Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
US B-52s and fighters from what may soon be NATO's newest member teamed up for a first-of-its-kind operation
"These moments truly capture the military power that exists within NATO," the Swedish air force's top officer said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $300 million more in northern Vietnam - media
HANOI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) has signed a $300 million memorandum of understanding with Vietnamese developer Kinh Bac City (KBC.HM) to expand its facility in the north of the country to diversify and boost production, state media said on Saturday.
Comments / 0