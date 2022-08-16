Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
Mustangs, Pirates coaches share reactions from final tuneup before openers
WEST ORANGE – Getting their final tuneup before the regular season cranks up next week, the West Orange-Stark Mustangs and Vidor Pirates got in some final preseason work at a scrimmage at Hooks Stadium. The Mustangs ended up scoring three touchdowns while holding the Pirates scoreless. WO-S scored on...
Orange Leader
Cardinals making strides, getting primed for Bayou Bowl clash at Orangefield
BRIDGE CITY – A week away from the Bayou Bowl clash at Orangefield to open the 2022 football campaign, the Bridge City Cardinals continue to make strides toward what they want to accomplish. Cardinals second-year head coach Cody McGuire sees a lot of positive things out of the Cardinals...
Orange Leader
Gavin Perry-Koci and his extra gear ready to aid Bobcats offense
ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats have a little speed to burn, and they look to utilize it more this season. Senior tailback Gavin Perry-Koci is the “Flash” the Bobcats will turn to out of the backfield. Koci-Perry had a solid junior campaign, rushing for nearly 500 yards.
Port Arthur News
SEE THE NUMBERS: Port Arthur’s Thomas Jefferson High fed Longhorns football like few others
This post is the second in a two-part series that reveals the high schools that have produced the most Texas Longhorn football lettermen in that program’s history, from its beginning in 1893 through the 2021 season. To recap, these rankings were compiled as part of a research project that...
Orange, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Silsbee High School football team will have a game with Orangefield High School on August 18, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Orange Leader
Euel Norwood
Euel Norwood, 91, a 58 year resident of Bridge City, passed away on August 16, 2022, in Tomball, Texas. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Mark Bunch. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Orange Leader
Ronnie Dale Bishop Sr.
Ronnie Dale Bishop Sr., 68, of Orange, passed away on August 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be F.H. Prov. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in...
East Chambers High School one of last in Southeast Texas to start classes this week
WINNIE, Texas — Students in the East Chambers and Newton school districts were among the very last in Southeast Texas to go back to school this week when their classes began Thursday morning. The hallways at East Chambers High School in Winnie were flooded with smiling students and school...
Lucky Texas Resident Claims Top Prize In Scratch-Off Lottery Game
One lucky Texas resident is now a millionaire!
$1 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket claimed by Southeast Texan
What would you do with $1 million? Buy a fish tank filled with exotic fish? Maybe, fill your closet with every professional Texas sports team's merch? Well, someone in Texas has to think about this after claiming a seven-figure prize.
The Case That Inspired An Award-Winning Movie
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri(Miguel Salazar/Bogota Post) On November 10th, 2017, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri hit the theaters. The movie tells the story of a mother who is living the personal hell of not knowing who killed her daughter. To push the police toward taking action, she starts a billboard campaign highlighting her daughter’s murder and the police inaction. Now, in her case, those bold moves paid off in the end.
kogt.com
Two Shot In Silsbee
Two men were shot in a home in Silsbee in the early morning hours of August 16 and one of them is from Orange. The report says shots were fired into the home on Kirby Street from outside. A 22 year old from Silsbee was shot and a 19 year old from Orange.
Texas Monthly
The Blind Sculptor From Beaumont Who Broke the Mold
Many of the stories we tell on Texas Country Reporter fall into certain categories. While each tale is unique (because all people are unique), there are commonalities between them. One of my favorite kind of story is how people overcome obstacles in life. It’s odd that I am attracted to...
Tyler County is Texas' 10th to declare an invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – Tyler County in deep East Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border, becoming the 10th county to do so. The county did so after an ongoing discussion among southeast Texas judges and U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, the former mayor of Woodville, Tyler County Judge Jacques Blanchette said.
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
kjas.com
Newton ISD begins classes on Thu, Aug 18th with new safety measures
Newton ISD will begin the new school year on Thursday, August 18th, and the district says new safety measures will be in place. An announcement by the district says that school officials began working on new safety measures at the beginning of the summer, combined with new rules set forth by the Texas Education Agency.
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC: All lanes now open on I-10 E at La. 397
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East at La. 397 has reopened. All lanes were closed as crews worked to recover a crashed tractor-trailer. The accident involved a FedEx truck. No injuries were reported, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.
Orange Leader
Assistant principal rushes to action when student seen chocking in cafeteria
ORANGEFIELD — One local educator was in the right place at the right time this week, and it led to an emergency assist for a student in need. According to Orangefield Director of Technology Jennifer Gauthier, David Mire saved a choking student in the cafeteria. The junior high assistant...
Southeast Texas arts community mourning death of artist known for area murals
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas arts community is mourning the loss today of a beloved Beaumont artist known for many iconic local murals. Kimberly Brown, of Beaumont, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was 48. Brown was born in Port Arthur and lived in Beaumont and...
fox4beaumont.com
Serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley denied medical parole, remains at Stiles Unit
The health of Elmer Wayne Henley, one of Texas' most infamous serial killers, may be worsening. Families of his victims recently told Houston CBS affiliate KHOU that they'd received notifications Henley's case would be reviewed for possible medical parole. According to online records, Henley is currently housed at the Stiles Unit in Jefferson County.
