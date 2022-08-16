ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in North America

By Lily Templeton
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

ROCKING FORWARD: Pandora is poised to make lab-grown diamonds everyone’s best friend — in North America, at least.

The Danish jeweler is launching its Pandora Brilliance line in the U.S. and Canada on August 25 with diamonds grown in the U.S. from 100 percent renewable energy.

More from WWD

“The future of luxury is here today. Lab-created diamonds are just as beautiful as mined diamonds, but available to more people and with lower carbon emissions,” said Pandora ’s chief executive officer Alexander Lacik in a statement announcing the launch.

Part of a new Diamonds by Pandora category, the 33-pieces collection features VS+ clarity lab-grown diamonds between 0.15 and one carat, set in sterling silver, 14-karat yellow or white gold.

The collection is also the first to be entirely made of recycled silver and gold, following the jeweler’s 2020 announcement that mined metals would be phased out by 2025 to reduce the environmental impact of its jewelry .

The jeweler said the greenhouse gas emissions of its entry-price silver ring with a 0.15-carat diamond is on par with “an average T-shirt,” while a 14-karat yellow gold ring with a one-carat diamond, priced at $1,950, is “less than the average emissions of a pair of jeans.”

Lacik described the offering, which was first trialed in the U.K. in 2021, as “innovative jewelry that sets a new standard for how the industry can reduce its impact on the planet.”

At the time, Pandora stated that when the collection was launched globally, “the diamonds are expected to be made using 100 percent renewable energy.” The jeweler also revealed then that it would no longer use mined diamonds in its products, a use already limited to an annual limited-edition charm, amounting to around 50,000 pieces every year.

According to its 2021 sustainability report, the company sold more than 102 million pieces of jewelry, with 100 percent man-made stones used in its products.

The Pandora Brilliance collection will be sold at Pandora stores and online in the U.S. and Canada from Aug. 25. It will retail for $300 and up to $1,950.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Bravo Sierra to Enter Walmart Following $17 Million Series B Round

Personal care brand Bravo Sierra has closed a Series B funding round for $17 million from investment advisory The Merchant Club, with participation from AF Ventures and Capstar Ventures, as well as previous investors Mousse Partners and Redo Ventures. Cofounders Benjamin Bernet and Justin Guilbert began fundraising following the close of their Series A round in February 2020, just one month before global lockdowns commenced due to COVID-19. Since then, the duo built the brand through their community of active military members of the U.S. Special Forces, and have been selling their grooming and personal care products on global military bases...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France

After two years and three lockdowns, the French, and their summer style, have flocked to the island of Corsica. Known for its turquoise waters, local rosé and stylish seaside villages, the mountainous isle 146 miles southeast from Nice is a Mediterranean vacation classique — and style-spotting on the island in 2022 does not disappoint. Outside of Paris, pre-COVID-19 French street style was traditionally chic, but reserved. The more flamboyant looks were saved for the streets of the fashion capital. But everything has changed since the pandemic and this summer, buttoned-up looks have given way to a more playful approach to style...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Jewelry#The Diamonds#White Gold#Business Industry#Linus Business#Diamond Collection#Danish
natureworldnews.com

Miners from Angola Discover the Largest Pink Diamond Ever in 300 Years

Rare and one of the most awaited, as experts would describe it. Miners in Angola have uncovered a massive pink diamond that may be the biggest gem of its kind, found in the past 300 years. Largest Pink Diamond. According to the latest news from both local and international news...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

This 170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be the Largest Found in the Past 300 Years

Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to discover a pink diamond, let alone the biggest one in three centuries. Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Company has unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond that it claims is the largest such stone found in 300 years. Dubbed the “Lulo Rose,” the gem was discovered at the company’s Lulo alluvial diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, according to a statement shared on Wednesday. The diamond is expected to fetch in the millions at a forthcoming auction run by Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam. In fact, it could even eclipse...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
LiveScience

37,000-year-old mammoth butchering site may be oldest evidence of humans in North America

A 37,000-year-old mammoth butchering site, uncovered in New Mexico, might be the earliest evidence of humans in North America, controversial research finds. Some of the bones at the site show signs of being handled by humans or even being used as tools, which is "some of the most conclusive evidence" yet that humans settled in North America much earlier than experts previously thought, according to the new study.
WILDLIFE
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
WWD

WWD

35K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy