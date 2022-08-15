ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

uncwsports.com

Women's Soccer Preview: Queens

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – — With two exhibition contests complete, the UNCW women's soccer team turns its attention to the regular season opener at Queens on Thursday at Dickson Field. The 6 p.m. kick-off will mark the first contest the Royals will play at the NCAA Division I...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Coaches Tab Seahawks Second In CAA Preseason Poll

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's soccer team has been picked to finish second among the Colonial Athletic Associations' 10 teams in the league's preseason poll announced on Tuesday. The Seahawks, 9-6-2 in 2021, tallied two more points than Elon to secure the second spot in the CAA...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Diamond Hawks Announce Incoming Class

WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW head baseball coach Randy Hood has announced the addition of 15 players for the 2022-23 season. Highlighting the incoming class are three highly decorated players including North Carolina Player of the Year Tanner Thach and a pair of pitchers of the year in Ty Lawson and Aubrey Smith.
WILMINGTON, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WECT

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered. Beginning April 1, 2023, beachgoers will be able to take their dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. - 9 a.m., per the announcement. These hours will be in effect April 1 - Sept. 30.
KURE BEACH, NC
WMBF

3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
whqr.org

Reform and community groups oppose using $40,000 in NC drug tax funding to build Wilmington police museum

Update Tuesday 5:15 p.m. — This article has been updated with a statement from the Wilmington Police Department. At Tuesday evening’s meeting, Wilmington City Council will consider whether to authorize the use of $40,000 in funding from the NC Drug Tax to build a museum. [Editor's note: Council voted unanimously to continue the proposal to September. There was no discussion of the issue.]
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man charged after passenger on motorcycle dies in wreck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged in connection to the death of a passenger on a motorcycle he was driving during a wreck in June. Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by vehicle, no liability insurance and reckless driving to endanger.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man found dead along side of the highway

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — A body was spotted earlier today by a driver heading down Highway 117 South in Wallace. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Police have identified the body as 61-year-old Sydney Louis Miller from Brunswick County. Miller’s body has been sent to...
WALLACE, NC
WECT

Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC's Medicare contract over deficiencies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) notified Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in July that it was in jeopardy of losing its Medicare contract if it did not address a number of serious “deficiencies” observed by state compliance officers during a visit on June 29, 2022.
WILMINGTON, NC

