Jerry as Yankees GM: Replacing Aaron Boone with Ozzie Guillen? Aaron Judge or Nolan Arenado?
It was Jerry Recco’s turn to play Brian Cashman on Wednesday, and he brought up Ozzie Guillen as a potential replacement for Aaron Boone if there is a managerial change.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
11-Year-Old Runs Onto Field During White Sox Game, Will Be So Popular At School Now
Chicago White Sox fans are pushing the boundaries between watching the game and participating in the game lately. Just the other day a completely serious individual dispensed managerial advice to Tony La Russa, who immediately acted on it before pretending he hadn't been influenced. And last night an 11-year-old kid hopped onto the field to ask center fielder Adam Engel for a hug. He was successful in the quest but they don't really let you do that. small child on the field! #WhiteSoxpic.twitter.com/JQyeCBBWXK Center fielder Adam Engel, who was approached by an 11-year-old boy on the field. pic.twitter.com/lnqLk04i8A Not since Drake LaRoche has a youngster inserted themselves into the action so forcefully. Combing through the archives here, it seems as though we're in some rather unprecedented territory. There have been kids who have fallen onto the field or thrown balls back onto the field, but channeling an older idiot to trespass is a new one. At least this underage intrusion didn't end in a vicious attack like the 2002 incident involving Kansas City Royals first base coach Tom Gamboa.
Dodgers News: Braves Claim Onetime LA Infielder Off of Waivers
The Atlanta Braves have claimed Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect, Rylan Bannon, off the waiver wire.
Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency
The Chicago Cubs have their sights set on Trea Turner. The Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop is set to enter free agency next season. Before the season even starts, though, Turner has already laid out his needs for any team that wants to acquire his services. That will, of course, include Jed Hoyer’s team. Trea […] The post Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Steve Cohen the Closest Thing to George Steinbrenner While Slamming the Yankees
Stephen A. Smith had a Yankees and Mets rant on First Take.
FanSided
Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job
This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols crushes grand slam vs. Rockies for career home run No. 690
Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols launched the 690th home run of his career on Thursday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies (GameTracker). Pujols' blast, a pinch-hit grand slam, occurred in the third inning and put St. Louis up by a 10-0 mark. Take a look at Pujols' home run in all...
Jon Daniels Has Message For Rangers Fans
The former Texas team president released a statement addressing his dismissal.
Top Houston Astros Prospect Finding Offensive Stride
On Monday, Houston Astros' Shay Whitcomb was named to MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
NBC Sports
White Sox vs Guardians: Remembering the Cuban Comet
Last December, the Golden Era Committee of the Hall of Fame, which considers players whose primary contributions occurred from 1950 through 1969, met and finally righted a wrong. Those years marked the time when the baseball world was introduced to the dynamic Orestes ‘Minnie’ Miñoso, the Cuban Comet, whose exploits...
The Guardians Make History Scoring Three Runs After Striking Out Three Times In The Eighth Inning
The Guardians made history in the eighth inning during the series finale against the Tigers.
theScore
Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
Steve Stone is puzzled over why the White Sox so often keep banged-up players active: 'We don’t seem to have the fastest healers around'
The White Sox have made a habit in 2022 of keeping banged-up players active on their 26-man roster even when they clearly need to be sidelined for a handful of days.
Dubón is Keeping the Astros in the Win Column
Mauricio Dubón is providing unsung value on margins for a short-handed Houston Astros club in August.
With velocity way down, Twins pull Tyler Mahle from game
Mahle is supposed to help anchor a shaky Twins starting rotation down the stretch.
The Big Lead
