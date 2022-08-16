Read full article on original website
Related
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: How Proposition 13 Is Affecting San Diego’s Housing Market
If you’re able to buy a house at all in San Diego these days, you’re among the fortunate. Prices have exploded in recent years. But thanks to a decades-old initiative in California, newer and often younger homeowners are paying considerably more in property taxes that help fund public services.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Border Businesses Hoping For Quiet Weekend Following Wave of Violence in Tijuana
Worry and concern for border crossers still persists following last weekend’s violence in Tijuana, but the chaos has appeared to cool off and on Friday afternoon as a steady flow of people were seen walking through the Otay Mesa Pedestrian Crossing. The hectic weekend in Tijuana caused the U.S....
Low-rider community's fight to end cruising ban shifts into high gear
SAN DIEGO — The statewide move to end bans on cruising shifted into high gear this week. Lawmakers in Sacramento are urging cities statewide to decriminalize cruising events. California's state Senate and Assembly have passed a resolution encouraging California cities to repeal their cruising bans. It's a message that...
wolfstreet.com
California Housing Market Pukes: As Sales Collapse (San Diego County -41%), Prices Begin to Swoon
San Francisco & Silicon Valley lead. Southern California is catching up. In Los Angeles County, prices fell in July from June for the first since Adam and Eve. It’s peak home-buying season in California, but sky-high home prices, holy-moly mortgage rates, the collapse of cryptos, the vanishing DeFi, and the implosion of tech startups, SPACs, and IPOs, all of which are crucial to the wealth, or perceived wealth, of many Californians, pulled the rug out from under California’s splendid housing markets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
Americans relocating to Mexico to combat cost of living
The cost of living has become unaffordable for most Americans, prompting more people to relocate to Mexico.
‘Key milestone’: Mexico, U.S. finally agree to clean up Tijuana River Valley
The United States and Mexico have agreed to spend almost $500 million to fix a decades-old problem of raw sewage from Mexico spilling onto the Tijuana River Valley on the U.S. side of the border.
El Cajon man convicted for taking part in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
WASHINGTON — An El Cajon man was convicted by a federal jury Friday for his part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Erik Herrera, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Washington D.C. of one felony and four misdemeanors for joining the mob that entered the Capitol building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
Baja Beach Fest to go on as scheduled despite recent area violence
The mayor of Tijuana says the Baja Beach Fest event will go on despite a weekend of violence in the area.
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
Understanding the cartel violence in Baja California
Over the last week, criminal gangs have caused chaos in several cities across Mexico, including Tijuana, where on Friday a warning circulated on social media telling residents to stay home or risk being attacked. Here's everything you need to know:. Where is this violence taking place?. Earlier last week, "roaming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calexicochronicle.com
New Port Director for Calexico Announced
SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port...
localemagazine.com
10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites
Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
NBC Bay Area
Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water
The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
Chula Vista council member calls for temporary closure of Harborside Park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Council member John McCann called for the temporary closure of Harborside Park Friday, citing safety concerns. "The proposal I support is temporarily shutting down the park so we can get rid of the illicit drug use, the trafficking and all of the other challenges of criminal activity that's currently happening in the park, so we can re-plan the park to be used by the Harborside Community," said Council Member McCann. He is also running for mayor.
kusi.com
Retired USBP Chief Rodney Scott on weekend of cartel violence in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the weekend, the people of Baja California experienced some extreme violence initiated by the drug cartels. Dozens of cars were set on fire, deadly shootings reported, and the Mexican government was forced to send in the national guard to try and gain back control.
San Diegans cash in on their pools with rental app
People are finding a new, private way to stay cool in the heat -- and some pool owners are making extra cash at the same time.
NBC San Diego
Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon
San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
San Diego Channel
CBP seizes $12M worth of cocaine and fetanyl at Otay Mesa
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found more than $12 million worth of cocaine and fentanyl hidden in a shipment of heavy machinery gears at an Otay Mesa commercial facility. In a press release, CBP says a truck driver applied for entry into the U.S....
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 1