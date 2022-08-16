Effective: 2022-08-19 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-24 15:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: McMullen The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County. For the Nueces River...including Cotulla, Tilden, Three Rivers, Mathis, Bluntzer, Calallen...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Major flooding below Cotulla to below Tilden occurs, and cuts off extensive portions of the flood plain, requiring wholesale evacuation of livestock from the area. Roads and bridges near the river flood severely. Hunting cabins, pump jacks, tank batteries, irrigation pumps and any equipment in low areas near the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested at Major flood levels and will continue a slow fall to below flood stage late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Nueces River Tilden 14.0 22.4 Fri 8 pm 21.1 19.0 16.7 14.4 12.6

