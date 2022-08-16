ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site

ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
ORANGE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Texas teenager charged in Vinton nightclub shooting

A 19-year-old Nederland, Texas, man has been charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on La. 109 South.
VINTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Neches, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
Jefferson County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
Port Neches, TX
Crime & Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED

Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside Vinton nightclub

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A Nederland, Texas, man is under arrest after an overnight shooting at a Vinton nightclub, authorities said. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the nightclub on La. 109 South around 1:30 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. Deputies...
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Morgue
Port Arthur News

Nederland man, 19, arrested for attempted murder following shooting at Louisiana nightclub

VINTON, Louisiana — A 19-year-old Nederland man is charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton nightclub. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on Louisiana 109 South in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was shot by Lake Charles police after firing a weapon Friday morning, authorities said. Sheri Carlson, 45, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower torso, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Man electrocuted at SRA building construction site

ORANGE — An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was electrocuted at the site of a building under construction for the Sabine River Authority in Orange, according to information Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. Capt....
ORANGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bluebonnetnews.com

FBI steps up efforts to find Southeast Texas murder suspect

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Rogelio Guerra Vasquez. Vasquez has ties to or may be residing near Monterrey, Mexico. Vasquez is wanted for the murder of his wife of 21 years, Sugie Vasquez, who was killed...
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

MONIQUE BATSON — Southeast Texans mourn loss of local muralist

I only met Kimberly Brown once, but her essence has been around me for years. As a resident of Port Neches, I pass by it every day when I drive down Port Neches Avenue and see the side of The Cheery Tree Florist, The Crow’s Nest and other works of art that adorn the street.
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Firefighters’ job duties have proved vast and important

Local firefighters have been in the news a lot of late, from saving lives to recovering submerged vehicles, thus showing just how vast their duties really are. Earlier this week in Groves three firefighters were recognized for their response to a man experiencing signs of a heart attack. Groves firefighters...
GROVES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy