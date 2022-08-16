ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

KFDM-TV

Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site

ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

MONIQUE BATSON — Southeast Texans mourn loss of local muralist

I only met Kimberly Brown once, but her essence has been around me for years. As a resident of Port Neches, I pass by it every day when I drive down Port Neches Avenue and see the side of The Cheery Tree Florist, The Crow’s Nest and other works of art that adorn the street.
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Unexpected finds delay renovations to historic Pompeiian Villa in Port Arthur

Planned renovations to a historic building will cost slightly more than originally expected due to undetected issues. In February, the Port Arthur City Council authorized a contract with Marsh Waterproofing of Vidor to repair Pompeiian Villa, located at 1935 Lakeshore Drive. Work on the 122-year-old building, which is owned by the city and operated by the Port Arthur Historical Society, was estimated to cost $80,000, most of which would come from insurance money.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was shot by Lake Charles police after firing a weapon Friday morning, authorities said. Sheri Carlson, 45, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower torso, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Nederland man, 19, arrested for attempted murder following shooting at Louisiana nightclub

VINTON, Louisiana — A 19-year-old Nederland man is charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton nightclub. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on Louisiana 109 South in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
kogt.com

Major Traffic Issues Scheduled For Saturday

TxDOT ORANGE–I10 westbound from Simmons Drive to SH87 (16th) will be closed tomorrow, 7am-5pm, and I10 eastbound from SH87 to the Sabine River relief Bridge will be closed tomorrow, noon-5pm, due to repairs. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads. EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Houston man identified in fatal Saturday night shooting in Orange

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange have identified a 44-year-old Houston man who was fatally shot in the city Saturday night. Robert Dwayne Gant, 44, of Houston, died at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont after being taken by ambulance from the scene in the 100 block of 1st St according to a news release from the City of Orange Police Department.
ORANGE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

FBI steps up efforts to find Southeast Texas murder suspect

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Rogelio Guerra Vasquez. Vasquez has ties to or may be residing near Monterrey, Mexico. Vasquez is wanted for the murder of his wife of 21 years, Sugie Vasquez, who was killed...
ORANGE, TX

