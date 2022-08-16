ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KATU.com

Hot temperatures, thunderstorms increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — High temperatures and thunderstorms Wednesday increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge in the Willamette National Forest, officials said. The 4,836-acre fire was 0% contained and was started by lightning Aug. 1. About 750 firefighters are battling the...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KATU.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers New Experiences

From new tasting rooms to the opportunity to become an "owner", one of Oregon's leading wineries is shaking things up. Tammy Hernandez headed down to Turner to learn more about the new experiences Willamette Valley Vineyards has to offer. For more information, visit the Willamette Valley Vineyards website. This segment...
TURNER, OR
KATU.com

Radio personality Bill Barrett has passed away

EUGENE, Ore. — Local radio icon Bill Barrett has passed away after a long battle with cancer. It was announced Monday that Barrett had entered hospice care. He passed away Wednesday afternoon. Barrett hosted the morning show on New Country 93.3 with Tim Fox and Tracy Berry for decades...
Eugene, OR

