'll start trying to pack on the pounds for winter hibernation, spending about 20 hours per day on the move as they attempt to eat up to 20,000 calories. This means that bears may be more likely to turn to urban areas for sustenance, seeking human food, trash, fruit trees, and shrubbery.
Utah Gov. Cox reiterates that upper Colorado River states aren’t using their full water share
On the same day that the federal government announced new Colorado River cuts aimed at Arizona and Nevada, Gov. Spencer Cox reiterated Utah’s stance that the Lower Basin states should shoulder the blame. In a live-streamed interview with The Washington Post, the governor said Arizona, California and Nevada are overusing the water allocated to them.
