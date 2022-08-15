ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

opelikaobserver.com

OHS FOOTBALL OPENS SEASON AT CALLAWAY

OPELIKA — The Opelika High School Bulldogs varsity football team travels to Hogansville, Georgia, to play Callaway Friday night at 7 p.m. This will be the fourth meeting between the two schools, which are separated by 40 miles and the Georgia state line. Callaway defeated OHS, 30-21, at Bulldog Stadium last season.
OPELIKA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville’s Rickey Gibson commits to Tennessee

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — Rickey Gibson gave his parents a gift they’re not likely to forget. The Hewitt-Trussville senior DB committed on their wedding anniversary to play college for the Tennessee Volunteers. Gibson, a three-star recruit with potential to become a game-changer due to his size and speed, will again play corner […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Panthers Introduce New Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach

SMITHS STATION — The Smiths Station High School Panthers have a new leader in one of their packs. Armon Ingersoll was recently announced as the head coach of the varsity Panther boys’ basketball team. He takes over from coach Steven Davis, who took a job with the Lee County School System this summer.
SMITHS STATION, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Auburn football in 2022

Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Auburn. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Only Auburn. Only Auburn could’ve tried to organize a coup to get a coach...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Jason Gibson steps down as Lions Head Coach

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – When the Columbus Lions were established Jason Gibson was hired to be the first head coach in team history. Since then he’s been the only head coach in team history, but on Tuesday morning Coach Gibson announced he will step down. Coach Gibson made the announcement on the Columbus Lions website […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Out Tha Mudd Boxing Opens in Opelika

OPELIKA — Out Tha Mudd Boxing LLC is open as Opelika’s newest boxing gym. Located at 1051 South Fox Run Parkway Unit 3, Owner Rod Welch is excited about the potential to grow his business in the area. While he didn’t start boxing until later in life, Welch...
OPELIKA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn specialist reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Auburn expects kicker Anders Carlson to be ready for the start of the 2022 season after he suffered an ACL injury late last season. That means there’s not expected to be much work for other kickers on the Tigers’ roster this fall. On Tuesday, it was reported that...
AUBURN, AL
wrbl.com

In The Trenches: Episode 4 “The School On Da Hill”

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Carver High School is also famously known as the school “On Da Hill”. Their recent football success has forced the Tigers reputation to sky rocket around the state of Georgia. In the Fountain City, the Tigers have always had a very strong following among their fans and alumni. In the 4th episode of “In The Trenches”, we spoke with former and current players about what Carver means to their community.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Max Coblentz and Greg Lane each aim to fill Hovey's Ward 7 seat

Max Coblentz and Greg Lane are vying for the Ward 7 seat on Auburn City Council, which is currently held by Jay Hovey. Hovey is running against Sherri Reese in November to become the next state senator for District 27. The Auburn municipal election is Aug. 23. Coblentz, a banker,...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Remembering The Chicken House, Betts Grocery

The once popular Chicken House and Betts Grocery stood for many years at the site where Southern Union is currently located. The Chicken House was a favorite place in Opelika for dining out and parties, especially after Auburn football games. Marguerite and Gus Barnes operated the restaurant adjoining the grocery owned by Kathryne and Robert A. Betts. Both businesses served as a landmark for travelers, with the history beginning many years earlier along a dirt road without electricity or running water.
OPELIKA, AL
WSAV News 3

Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Ga.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A vibrant addition to the culinary scene opened in Auburn. Hey Day Market at the Tony & Libba Ran Culinary Science at Auburn University (AU) is officially open for lunch. Students, family and friends gather at the multi-concept food hall on South College Street, where it’s...
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac.  Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Shed fire erupts on 24th St. in Phenix City

UPDATE 10:50 a.m. – According to the fire department, there are currently six firetruck units on the scene to investigate the fire further. PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, a shed fire erupted on 24th St. in Phenix City, Alabama. According to the Phenix City Fire Department, there are no injuries, and responding firefighters […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: The Boathouse

As I’ve mentioned many times before, I grew up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). My parents, two much older brothers Jim and Mike and I lived just 10 minutes from Lake Martin, the most beautiful lake in Sweet Home Alabama. When my husband Mike...
LEE COUNTY, AL

