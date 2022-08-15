ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fantasypros.com

Nate Becker claimed off waivers by Packers

The Green Bay Packers have claimed TE Nate Becker off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. (Field Yates on Twitter) Becker spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the Bills' practice squad before being released prior to the start of the 2021 season. The former undrafted free agent out of Miami University of Ohio was only elevated to the active roster for one game over his two years with the Bills. Becker recently joined the Panthers and was waived just three days after signing with the team. The young tight end is yet to record an NFL stat, but will look to compete for a spot on the Packers roster.
Yardbarker

Watch: Romeo Doubs absolutely cooks Saints starting CB

I am not sure if any player in the Green Bay Packers’ camp is gaining more hype than rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is making a “wow” play on a daily basis at camp. Aaron Rodgers, Eric Stokes, Randall Cobb, Jaire Alexander, coaching staff and many beat writers have taken notice. Now opposing teams are getting to see the rookie wide receiver firsthand. The Green Bay Packers are hosting joint practices with the New Orleans Saints this week, which means we get to see one on ones with opposing teams. This one went to the Packers rookie.
Yardbarker

Why Sean Rhyan might be the best pick from Packers 2022 Draft class

Offensive linemen are second to skill positions in praise during hard-fought wins. It is no secret why Sean Rhyan hasn’t been in the conversation as much, with the acquisitions of Jarran Reed, Quay Walker, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs highlighting a busy Packers offseason. Rhyan has become accustomed to this after playing with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet. Rhyan was a steady anchor for their offensive line that saw an average of 215.1 rushing yards per game as well as 36.5 ppg.
The Detroit Free Press

Why injured Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams traveled to Indy and Levi Onwuzurike didn't

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Jameson Williams is still a few months from playing in his first NFL game, but the Detroit Lions brought their injured receiver to Indianapolis this week to experience Sunday's road preseason game and joint practices against the Colts. Lions coach Dan Campbell said that decision allows the team to be "a little more hands-on" with Williams as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in January. ...
Aaron Rodgers
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Saints synopsis

Mike and Wes discuss the standout moments from the two joint practices with the Saints (:42), including the offensive adjustments (6:24) and the performance of Sammy Watkins (11:18). They also look ahead to the preseason game vs. New Orleans and key players to watch (17:35).
Yardbarker

Analyst suggests Packers should trade Jordan Love during preseason

It is no secret that the Green Bay Packers made Jordan Love available on the trading block in the days leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. After trading up to draft Love in 2020, the Packers have seen Aaron Rodgers win two straight NFL MVP Awards. He also signed a three-year, $150 million extension.
Yardbarker

Rich Bisaccia has high praise for Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers special teams struggled mightily last year. It was no secret, and special teams ultimately burned them in the playoffs in an ugly home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round. To turn this around, Matt LaFleur hired the top special teams coach on the market, Rich Bisaccia.
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Busy times

Mike and Wes discuss the injured players coming off the PUP list (:24) and review the preseason opener at San Francisco, including the performance of the young receivers (3:08), QB Jordan Love (6:12) and the defense (12:23). They also set the stage for the joint practices with the Saints (16:05).
