San Luis Obispo, CA

More than 10,000 gallons of water, sewage spill into San Luis Obispo creek

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFfps_0hIgBQ7x00

More than 10,000 gallons of water and sewage spilled into a San Luis Obispo-area creek on Monday night, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

The department said a “large volume of potable water and sewage” was released in the area of Broad Street and Ramona Drive after a break in an 11-inch potable water main Monday. The damage also prompted a closure of Broad Street to Murray Avenue, the city tweeted Monday night.

Crews were on site Monday night working to repair the main.

Meanwhile, the potable water entered a section of exposed sewer line under construction, causing an overflow from the sewer system into Garden Creek, according to a release. The creek is a tributary of San Luis Obispo Creek.

The department said the specific volume of the spill has not yet been determined, but it was in excess of 10,000 gallons.

The agency also advised people to avoid water contact in the area; ocean water samples will be taken at the mouth of San Luis Obispo Creek to determine further impacts of the spill, according to the release.

Closure signs will also be posted at the beach area near the mouth of the creek until tests indicate water quality is not impacted.

Paso Robles Daily News

Sewage and potable water released into creek due to leak

New Times

Five Cities Fire prepares for future without Oceano

San Luis Obispo County's third-busiest municipal department is about to become even busier as its remaining members grapple with a future devoid of the Oceano Community Services District. The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) officially entered a "wind down period" now that Oceano voters rejected the flat parcel tax that...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug 7-14

On Aug. 7, Noe Everado Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, DUI with prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, causing vehicle damage in an accident, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
San Luis Obispo, CA
