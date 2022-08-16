ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville 13-15s get another impressive win

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aa9Av_0hIgTrPE00

STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — Powered by another impressive offensive outing, Greenville’s 13-15 year-old all-star baseball team rolled to an 11-1 victory over Rapid City, S.D. on Monday at the Babe Ruth World Series.

Greenville improved to 3-0 and has outscored its opponents 36-2. The closest offensive performance has been from Hamilton, N.J. and Sylacauga, Ala., two teams that have scored 16 runs each. Greenville beat Sylacauga 11-1 last Saturday in the round-robin opener.

Greenville closes out round-robin play Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Sandy, Ore. before the double-elimination portion of the tournament begins Thursday.

Greenville got four runs in the second inning and five more in the third before scoring two in the bottom of the fifth to issue the 10-run mercy rule. Greenville finished with 11 hits.

Demarcus McCray opened the bottom of the second for Greenville with a single and scored on Matthew Aldridge’s triple. Ethan Simmons then singled in Aldridge to make it 2-0. Trey Williford singled in Simmons and Owen Simmons grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Williford for a 4-0 lead.

In the third, Joseph May reached on an error and scored on Parker Watson’s triple. A walk to McCray followed with a triple by Aldridge that scored Watson and McCray for a 7-0 Greenville lead. Aldridge later scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-0 before Andrew Knight-Hyatt’s single plated Ethan Simmons, who got on base after being hit by a pitch, for a 9-0 lead.

Owen Simmons led Greenville on the mound, giving up a run, not earned, on one hit with eight strikeouts and a walk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Greenville 13-15s reach World Series final

STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — Greenville’s 13-15 year-old baseball team is one win away from winning the Babe Ruth World Series. Greenville advanced to the World Series final game with an 8-0 victory over Rapid City, S.D. on Friday. Greenville has now outscored its opponents 56-4 in five games, four of them in pool play. Greenville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Back-to-school jamboree coming Saturday to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Mini golf fun in Greenville

Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Parker Byrd’s second amputation pushed to Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second amputation surgery that Parker Byrd was scheduled to have Thursday has been pushed to Friday, his mother said in a social media post. “Quick update about Parker’s surgery and discharge. He has 2 wound vacs and it’s harder to get discharged with 2. The case manager is working hard […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Hamilton, NC
Rapid City, SD
Sports
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Winterville event to have a backpack and school supply giveaway

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer block party will take place Saturday in Winterville. The Summer Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. At this free event there will be inflatables, games, corn hole and a backpack and school supply giveaway. The event will be […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU releases swimming and diving schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Four home events including single team meets against Liberty and Richmond highlight the 2022-23 schedule for the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team according to an announcement by fifth-year head coach Matthew Jabs Thursday. CLICK HERE for the full schedule “We are very excited for the upcoming season,” Jabs said. “I […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Uncle Kracker to headline first Freeboot Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Get ready to party in Greenville. On September 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza, musical guest Uncle Kracker will be playing in the first Freeboot Friday of 2022. This free concert will kick off the season for East Carolina University’s home football games. Freeboot Friday is the chance for people […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Event brings together police and community with video games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s dangerous to go alone-Take this! On Monday from 6 – 8:30 pm, South Greenville Rec Center will host GAME P.L.A.Y. (Police, Life and Youth) event that seeks to bring together local communities and police officers with nonviolent video games. This event will allow interaction between the local communities and police […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
WNCT

Wood Ducks defeat Pelicans, 12-4

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks held Myrtle Beach to four hits for the second night in a row en route to a 12-4 win over the Pelicans on Thursday at Grainger Stadium. Emiliano Teodo (four innings) and Jose Corniell (five innings) pitched for the Wood Ducks. They allowed two hits, two […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Pirates hang tough but fall to No. 2 Duke, 1-0

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina soccer team lost 1-0 to the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils on Thursday in front of a record crowd at Johnson Stadium. Sophie Jones’s goal in the sixth minute proved to be the difference as the Blue Devils were able to fend off a passionate Pirates squad. Jones’s goal, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

GUC hits another safety milestone

GREENVILLE, N.C. — For the eighth time in its 117-year history, Greenville Utilities has achieved an important milestone — one million consecutive man hours without a lost workday due to injury. GUC previously hit the three-million-hour mark in 2020.  A media release from GUC announced the news. “Considering the challenges of delivering electric, water, sewer, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Baseball#Stafford
WNCT

Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville hires new city manager

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville has announced the hiring of its new city manager to replace Dr. Richard Woodruff, who retired in May. The Jacksonville City Council voted to hire Josh W Ray, ICMA-CM, as their new city manager at their regular council meeting on Tuesday. Ray is a 20-year veteran of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Montford Point Marines to be recognized in ceremony on Aug. 25

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The National Montford Point Marine Association will host the Montford Point Marine Observance and annual convention in Jacksonville this year. The event is set for 8 a.m. on August 25 at the Montford Point Marine Memorial in Lejeune Memorial Gardens. In case of rainy weather the ceremony will be recorded for broadcast, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Upcoming event showcases building self-esteem among female youth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A special prom is on the way to Greenville. On September 3rd, local nonprofit In Her Beauty Movement will be hosting an event called the Purity Prom. This event is a self-esteem prom that caters to young women and their total well-being. The event will have music, food, ladies’ panel and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Quadriplegic man educates people about spinal injuries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One man is turning tragedy into a teaching moment. Sixteen years ago, Brent Carpenter broke his neck after diving in a pool. It left him with limited hand and arm function, making him a quadriplegic. Since then, Carpenter has taught himself to become more independent by playing various sports and educating […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Food Truck Friday is coming back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You now have something else to look forward to this Friday besides the weekend. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Greenville will be hosting Food Truck Friday at Town Common. The event will feature food trucks The Burp Wagon and Uncle Fred’s Food Truck. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy