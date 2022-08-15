Read full article on original website
OFFICIAL: WVU Basketball Announces Addition of Josiah Davis
Another newcomer has arrived in Morgantown.
Jersey Numbers for 2022-23 WVU Basketball Season
Check out what number each player will be sporting this season.
monvalleyindependent.com
Belle Vernon residents oppose new football team
Belle Vernon residents filled council chambers Tuesday in opposition to a proposal to allow a semi-professional football team to lease Brewer Stadium. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
WDTV
Fairmont Senior returns after last year’s underdog performance
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior returns this fall following their underdog run to the Class AA State title last fall. “The most important lesson, probably experience for these guys is that anytime you’re done or out or whatever. However grave the situation, we feel we can still play back and have a chance to win,” said Head Coach Nick Bartic.
West Virginia to Compete in the 2023 FT. Myers Tip-Off
West Virginia joins SMU, Virginia, and Wisconsin in the Ft. Myers Tip-off
wvsportsnow.com
5-Star Prospect Trentyn Flowers Receives WVU Offer, Will Visit on Saturday
5-star G/F Trentyn Flowers received an offer from West Virginia on Wednesday afternoon. Flowers, a Winchester, Va. native is going to come to campus on Saturday for an unofficial visit, his AAU coach told Alex Karamanos of The Circuit. Flowers is ranked No. 8 in the country by 247 Sports...
WTRF
WVU ranked best tailgate school in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Now that classes have started at West Virginia University, football—and the pregaming that comes with it—is the next thing on everyone’s mind. On Sept. 10, the WVU Mountaineers will have their first home game for the 2022 season against Kansas, but many...
morgantownmag.com
A “Major” Star
Late ’80s Mountaineer QB Major Harris gave fans extra—and WVU’s 1988 domination of Pitt was part of that. Mountaineer history is full of great and exciting football players—Pat White, Darryl Talley, Sam Huff, Jeff Hostetler, and Pac Man Jones, just to name a few. But no player was as much fun to watch as Major Harris.
Virginia Tech Names WV Native Starting Quarterback
The Hokies have their QB1 for 2022.
WATCH: Thursday could be the turning point in quarterback battle
West Virginia's football team will not practice today. The fall semester starts tomorrow, and with that comes the 20-hour limit on the amount of time players can spend on the sport. Thursday is the team's second scrimmage and marks two weeks until the season-opener against No. 17 Pitt. With urgency arriving and preparations shifting to the Panthers, maybe it's time to expect some news about the Mountaineers and the marquee position.
ESPN's Greg McElroy Lists Five Reasons Why WVU is a 'Dangerous Team' in 2022
Big things coming for the Mountaineers?
woay.com
International marching band championship to make its way to West Virginia in 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – An international organization that’s all about keeping marching bands everywhere alive and growing, the World Association of Marching Bands (WAMSB) is making its way into West Virginia. They will be host to their world championship in the City of Buckhannon next summer. It’s only...
Daily Athenaeum
WV Tattoo Expo returns for eighth year, featuring hundreds of artists
The annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is returning to Morgantown for the first time this year after two years of postponement due to COVID-19. This will be the event's 8th year running and its ten year anniversary. “It's been rough not having it because through the pandemic, we haven't been...
5 things every WVU freshman should know
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — WVU held its first day of classes Wednesday, marking the beginning of the 2022 fall semester and the return of painfully slow afternoon traffic. After Tuesday night’s Fall Fest, the first in three years, students began their school year Wednesday morning after getting less sleep than their parents would recommend. With […]
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Kittens Ain’t Biscuits, Randy and Daria Jones will be performing at the West Virginia Botanic Garden on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The duo plays originals and covers with Randy on electric and acoustic guitar, while Daria sings and plays percussion, harmonica and kazoo. All ages are welcome to join on the Event Lawn with blankets or camping chairs. Admission is $5 for botanical garden members and $10 for non-members. Guests can register in advance here.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Taste of Morgantown preview
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin previews this weekend’s Taste of Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
wajr.com
After two year hiatus FallFest delivers for Morgantown Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University students were more than ready to celebrate FallFest to kick off the 2022-23 school year. After a two year pause due to COVID concerns, WVU hosted the annual live music event on the Evansdale Rec Center athletic fields with thousands of Mountaineer students in attendance. Lines formed an hour before gates were opened, and excitement was especially high for students who did not experience the Welcome Week tradition for two consecutive years due to the pandemic.
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s ridiculous’: Students grapple with new parking fee at WVU Coliseum
For the first time ever, students and employees are paying to park at the WVU Coliseum. The fee was implemented just as classes began for the semester. The Coliseum has longed served students as one of the only free parking options available on campus. Now, it’s just one of many rising costs facing students.
Restaurant Road Trip: Pop The Soda Shop
WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Do you call it pop or soda? It might seem like an endless debate, but you can pop into Pop The Soda Shop in Westover while it continues. Located at 871 Fairmont Road, the store has a wide array of different options that customers can choose from. Owner Chris Atkins would […]
