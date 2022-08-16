ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AlphaBits at Centennial Lakes Park

AlphaBits are a duo of children's musicians and entertainers from Minnesota. Since 1996, they have played thousands of shows for children around the Twin Cities and have recently released another children's album. Volunteers are invited to join Chris and Sandy on stage; there will be a lot of singing, dancing, clapping, & hopping.
Walk With the Mayor to be Held Aug. 20

Edina, Minn., Aug. 17, 2022 – Walk With the Mayor continues this summer to give community members the opportunity to share opinions and thoughts with Mayor Jim Hovland while walking through the city. The August Walk With the Mayor is scheduled for 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Centennial...
Five to Campaign for Two Seats on City Council

Edina, Minn., Aug. 17, 2022 – Several residents have filed Affidavits of Candidacy for seats on the Edina City Council. Two seats on the City Council are open for election. Those elected will serve from January 2023 to January 2027. Incumbent City Council Member Ron Anderson has filed for...
