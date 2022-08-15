Read full article on original website
miamisburgathletics.com
Girls Varsity Golf beats Carroll 174 – 189
Ally Turner led all scores with a 36 in Miamisburg’s win over Archbishop Carroll at WGC, 174 to 189. Megan Noel was second with a 37. Madison Hefelfinger and Natalie Combs also contributed to the team score.
miamisburgathletics.com
Girls Varsity Tennis falls to Troy 3 – 2
In a tight match the Lady Vikings tennis team fell to Troy on Wednesday. The Vikings have played their last two matches down Varsity doubles player Fedora Bodkin, who is on the mend and hopefully return next week. Both Freshmen Sophie Jovanov at #1 singles and Grace Sundermann at #2 singles earned the 2 Viking court victories and remain undefeated.
miamisburgathletics.com
Girls Varsity Golf beats Oakwood 192 – 235
Our Lady Vikings Golf team defeated Oakwood 192 to 235 at Dayton Country Club. Ally Turner had the low score of the match with a 40. Megan Noel, Madison Hefelfinger and Natalie Combs also contributed to the team score.
Tippecanoe-Bellbrook high school football game moved to neutral site
TIPP CITY — Friday night’s Tippecanoe High School football game against Bellbrook has been moved to Butler High School in Vandalia. This is due to construction taking place at City Park, according to the Tippecanoe athletic webpage. The start time remains at 7 p.m. and remains a home...
Sidney Daily News
2022 area volleyball preview: Russia expecting big things with 8 returnees
After a stellar 2020 season that included a 22 wins, a share of the Shelby County Athletic League championship and a regional final berth, Russia struggled to a 3-7 start last year. But the Raiders rebounded and won 13 of their last 17 matches and earned their fifth consecutive district...
Eaton Register Herald
Ward named ‘Grand Showman of Showmen’
EATON — Skyler Ward claimed her second Preble County Junior Fair Grand Showman of Showmen award last Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Preble County Fair. This annual event culminates a week of shows for those who exhibit animals at the fair, as the competitor named best showman each in each species competes for the coveted title.
miamivalleytoday.com
Senior day at the fair
TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
Ohio approves 200 sports betting spots, 17 local
The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved the first 200 licenses for sports-betting kiosks Wednesday. Seventeen of them are in Southwest Ohio.
Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
Eaton Register Herald
American Idol finalist plays PCHS
EATON — A former American Idol contender played the Preble County Historical Society Amphitheater last Friday night, for an excited crowd of fans of all ages. Alexis Gomez — a top-12 finalist on American Idol Season 14 — and her band donated a portion of ticket sales from the Friday, Aug. 12, show to the Preble County Historical Society, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White.
ocj.com
2022 Ohio Crop Tour soybean results
By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The 2022 Ohio Crop Tour was sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The Ohio State University Extension educators around the state also provided input by working with us on the Virtual Crop Tour. The in-person tour was held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group of scouts heading north and one group heading south. Each group sampled a representative soybean field. The county by county results are as follows.
livability.com
Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style
Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School Class of ’82 reunites
The Wilmington High School Class of 1982 celebrated the 40th anniversary of their graduation with a get-together at Roosters in Wilmington on Friday, August 5, 2022. The class composite was displayed along with a black cap and gown, orange and black 1982 numbers, and lighted up ’82 numbers. On the tables were vases with the class senior pictures on them. The vases were made by Shelly Conner Williamson.
dayton.com
Moeller Brew Barn to open Friday in Dayton: ‘All of our beers tell a story’
Moeller Brew Barn, a new destination located across the street from right field at Day Air Ballpark, is opening to the public Friday. “We built this for the people of Dayton,” said founder and co-owner Nick Moeller. The brewery features a taproom with three bars and over 70 taps,...
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
countynewsonline.org
Ribbon Cutting & Opening of Greenville City Schools Fieldhouse
It was another big day for the Greenville City Schools: on Sunday, the new Fieldhouse at the Harmon Field was officially opened with a ribbon cutting event. And with that, Phase 2 of the new athletic complex is completed. Partner and supporter in the naming the facility are Wayne HealthSports/Orthopedic...
Daily Advocate
The GREAT Darke County Fair
Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
Time for a road trip to Yellow Springs
Located in Greene County, the village of Yellow Springs is the quintessential nature-lovers' getaway. Here's what to do and where to eat and drink and stay. Where to stay1. Jailhouse SuitesJailhouse Suites is made up of four former jail buildings that have been renovated and packed with modern amenities. Features: Electric fireplace, central A/C, Roku TV and WiFiRate: $135+ per nightAddress: 111 N. Winter St.2. Remodeled Guest Cabin (Airbnb)This renovated cabin is just one block from downtown, Glen Helen Nature Preserve and Antioch College. Features: Private, heated saltwater pool and hot tub, central A/C, free parking, washer/dryer in-unitRate: $264 per...
peakofohio.com
West Mansfield woman escapes injury in crash
A West Mansfield woman escaped injury following a single-vehicle accident Monday around noon. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Danielle Carpenter, 33, was traveling eastbound on State Route 540, near Township Road 126 in Jefferson Township, when she traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected back onto the road, and then went off the right side of the roadway again.
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
