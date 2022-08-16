Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
Hopelessly A Texas Teen Gives Birth Then Abandons Newborn In The Bushes
Shocking news coming from Waxahachie Texas this morning after the Waxahachie police reported that a newborn baby, an infant boy, likely just a few hours old was found outside a Texas apartment complex in the bushes early Thursday morning. According to the report, the newborn had been wrapped in a...
KWTX
Formula recall leaves Central Texas family scrambling to find food for daughter with disabilities
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Families across the nation have been faced with shortages of formula. When one Central Texas family found out about another recall last week, it left them with nothing to feed their daughter. Marcia Bayer had stacks of formula on hand to supply the necessary nutrition for...
fox7austin.com
17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfoxzone.com
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
WFAA
Texas man arrested in Dallas area after killing his ex-girlfriend, police say
DESOTO, Texas — An Amarillo man was arrested in the Dallas area on Thursday after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. The Amarillo Police Department said officers responded at approximately 5:11 a.m. Thursday to the 7200 block of Athens Street near Amarillo for a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster dead at the scene.
Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
KWTX
Fugitive broke into home through doggy door, Oklahoma woman says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A fugitive out of Grayson County was arrested Wednesday morning after an overnight manhunt in Marshall County. Bobbi Weeks said her husband Lance saw a man with dark hair walking in front of their porch Wednesday morning. He went inside and called 911. “The cops...
One-time Texas fugitive gets life in daughters’ 2008 ‘honor killings’
IRVING, Texas — A Texas father was sentenced last week to serve life in prison for murdering his two teen daughters in 2008 in what prosecutors described as “honor killings.”. Yaser Abdel Said, 65, of Lewisville, was found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of Amina Said,...
Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach
A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
JSX Adds More Flights at Love Field
Boutique private air carrier JSX will start running flights from Dallas Love Field to destinations in California and Nevada as it looks to expand its travel offerings to passengers. JSX operates using Embraer 135 and Embraer 145 jets and describes itself as a “Hop-On jet service” offering “private travel at...
KWTX
Texas woman accused of drowning husband in creek
DENTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Denton Police Department arrested Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, a woman charged with murder after her husband’s drowning death. Shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2022, officers and Denton Fire Rescue were dispatched to a drowning call in the 1700 block of Spencer Road.
Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
KXII.com
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -One man was pronounced dead after multiple gunshot wounds in Sherman. Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sherman Police responded to shots fired on the 800 block of East Scott Street. On scene, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then transported to a...
Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding
AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
dallasexpress.com
Texas Sees Record Job Growth
(The Center Square) – Texas employers added more jobs in July than in any previous month in recorded state history. July job numbers marked the ninth consecutive month the state set employment records in Texas, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday when it released new jobs data. Texas added...
fox4news.com
1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide
DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: McKinney Police pull unconscious man from burning car
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police officers are being credited for their quick actions to save an unconscious man from a burning vehicle. Just after midnight on July 5, a pickup truck crashed into a barrier on the U.S. 75 service road and caught on fire. Officers Cameron Johnson, Chris Stephens,...
Comments / 0