Chicago White Sox fans are pushing the boundaries between watching the game and participating in the game lately. Just the other day a completely serious individual dispensed managerial advice to Tony La Russa, who immediately acted on it before pretending he hadn't been influenced. And last night an 11-year-old kid hopped onto the field to ask center fielder Adam Engel for a hug. He was successful in the quest but they don't really let you do that. small child on the field! #WhiteSoxpic.twitter.com/JQyeCBBWXK Center fielder Adam Engel, who was approached by an 11-year-old boy on the field. pic.twitter.com/lnqLk04i8A Not since Drake LaRoche has a youngster inserted themselves into the action so forcefully. Combing through the archives here, it seems as though we're in some rather unprecedented territory. There have been kids who have fallen onto the field or thrown balls back onto the field, but channeling an older idiot to trespass is a new one. At least this underage intrusion didn't end in a vicious attack like the 2002 incident involving Kansas City Royals first base coach Tom Gamboa.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO