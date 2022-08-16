Read full article on original website
Harley Owners Group Beaumont chapter demands accountability after increasing motorcycle accident deaths in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Motorcycle safety advocates sat down with Jefferson County’s incoming district attorney on Friday to discuss some actions on how they can enact change. Over the summer, Southeast Texas has seen its fair share of fatal motorcycle crashes. There was one near Bridge City on Highway...
KFDM-TV
Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site
ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Nederland man arrested in shooting outside Southwest Louisiana nightclub early Friday morning
VINTON, La. — A 19-year-old Nederland man has been accused of shooting another man early Friday morning outside a Vinton, LA., nightclub. Kaleb C. Harvey, 19, of Nederland, is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of attempted 2nd degree murder according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
Port Arthur News
MONIQUE BATSON — Southeast Texans mourn loss of local muralist
I only met Kimberly Brown once, but her essence has been around me for years. As a resident of Port Neches, I pass by it every day when I drive down Port Neches Avenue and see the side of The Cheery Tree Florist, The Crow’s Nest and other works of art that adorn the street.
Port Arthur News
Unexpected finds delay renovations to historic Pompeiian Villa in Port Arthur
Planned renovations to a historic building will cost slightly more than originally expected due to undetected issues. In February, the Port Arthur City Council authorized a contract with Marsh Waterproofing of Vidor to repair Pompeiian Villa, located at 1935 Lakeshore Drive. Work on the 122-year-old building, which is owned by the city and operated by the Port Arthur Historical Society, was estimated to cost $80,000, most of which would come from insurance money.
KPLC TV
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was shot by Lake Charles police after firing a weapon Friday morning, authorities said. Sheri Carlson, 45, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower torso, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Man dies after possible electrocution at Sabine River Authority construction site in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A man is dead after an accident Friday at a construction site at the Sabine River Authority north of Orange. Officials believe the 37-year-old man was electrocuted at a building under construction at the Sabine River Authority facility at 12777 North Highway 87 according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Port Arthur News
Subcontractor dies from probable electrocution at the Sabine River Authority
ORANGE COUNTY — A 37-year-old subcontractor is dead from what authorities believe is electrocution. The victim is from Missouri and was working Thursday morning in construction at the Sabine River Authority of Texas, 12777 N. Texas 87 in Orange County. Orange County Sheriff Capt. Joey Jacobs said one of...
Port Arthur News
SEE THE LIST: Burglary, assault, drug charges lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Felony criminal indictments issued this week by a Jefferson County grand jury range from burglary and assault to drug charges. KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an offense that occurred July 12. KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for evading...
Orange Leader
Assistant principal rushes to action when student seen chocking in cafeteria
ORANGEFIELD — One local educator was in the right place at the right time this week, and it led to an emergency assist for a student in need. According to Orangefield Director of Technology Jennifer Gauthier, David Mire saved a choking student in the cafeteria. The junior high assistant...
Port Arthur News
Nederland man, 19, arrested for attempted murder following shooting at Louisiana nightclub
VINTON, Louisiana — A 19-year-old Nederland man is charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton nightclub. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on Louisiana 109 South in Vinton.
kogt.com
Major Traffic Issues Scheduled For Saturday
TxDOT ORANGE–I10 westbound from Simmons Drive to SH87 (16th) will be closed tomorrow, 7am-5pm, and I10 eastbound from SH87 to the Sabine River relief Bridge will be closed tomorrow, noon-5pm, due to repairs. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads. EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS.
Houston man identified in fatal Saturday night shooting in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange have identified a 44-year-old Houston man who was fatally shot in the city Saturday night. Robert Dwayne Gant, 44, of Houston, died at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont after being taken by ambulance from the scene in the 100 block of 1st St according to a news release from the City of Orange Police Department.
Southeast Texas arts community mourning death of artist known for area murals
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas arts community is mourning the loss today of a beloved Beaumont artist known for many iconic local murals. Kimberly Brown, of Beaumont, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was 48. Brown was born in Port Arthur and lived in Beaumont and...
kjas.com
Mother & child injured when 18-wheeler tires/wheels crash through restaurant window
A mother and child who were eating at Crazy Jose’s on Highway 69 in Lumberton were injured when a set of tires and wheels came off a northbound 18-wheeler and crashed through a window of the restaurant at about 8:00 Thursday night. Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins said after...
Port Arthur News
Southeast Texas school district increases campus safety effort with armed school marshal program
ORANGEFIELD — The school marshal program, launched in Texas in 2013 in the wake of the deadly Sandy Hook School shooting, is being utilized in Orangefield. Out of more than 1,200 school districts in Texas, Orangefield Independent School District is one of only 84 in the state that has school marshals.
bluebonnetnews.com
FBI steps up efforts to find Southeast Texas murder suspect
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Rogelio Guerra Vasquez. Vasquez has ties to or may be residing near Monterrey, Mexico. Vasquez is wanted for the murder of his wife of 21 years, Sugie Vasquez, who was killed...
12newsnow.com
Cheniere Sabine Pass presents check to City of Port Arthur to help with boat ramp construction
The public boat ramp was damaged in storms like Harvey and Rita. Texas Parks and Wildlife also donated $1.2 million to help get the ball rolling.
Port Arthur News
Public Hearing on plan to rename two Port Arthur buildings set this month
With no opposition from council members, at least two buildings in the City of Port Arthur could soon have new names following a suggestion to honor the memory of former residents. Council members agreed this week to hold public hearings during the Aug. 30 regular meeting regarding the renaming of...
KLTV
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
