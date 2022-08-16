Read full article on original website
Eve Hewson: ‘I have a secret Twitter account where I go no-holds-barred’
Welcome to my bed,” Eve Hewson says by way of hello, her back arched into a preposterous abundance of cloud-white pillows. The 31-year-old actor simply cannot. resist. a good line. When I ask her about her boss, Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan, Hewson doesn’t hesitate: “Do you have a girl crush on her? Because I do.” And when I ask if anyone happened to misbehave at the flashy premiere party for their new series about a scheming clan of Irish sisters? “Yeah!” A pause. “Me.”Hewson does look alluringly dishevelled over Zoom. She’s chicly/slovenly attired in a fluffy hotel robe, enormous silver hoops, and yesterday’s blowout. She’s...
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: ‘I don’t think you can ever have enough time being normal before Hollywood hits you’
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is ordering me to breathe.I’ve just issued a sharp exhale and she’s not happy: “Take that exhale back!” We’re into a debate as old as time (or at least 2005): which version of The Office is better, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s original or Steve Carell’s US reboot?As a Brit, I’m duty-bound to bat for the Slough office and Ramakrishnan is not happy. “Are you joking right now?” she yells. The breakout star of Mindy Kaling’s comedy-drama Never Have I Ever – back on Netflix last week for a third season and still inexplicably narrated by John McEnroe...
The inventor of the shopping mall hated what they became. Then the teenagers arrived
In “coney island”, her collaboration with The National, Taylor Swift sings: “We were like the mall before the internet/ It was the one place to be.” It’s surprisingly astute. The mall, at least as a central place of connection, has been losing its cultural cachet for a while. But it’s not related to the ongoing death of the high street, catalysed by the convenience of online shopping. Because, when you think about it, the mall was never really about buying anything.The shopping mall as we know it – a fully enclosed, weather-controlled shopping complex – was pioneered by Victor Gruen,...
House of the Dragon Gets Negative Reviews for Having 'Too Many Targaryens'
House of the Dragon is already set to premiere this weekend and early reviews are finally here. So what are people saying about the Game of Thrones prequel? Not surprisingly, the new HBO series is already getting a lot of great feedback. However, there are also some negative reviews claiming that the show has "too many Targaryens."
