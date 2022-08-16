Read full article on original website
Major delays announced for light rail expansion into Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way
The ribbon cuttings for Sound Transit light rail extensions are being pushed back again. Construction problems, a concrete workers’ strike, and other issues are pushing all the projects behind schedule. East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way. None of them will likely open on time. Major construction flaws on...
Police investigating after body found at Ballard park for second time in less than a year
SEATTLE — Police on Thursday were investigating after a body was found at a Phinney Ridge park in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood Thursday morning. A woman found the body in one of the bathrooms at the Gilman playground area. Police were called shortly after 11 a.m. and investigators said a...
SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout. The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9. Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5...
Man injured in fire that destroyed Snohomish County home
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A man was injured in a 2-alarm fire that destroyed a house in Snohomish County early Thursday morning. A spokesperson for South County Fire said crews responded to the 12400 block of 51st Avenue Southeast just before 1 a.m. after multiple people called 911 to report hearing explosions and seeing large flames. The home is about 2.5 miles east of Silver Lake in the Seattle Hill area east of Everett.
Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water. But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
Seattle City Council committee moves forward with gas-powered leaf blower ban
SEATTLE — A Seattle City Council committee voted to move forward with what could eventually serve as a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers Friday. The Sustainability and Renter's Rights Committee voted unanimously to approve the resolution. The law would phase out gas-powered leaf blowers in the city by 2025, then impose a complete ban by 2027.
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake
Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
Business evacuated, kid's camp shelters in place due to Lakewood hazmat situation
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Firefighters are investigating a dangerous chemical reaction at a Lakewood gun manufacturing plant in Lakewood. West Pierce firefighters responded to Aero Precision, located near 100th St and 47th Ave. around 3 p.m. Officials say an employee was disposing of aluminum in mineral oil. Investigators say the employee was disposing of the chemicals correctly, however a reaction inside the steel drum created pressurization.
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Everett
When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound dead at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.
Deputies investigate after a man was shot in the leg in Burien
BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the leg near Dottie Harper Park in Burien early Friday morning. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 12:45 a.m., someone called 911 saying they saw a man walking near the corner of SW 148th St. and 4th Ave. SW with a bloody leg.
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)
According to the Bellevue Police, a hit-and-run incident was reported on Wednesday in Bellevue. Police stated that a woman started a car with a screwdriver in the Fred Meyer parking lot and fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The woman ran over a red light at...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
25-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Elma (Elma, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning near Elma. The officials stated that a 25-year-old Seattle man was travelling in a mail truck westbound on State Route 8 towards milepost four at around 10 a.m. The driver of the mail truck hit...
VIDEO: Crews rescue woman near Cathedral Rock Mountain
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Crews rescued a woman near the Cathedral Rock Mountain area in the Cascade Mountain Range last week. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) shared video on Thursday showing rescue crews pulling what appears to be an elderly woman into a helicopter on Aug. 11. The KCSO...
Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View
This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food
NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties
During the robbery in Fife, the victim pulled up to an ATM. The suspects waited until the victim put their card in the machine and entered their pin.
