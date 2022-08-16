ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man injured in fire that destroyed Snohomish County home

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A man was injured in a 2-alarm fire that destroyed a house in Snohomish County early Thursday morning. A spokesperson for South County Fire said crews responded to the 12400 block of 51st Avenue Southeast just before 1 a.m. after multiple people called 911 to report hearing explosions and seeing large flames. The home is about 2.5 miles east of Silver Lake in the Seattle Hill area east of Everett.
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
Business evacuated, kid's camp shelters in place due to Lakewood hazmat situation

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Firefighters are investigating a dangerous chemical reaction at a Lakewood gun manufacturing plant in Lakewood. West Pierce firefighters responded to Aero Precision, located near 100th St and 47th Ave. around 3 p.m. Officials say an employee was disposing of aluminum in mineral oil. Investigators say the employee was disposing of the chemicals correctly, however a reaction inside the steel drum created pressurization.
Deputies investigate after a man was shot in the leg in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the leg near Dottie Harper Park in Burien early Friday morning. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 12:45 a.m., someone called 911 saying they saw a man walking near the corner of SW 148th St. and 4th Ave. SW with a bloody leg.
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
VIDEO: Crews rescue woman near Cathedral Rock Mountain

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Crews rescued a woman near the Cathedral Rock Mountain area in the Cascade Mountain Range last week. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) shared video on Thursday showing rescue crews pulling what appears to be an elderly woman into a helicopter on Aug. 11. The KCSO...
Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View

This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
