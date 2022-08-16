ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

Gavin Perry-Koci and his extra gear ready to aid Bobcats offense

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats have a little speed to burn, and they look to utilize it more this season. Senior tailback Gavin Perry-Koci is the “Flash” the Bobcats will turn to out of the backfield. Koci-Perry had a solid junior campaign, rushing for nearly 500 yards.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Orange, TX
Sports
City
West Orange, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Kountze, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Bells, TX
West Orange, TX
Football
Orange Leader

Euel Norwood

Euel Norwood, 91, a 58 year resident of Bridge City, passed away on August 16, 2022, in Tomball, Texas. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Mark Bunch. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

Ronnie Dale Bishop Sr.

Ronnie Dale Bishop Sr., 68, of Orange, passed away on August 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be F.H. Prov. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in...
ORANGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Logos#American Football
Jeffery Mac

The Case That Inspired An Award-Winning Movie

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri(Miguel Salazar/Bogota Post) On November 10th, 2017, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri hit the theaters. The movie tells the story of a mother who is living the personal hell of not knowing who killed her daughter. To push the police toward taking action, she starts a billboard campaign highlighting her daughter’s murder and the police inaction. Now, in her case, those bold moves paid off in the end.
VIDOR, TX
kogt.com

Two Shot In Silsbee

Two men were shot in a home in Silsbee in the early morning hours of August 16 and one of them is from Orange. The report says shots were fired into the home on Kirby Street from outside. A 22 year old from Silsbee was shot and a 19 year old from Orange.
SILSBEE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Texas Monthly

The Blind Sculptor From Beaumont Who Broke the Mold

Many of the stories we tell on Texas Country Reporter fall into certain categories. While each tale is unique (because all people are unique), there are commonalities between them. One of my favorite kind of story is how people overcome obstacles in life. It’s odd that I am attracted to...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Newton ISD begins classes on Thu, Aug 18th with new safety measures

Newton ISD will begin the new school year on Thursday, August 18th, and the district says new safety measures will be in place. An announcement by the district says that school officials began working on new safety measures at the beginning of the summer, combined with new rules set forth by the Texas Education Agency.
NEWTON, TX
KPLC TV

TRAFFIC: All lanes now open on I-10 E at La. 397

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East at La. 397 has reopened. All lanes were closed as crews worked to recover a crashed tractor-trailer. The accident involved a FedEx truck. No injuries were reported, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy