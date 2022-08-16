Greenville 13-15s get another impressive win

STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — Powered by another impressive offensive outing, Greenville’s 13-15 year-old all-star baseball team rolled to an 11-1 victory over Rapid City, S.D. on Monday at the Babe Ruth World Series.

Greenville improved to 3-0 and has outscored its opponents 36-2. The closest offensive performance has been from Hamilton, N.J. and Sylacauga, Ala., two teams that have scored 16 runs each. Greenville beat Sylacauga 11-1 last Saturday in the round-robin opener.

Greenville closes out round-robin play Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Sandy, Ore. before the double-elimination portion of the tournament begins Thursday.

Greenville got four runs in the second inning and five more in the third before scoring two in the bottom of the fifth to issue the 10-run mercy rule. Greenville finished with 11 hits.

Demarcus McCray opened the bottom of the second for Greenville with a single and scored on Matthew Aldridge’s triple. Ethan Simmons then singled in Aldridge to make it 2-0. Trey Williford singled in Simmons and Owen Simmons grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Williford for a 4-0 lead.

In the third, Joseph May reached on an error and scored on Parker Watson’s triple. A walk to McCray followed with a triple by Aldridge that scored Watson and McCray for a 7-0 Greenville lead. Aldridge later scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-0 before Andrew Knight-Hyatt’s single plated Ethan Simmons, who got on base after being hit by a pitch, for a 9-0 lead.

Owen Simmons led Greenville on the mound, giving up a run, not earned, on one hit with eight strikeouts and a walk.

