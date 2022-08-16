Read full article on original website
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
‘Uncoupled’ Star Tisha Campbell Can Laugh About Her Traumatic Breakup… Now
Tisha Campbell has a bruise on her leg. At least, she’s joking that she does. The New York premiere of the Netflix comedy series Uncoupled, in which she co-stars with Neil Patrick Harris, was a few days before, and she had taken her good friend as her date. “She kept squeezing me every time something relatable happened, like from my life,” Campbell tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed over Zoom. Such enthusiastic violence is welcome in this case, the actress laughs. It means the show was resonating, even if in painful ways—in the case of her thigh, quite literally.
B.J. Novak Shuts Down Bill Maher’s ‘Cancel Culture’ Nonsense
On Friday night, Bill Maher welcomed an unlikely guest to Real Time: B.J. Novak, the Office writer/co-star, bestselling author, and filmmaker. Novak visited the HBO program to promote his feature directorial debut Vengeance, an indie screwball about an opportunistic New York City journalist/podcaster who ventures to red-state Texas to investigate the death of a former flame. So naturally, Maher tried to engage Novak on a number of hot-button cultural issues regarding the political divide in this country.
James Acaster: ‘All my stand-up was in this exaggerated persona – I’m more myself now’
Everyone thought James Acaster had quit stand-up comedy. He said he’d be “glad” to never do it again. Except... today he tells me something different. “I wasn’t going to decide one way or another,” he says from his home in London. Really? But the five-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee told one podcast: “Right now, I don’t want to do it again, ever.” His mindset at the time, he says, was about “not putting the pressure on myself to say ‘I have to go back’ or ‘I must never go back’... I never said I’d quit. Some people were under the...
Inside the Bizarre, Campy Brilliance of ‘Orphan: First Kill’
The central conceit of Orphan: First Kill is so absurd as to (almost) defy coherent explanation: Isabelle Fuhrman, who rose to fame when she was 12 in 2009’s Orphan (in which she played Esther, a violent 33-year-old woman with a hormonal disorder who poses as a child) now reprises the role in a prequel film, out Friday. Press for Orphan: First Kill has emphasized that no CGI was used to make Fuhrman (now 25 years old) look more like her younger self—a trick that took strenuous work to pull off.
‘Rush Hour 3’ Is a Terrible Movie With the Best Blooper Reel of All Time
Rush Hour 3 is an abomination of a movie. No part of its story, comedy, or action is worth even a second of your time. Which isn’t surprising, when you consider that it was directed by the all-around cretin that is Brett Rather and has an uncredited cameo by Roman Polanski.
Martin Short Roasts ‘Proud Boy’ Fallon to Pieces on ‘Tonight Show’
Martin Short is widely considered to be the greatest late-night talk show guest of all-time, mostly because he meticulously prepares a slew of killer jokes before he arrives. And the comedian and actor, who is currently Emmy-nominated for his role in Only Murders in the Building, did not disappoint when he sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday night.
Khloé Kardashian’s Migraine Pill Commercials Will Haunt Me Until I Die
I just recently learned that my apartment is haunted. The building is less than two decades old, but still, when I put head to pillow at night—just when I’m about to slip into the last iota of unconsciousness my brain needs to fully fall asleep—I am often confronted with a familiar vocal fry purring in my ear: “I just heard something amazing!”
The Official Guide to Nathan Fielder’s Best Moments From ‘The Rehearsal’
We’ve rehearsed writing this article thousands of times. It needs to be perfect. Every sentence has been designed to make you laugh at just the right amount. We tested several different versions of this article out on people to be sure they’d read to the very end, and this is the final draft. Hopefully, our tests prove to be useful.
Aidan Is Back! John Corbett Is Coming to ‘And Just Like That…’
After killing off Big (which viewers ultimately learned was for the best) and kicking Steve to curb (#Justice4Steve), the producers of HBO Max’s …And Just Like That are clearly trying to restore some goodwill by bringing back the most beloved love interest in the Sex and the City Cinematic Universe for its second season.
