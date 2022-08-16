Planned renovations to a historic building will cost slightly more than originally expected due to undetected issues. In February, the Port Arthur City Council authorized a contract with Marsh Waterproofing of Vidor to repair Pompeiian Villa, located at 1935 Lakeshore Drive. Work on the 122-year-old building, which is owned by the city and operated by the Port Arthur Historical Society, was estimated to cost $80,000, most of which would come from insurance money.

