Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Yardbarker
Former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings has a ridiculous prediction for the NFC North
Is there any player that hates his former team as much as Greg Jennings hates the Green Bay Packers? The former Packers second round round wide receiver has constantly been at odds with his former team. In the past, he has trashed Aaron Rodgers and seemingly never picks the Packers to do well. Jennings continued that tradition on a YouTube post for The 33rd Team:
Aaron Rodgers Meets With Packers WRs After QB’s Rant
The four-time NFL MVP did not call the meeting, but he did speak throughout to give his receiving corps advice.
Best photos from Packers' joint practices with Saints
The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints held joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay. Here are the best photos from the two days of practice:
Packers Injury Report: Second Joint Practice vs. Saints
Green Bay released a receiver. Plus, Packers coach Matt LaFleur wants his team to clean up some of the pre-snap mistakes that plagued the offense on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fantasypros.com
Nate Becker claimed off waivers by Packers
The Green Bay Packers have claimed TE Nate Becker off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. (Field Yates on Twitter) Becker spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the Bills' practice squad before being released prior to the start of the 2021 season. The former undrafted free agent out of Miami University of Ohio was only elevated to the active roster for one game over his two years with the Bills. Becker recently joined the Panthers and was waived just three days after signing with the team. The young tight end is yet to record an NFL stat, but will look to compete for a spot on the Packers roster.
Yardbarker
Watch: Romeo Doubs absolutely cooks Saints starting CB
I am not sure if any player in the Green Bay Packers’ camp is gaining more hype than rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is making a “wow” play on a daily basis at camp. Aaron Rodgers, Eric Stokes, Randall Cobb, Jaire Alexander, coaching staff and many beat writers have taken notice. Now opposing teams are getting to see the rookie wide receiver firsthand. The Green Bay Packers are hosting joint practices with the New Orleans Saints this week, which means we get to see one on ones with opposing teams. This one went to the Packers rookie.
Yardbarker
Why Sean Rhyan might be the best pick from Packers 2022 Draft class
Offensive linemen are second to skill positions in praise during hard-fought wins. It is no secret why Sean Rhyan hasn’t been in the conversation as much, with the acquisitions of Jarran Reed, Quay Walker, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs highlighting a busy Packers offseason. Rhyan has become accustomed to this after playing with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet. Rhyan was a steady anchor for their offensive line that saw an average of 215.1 rushing yards per game as well as 36.5 ppg.
Why injured Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams traveled to Indy and Levi Onwuzurike didn't
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Jameson Williams is still a few months from playing in his first NFL game, but the Detroit Lions brought their injured receiver to Indianapolis this week to experience Sunday's road preseason game and joint practices against the Colts. Lions coach Dan Campbell said that decision allows the team to be "a little more hands-on" with Williams as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in January. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Saints synopsis
Mike and Wes discuss the standout moments from the two joint practices with the Saints (:42), including the offensive adjustments (6:24) and the performance of Sammy Watkins (11:18). They also look ahead to the preseason game vs. New Orleans and key players to watch (17:35).
Yardbarker
Analyst suggests Packers should trade Jordan Love during preseason
It is no secret that the Green Bay Packers made Jordan Love available on the trading block in the days leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. After trading up to draft Love in 2020, the Packers have seen Aaron Rodgers win two straight NFL MVP Awards. He also signed a three-year, $150 million extension.
Yardbarker
Rich Bisaccia has high praise for Matt LaFleur
The Green Bay Packers special teams struggled mightily last year. It was no secret, and special teams ultimately burned them in the playoffs in an ugly home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round. To turn this around, Matt LaFleur hired the top special teams coach on the market, Rich Bisaccia.
Marquette basketball lands key frontcourt piece with 2023 commitment from Al Amadou
The Marquette men's basketball team landed a key piece to its future frontcourt on Thursday. Alassane Amadou, a 6-foot-9 forward from the Philadelphia area, committed to the Golden Eagles' 2023 recruiting class in a live announcement on YouTube. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Busy times
Mike and Wes discuss the injured players coming off the PUP list (:24) and review the preseason opener at San Francisco, including the performance of the young receivers (3:08), QB Jordan Love (6:12) and the defense (12:23). They also set the stage for the joint practices with the Saints (16:05).
Comments / 0