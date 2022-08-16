Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Lake Forest home of John Hughes' widow asks $15M
John and Nancy Hughes with 263 North Mayflower Road (Getty, Redfin) The Lake Forest mansion that John Hughes' widow bought shortly before her own death three years ago has hit the market for $15 million. The 11,900-square-foot, six-bedroom property at 263 North Mayflower Road, remained... Posted in:. Places:. 23:25. 23:25.
Graphic design legend Rick Valicenti donates works to Illinois State University
In order to see the work of famed graphic designer Rick Valicenti, one could visit the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum in New York City, or the Art Institute of Chicago. Soon, they can be viewed at Illinois State University. Posters Rick Valicenti designed for the Lyric Opera...
Little City breaks ground in Palatine on new group homes for children
Little City officials and other dignitaries gathered Thursday in Palatine to celebrate the groundbreaking for two new group homes for children with severe autism and developmental and intellectual disabilities. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 10:39. 10:28. 10:10. 08:50. 08:50. 08:45. 08:45. 08:45. 08:37. 08:25. 07:16. 07:16. How many...
Evergreen Park, Illinois had a median home sale price of $132,500 of six homes in July 2022
There is one junior tennis player from Palos Park ranked in the Boys' 12 category in the week ending Aug. 5 by the United States Tennis Association. There was one junior tennis player who ranked in Boys' 12 bracket the previous week. Ares Cajas is the top ranked boy in the category...
McHenry Prayer Breakfast Sept. 24
DeKalb County School District to have officers in schools: 'It's a collaborative thing that is discussed first'. How many points did Devon Turner from Rockford win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 5?. 23:31. 23:23. 23:23. 22:47. 22:47. 22:47. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It...
Somonauk, Illinois had a median home sale price of $215,000 in July 2022
This is the only home sale price for Somonauk, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. Home sale price in Somonauk for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceKara and Keith Richard Rominski290 Geraldine Court$215,000... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 12:56. 12:35. 12:34. 12:33. 11:17. Butler: 'Not taxing retirement income is one of the advantages...
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police...
Village of La Grange Board of Fire and Police Commissioners met July 19
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order and Roll Call. 2. Approval of Minutes - July 6, 2022 3. Business at Hand. A. Amendments - Police Officer Eligibility Register B. Appointments - Probationary...
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
City of Prospect Heights Mayor and City Council met June 27
Here are the minutes provided by the council: CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL - At 6:30 PM, Acting Mayor Matthew Dolick called to order the City Council Regular Hybrid Meeting at City Hall, 8 N Elmhurst Road, Prospect Heights,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:57. 17:57.
Sale of loan tied to site of Allgauer's restaurant could be a big deal on a distressed hotel
A distressed loan tied to Hilton Chicago Northbrook, where Allgauer's restaurant is located, has gone up for sale, setting up what could be a chance for a buyer to seize control of the property. A sale of the mortgage would mark one of the biggest deals involving a distressed local...
Students suspended or expelled 13 times in a single school year in Indian Creek School District 425
Indian Creek School District 425 reported 13 suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 13 students during the year.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 12:56. 12:35. 12:34.
How many times were students suspended or expelled in Harvard Community Unit School District 50 in 2020-2021 school year?
Huntley Community School District 158 in McHenry County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Huntley Community School District 158, which teaches 8,776... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:34. 13:04. 12:51.
Village of Schiller Park President and Board of Trustees met June 2
Here are the minutes provided by the board:I. CALL TO ORDER President Nick Caiafa called the meeting to order at 7:05 P.M. II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE III. ROLL CALL Upon roll call by Village Clerk Jos, the following... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 14:13. 12:51. 12:25. 12:08.
DeKalb approves distribution, packaging and storage facility
According to a The City of DeKalb's Facebook page, the city council Monday unanimously approved plans for a distribution, packaging and storage facility on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road. The development is known as Project... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
