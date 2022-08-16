Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown
WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Drew McIntyre sends message to Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn steals the show
The milestone 1200th episode of SmackDown was Sami Zayn's night. The former intercontinental champion took a big step in building trust with undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. Zayn also received a hero's welcome in his hometown of Montreal. The build to Clash at the Castle continued as Reigns and...
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
Vince McMahon paid $5 million to Donald Trump for WWE appearances
For weeks, rumors have circulated about just how much money Vince McMahon paid out off the books during his tenure at the head of WWE, with the exact recipients of his payouts largely shrouded in mystery. Fortunately, that shroud has been pulled back ever so slightly, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that $5 million […] The post Vince McMahon paid $5 million to Donald Trump for WWE appearances appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Explains Why He Didn't Re-Sign With WWE In 2015
The year: 2014. The place: WrestleMania XXX. On the 30th anniversary of "The Show of Shows," Rey Mysterio, a former three-time world champion in WWE and a staple of WWE programming since his debut for the company in 2002, was in the inaugural Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale, but he wasn't presented as much of a threat. Mysterio was eliminated midway through the match, while Cesaro — now AEW's Claudio Castagnoli — emerged as the winner. It would be Mysterio's last WrestleMania for some time — he left WWE in 2015 after nearly 13 years with the promotion, moving on to new projects with Lucha Libre AAA, Lucha Underground, and even a brief appearance in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
ComicBook
Alexa Bliss Says Bianca Belair's Days as WWE Women's Champion 'Are Numbered' After Clash at the Castle
WWE's Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event is just around the corner, and the card includes a major team-up between Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka, who will be facing the Control faction of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. In a new interview with WWE's The Bump, Bliss said that while she is looking forward to teaming up with Belair, it's been a long time since she was at the top of the Women's Division. She is going to be an ally of Belair's at Clash at the Castle, but afterwards, Bliss said Belair's days as Champion are numbered.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Reveals Hilarious Interaction With Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns During Shield Beatdown
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is certainly one of the most well-known pro wrestlers to have ever competed in the pro wrestling world. The Rock has done it all when it comes to being a pro wrestler. In early 2013, The Rock began a feud with CM Punk, who...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Praises Vince McMahon And Looks At How His Departure Will Affect WWE
Few stories in the world of professional wrestling parallel the magnitude of Vince McMahon resigning from all WWE duties amid sexual misconduct allegations involving non-disclosure agreements and unaccounted hush money payments to former employees. The new leadership of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, alongside new head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, have already started reshaping the company as they see fit, a situation made evident by returning stars, recently rejuvenated WWE programming, and the company's vow in its latest SEC filing to restructure how certain departments run.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Is Candid With How He Feels About Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Paul "Triple H" Levesque was announced as WWE's new Head of Creative back in July, and he's wasted no time in bringing some well-received changes to the product. One of the most notable changes has been the slight tweaking of Kevin Owens' character, who has reverted back to his old "Prizefighter" persona following a lengthy spell as a comedy heel.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Names WWE Raw Star He Would Like To Face At WrestleMania
Rey Mysterio has competed in 10 WWE WrestleMania matches throughout his career, but that doesn't mean he has any plans to slow down with WWE WrestleMania 39 on the horizon. As the company boasts about record ticket sales for the event next year, the former World Champion has a specific opponent he'd like to face.
411mania.com
CM Punk References WWE Stars on AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston Reacts To Shots From Punk
CM Punk opened last night’s episode of Dynamite by calling out Jon Moxley, and in doing so made references to other WWE stars. He said that Moxley was the third best wrestler in his group (Blackpool Combat Club), which is something that has happened before in his career. This was, of course, a reference to his days in The Shield in WWE. Later on, he said that he was going to beat someone named Jon in Chicago for the second time, a reference to defeating John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011.
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Blasts CM Punk For Insulting Him On AEW Dynamite
As fans have likely figured out by now, there is no love lost between AEW stars CM Punk and Eddie Kingston. That was made apparent last night, when Punk insulted Kingston during the opening moments of "AEW Dynamite." Punk claimed Kingston was the third best Eddie he had been in the ring with, behind Eddie Guerrero and "Fast" Eddie Vegas, and the second best Kingston he had shared a locker room with, behind Punk's former tag partner and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Suggests Fans Will See Big Change In How NXT Talent Transitions To WWE's Main Roster
In recent years, under the Vince McMahon regime in WWE, when "NXT" wrestlers were called up to either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown," there was a pretty decent chance that they would see a character change, or simply not have a long term plan from the creative team when they made the transition. However, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque now in charge of main roster creative and longtime friend Shawn Michaels in charge of creative for "NXT," that process could be changing.
411mania.com
CJ Perry Remembers Being ‘Devastated’ She Didn’t Wrestle For Her 2020 Survivor Series Victory
As a guest on an episode of Busted Open this week, CJ Perry (formerly Lana in WWE) reminisced about her women’s Survivor Series win in 2020 as well as details on her work with Nia Jax and others (per Fightful). You can catch the full episode and a highlight from her interview below.
Yardbarker
Watch: The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar – WWE Undisputed Championship Match: SummerSlam 2002
The Rock and Brock Lesnar pulverize one another as they compete for the WWE Undisputed Title. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
wrestlinginc.com
Five-Way Number One Contender's Match Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown
A high-stakes "Fatal Five Way" match is set for tonight's edition of "SmackDown." Sheamus, Ricochet, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will face off in the squared circle to determine the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship on the 1200th episode of the show. The winner will take on the reigning champion Gunther at Clash at the Castle on September 4 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Gable Steveson Training With Former WWE Superstar
It has been almost a year since WWE announced the signing of Gable Steveson back in September, 2021, and while he was officially drafted and has made several appearances on camera – including a segment at WWE WrestleMania 38, the Olympic Gold medalist has yet to officially make his in-ring debut.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE: SmackDown Preview (8/19): Roman Reigns And Drew McIntyre Face-To-Face
Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, WWE's first show at the historic arena since April 2019. The last time "SmackDown" headed to Montreal was for the Superstar Shake-Up but, this time around, the show will serve as one of the final episodes before the next premium live event, WWE Clash at the Castle.
411mania.com
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 8.18.22
-Last week delivered one of the best episodes of this show since I started reviewing it in 2020. Let’s see if they can do it once again. Also, my latest Retro Review of WCW Road Wild 97 will be up later this evening and tomorrow I will check out the Steve Austin interview with Charlotte Flair. Let’s get to it!
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Opens Up More Seating For Upcoming Roman Reigns Vs Drew McIntyre Showdown
WWE Clash at the Castle will air on Peacock and the WWE Network on September 3 from Cardiff, Wales. The show centers around the big Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match as Drew McIntyre looks to dethrone current champion Roman Reigns in his backyard of the United Kingdom. Up until now, 70,000 fans have been expected to attend.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0