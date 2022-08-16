Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
US B-52s and fighters from what may soon be NATO's newest member teamed up for a first-of-its-kind operation
"These moments truly capture the military power that exists within NATO," the Swedish air force's top officer said.
Business Insider
Meme-stock champion Ryan Cohen sold his entire Bed Bath & Beyond stake in 2 days - and bagged a $68 million profit
The activist investor spent $121 million on the stock and bullish call options earlier this year.Cohen's sale drove the meme stock down as much as 43% on Friday. Ryan Cohen sold his entire Bed Bath & Beyond stake in two days this week, bagging a cool $68 million profit from his seven-month wager on the ailing homewares retailer. The news slashed the company's stock price by as much as 43% on Friday.
I'm a golf trainer at an ultra-exclusive club. I regularly see private helicopters and golfers betting hundreds of thousands of dollars on games.
Alfonso Castineira works at The Santa Maria Golf Club in Panama, where a two-year membership costs $10,700. A foursome once bet $300,000 on a game.
GOLF・
Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $300 million more in northern Vietnam - media
HANOI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) has signed a $300 million memorandum of understanding with Vietnamese developer Kinh Bac City (KBC.HM) to expand its facility in the north of the country to diversify and boost production, state media said on Saturday.
Who is this man in my house?: London women are finding a potentially dangerous lifeline in Airbnb
Anna, a single woman in London subletting her flat on Airbnb, arrived home to find a man sneaking out of her bedroom. She had rented her room to a woman on the holiday rental site, but there was no mention that a man would be staying with her. “I went into my sitting room and just as I was taking off my jacket, I saw a guy creeping out of the room and then down the stairs and out the door very quietly,” she says. She shared her story with researchers George Maier and Kate R Gilchrist from the London...
U.K.・
The inventor of the shopping mall hated what they became. Then the teenagers arrived
In “coney island”, her collaboration with The National, Taylor Swift sings: “We were like the mall before the internet/ It was the one place to be.” It’s surprisingly astute. The mall, at least as a central place of connection, has been losing its cultural cachet for a while. But it’s not related to the ongoing death of the high street, catalysed by the convenience of online shopping. Because, when you think about it, the mall was never really about buying anything.The shopping mall as we know it – a fully enclosed, weather-controlled shopping complex – was pioneered by Victor Gruen,...
ARTS・
An American traveler's bag was lost on her vacation to Europe. 5 weeks later a stranger sent a photo of her luggage in a city she had never even been to.
Lisa Khan and her family's bags were lost on a transatlantic trip from Florida to Italy. Five weeks after arriving in Italy, Khan got a text from a stranger saying she'd found Khan's bag. The bag was in Florence, an Italian city that Khan and her family had never been...
