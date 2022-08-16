INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Davis Mills threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins with one second left in the first half, salvaging something good from an up-and-down performance in the Houston Texans’ 24-20 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Friday night. Mills is expected to be the rebuilding Texans’ starting quarterback again this season, but Houston’s offense didn’t click much against the Rams’ second- and third-stringers until his final two throws. Mills’ accuracy was spotty before he picked up 50 of his 96 yards passing on those completions, with Phillip Dorsett making an exceptional 32-yard sideline grab while getting hit before Collins’ equally impressive TD reception in tight coverage. Mason Schreck caught an 8-yard touchdown pass with 1:05 left from third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel, who has kept the Texans unbeaten in the preseason with a late TD drive in both games. Houston’s winning 82-yard drive against the Rams’ fourth-string defense included a 46-yard pass interference penalty. Mills finished 10 of 17, while Collins had four catches for 48 yards.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 42 MINUTES AGO