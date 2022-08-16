In “coney island”, her collaboration with The National, Taylor Swift sings: “We were like the mall before the internet/ It was the one place to be.” It’s surprisingly astute. The mall, at least as a central place of connection, has been losing its cultural cachet for a while. But it’s not related to the ongoing death of the high street, catalysed by the convenience of online shopping. Because, when you think about it, the mall was never really about buying anything.The shopping mall as we know it – a fully enclosed, weather-controlled shopping complex – was pioneered by Victor Gruen,...

ARTS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO