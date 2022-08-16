Read full article on original website
FreeBear
3d ago
Democrats-ruled government plays the race card and promotes racial disharmony. But Jews continue to vote Democrat irregardless.
6
Robert Garcia
3d ago
Well not surprised at all. The dems just keep using the race card and yet they are white. They don’t care about blacks or Hispanics.
4
C'mon America
3d ago
Pretty telling that the spike in hate crimes correlates with whomever the right Wing politicians are harassing at the time.
6
Headlines: New Mural in Inglewood to Honor First Mexican American Laker; Street Takeover Suspects Ransack a 7-11
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD officer Frank Hernandez pleaded no contest yesterday to an on-duty assault of a 28-year-old homeless man in Boyle...
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity
While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
LA race for mayor: Rick Caruso and Karen Bass battle for the female vote
Developer Rick Caruso says he wants to hire more women to work for the city of L.A. while Congresswoman Karen Bass says the best way to represent women is to elect the city's first female mayor.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO charges
The investigation, dubbed Operation 'Down the Rabbit Hole' used wiretaps and surveillance to uncover alleged evidence of extortion of businesses, violent robberies, burglaries, narcotics, and firearms trafficking.
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
spectrumnews1.com
Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'
California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
Anti-DA George Gascón billboards, signs pop up in LA County on heels of failed recall effort
The newest effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón may have failed, but his critics aren't giving up.
Headlines: Fruit Vendor’s Stand Destroyed By Man With Axe; George Gascon Recall Fails
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was filmed destroying a fruit vendor’s stand with an axe in Woodland Hills. [YouTube]. —Organizers behind...
palisadesnews.com
Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California
Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
Are L.A.’s Street Sweepers Just A Scam?
We’ll keep this brief so you can move your car to the other side of the street by noon. But the long and short of our beef today is this:. L.A.’s street sweepers are just for show. Now, why such bold language on a Friday? It must be...
3 Great Steakhouses in California
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
fox40jackson.com
Los Angeles deputy DA: Gascón is creating a ‘ticking time bomb’ by releasing murderers back on the streets
A Los Angeles County deputy district attorney says that George Gascón’s “blanket policy” of releasing inmates who were convicted of crimes such as murder as a juvenile is creating a “ticking time bomb,” and says his “days are still numbered” after the recall campaign suffered a major blow on Monday.
LA County sheriff's race: Alex Villanueva, Robert Luna trade political jabs during virtual debate
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva traded jabs with his political opponent, former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, as the two faced off in a virtual debate.
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to Yelp
When the craving for all you can eat sushi strikes (which is often), we've got you covered with this list of affordable sushi buffets in Los Angeles. Find the best places for a sushi AYCE buffet in LA / image: Adobe - LELA modify.
NBC San Diego
I've Traveled and Worked Remotely in 50 U.S. Cities: Here Are the Top 4—and They Aren't New York Or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car and possessions to become full-time digital nomads. But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I've lived and worked remotely in more than 50 U.S. cities. We run both of our businesses — a consulting firm...
NBC Los Angeles
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
Americans relocating to Mexico to combat cost of living
The cost of living has become unaffordable for most Americans, prompting more people to relocate to Mexico.
Parents outraged at homeless problem after vehicle explodes outside Hollywood preschool
A Hollywood preschool may be forced to shut down after a van exploded several yards from its front door. "I just hear like boom, boom," said the owner of Sunset Montessori Preschool Liliya Kordon. "I just look and I see a big fire."Kordon said she had to rush her kids to safety when the van exploded right across the street."We just went into the backyard as far as possible from this lot," she said.Students' parents said that the explosion is the latest from a string of concerns surrounding a growing homeless problem in the area. "It's just," said parent Alina Barrass. "It's...
