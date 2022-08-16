Read full article on original website
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Charity Event Hosted at Brewery 44 Will Raise Money for Local Foster & Homeless YouthDianna CarneyCarver, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Mason Rudolph gets brutally honest on being behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ preseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim
Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys
Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
Aaron Rodgers’ immediate reaction to getting clamped by Saints in joint practice
The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are having joint practices during training camp this week. It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the Packers offense looked really bad, as the Saints defense locked them up. After a failed two-minute drill by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, Rodgers gave props where they were due.
Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Herbert is out of excuses after Chargers’ massive Derwin James deal
The Los Angeles Chargers haven’t made the NFL playoffs since 2018 and have only made it twice since 2010. Drafting quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020 will likely change that soon, but after signing safety Derwin James to an extension that will pay him $19.1 million per year, the future is now for Brandon Staley, Herbert, and the Chargers.
Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
The preposterous record Mitchell Trubisky holds not seen since 1950
The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the 2022-2023 season with a new face at quarterback. After nearly two decades of Ben Roethlisberger lining up under center, this season will feature someone new after his retirement. That prompted Pittsburgh to go out and sign former Chicago Bears signal caller Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky has struggled throughout his career […] The post The preposterous record Mitchell Trubisky holds not seen since 1950 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ ‘best player’ at camp that’s been embarrassing Tua Tagovailoa
There’s been plenty to be excited about with the Miami Dolphins this season. Most of the buzz comes from their offense, and for good reason. When you have players like Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Tua Tagovailoa, they are bound to be the headliners for any team. Lost in all the sauce, though, is a […] The post Dolphins’ ‘best player’ at camp that’s been embarrassing Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains vital to the Dallas Cowboys offense, but not a few believe that it might be time for the team to hand the RB1 reigns to Tony Pollard. Whether that would eventually be the case in the upcoming 2022 NFL season or not, it doesn’t appear Elliott’s relationship with […] The post Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson resolution expected to be imminent
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still awaiting the final decision on his suspension this season after being accused of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. Judge Sue L. Robinson initially proposed a six-game suspension, but the NFL wants more. Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, it appears Watson and his camp are expecting a […] The post Deshaun Watson resolution expected to be imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson has 1 obstacle to reinstatement after 11 game suspension
Deshaun Watson has been suspended by the NFL for 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. The league and the NFLPA agreed to a settlement that is going to keep Watson from the team from playing until Week 13 against the Houston Texans. However, there is a wrinkle in the […] The post Deshaun Watson has 1 obstacle to reinstatement after 11 game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns make surprising Deshaun Watson preseason decision after suspension
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to a settlement Thursday, bringing that saga to a close. It was announced that Watson has been suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million. However, the suspension does not begin until Aug. 30, leaving a couple weeks for Watson to continue getting some work with the team. After […] The post Browns make surprising Deshaun Watson preseason decision after suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We’ll have to talk about it’: Matt Rhule’s eye-opening take on Panthers potentially cutting Kenny Robinson after multiple practice ejections
The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots have fought one another in back-to-back practices now. The fights have occurred during the teams’ join practices together. Panthers safety Kenny Robinson has been right in the middle of both brawls. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule discussed what he saw from Robinson during Wednesday’s fight, per Pro Football Talk.
‘We’re happy to keep Jimmy’: 49ers CEO surprising stance on Jimmy Garoppolo
The time has come for Trey Lance. After so much anticipation, it seems clear that the San Francisco 49ers are finally prepared to hand over the reins to their highly-touted young quarterback. This also means that Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure with the Niners is now all but over. Or is...
Khalil Mack at joint Cowboys practices should fire up Chargers fans
The Los Angeles Chargers had most of the pieces in place last year to make a deep playoff run. However, their inability to stop the run defensively ultimately cost them a playoff spot. That prompted the Chargers to make the groundbreaking trade with the Chicago Bears for Khalil Mack. Mack has made it known that he wants to get back to being one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.
Panthers make eye-opening QB decision for preseason game vs. Patriots amid battle
Here we go again. That’s probably what every Carolina Panthers fan is thinking after reading head coach Matt Rhule’s quarterback plan for the team’s second preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Panthers will start backup PJ Walker at quarterback against New England, meaning Baker Mayfield […] The post Panthers make eye-opening QB decision for preseason game vs. Patriots amid battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
“Waste of time”: Brandon Aiyuk goes off on 49ers-Vikings joint practices
Joint practices are often a good way for teams to mingle with each other. These practices are a way for players from different teams to learn from each other in a safe environment. Most fans and players who attended the joint practice between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings agreed that it was a pretty good excursion.
