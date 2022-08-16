Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site
ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Lake Charles American Press
Texas teenager charged in Vinton nightclub shooting
A 19-year-old Nederland, Texas, man has been charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on La. 109 South.
Harley Owners Group Beaumont chapter demands accountability after increasing motorcycle accident deaths in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Motorcycle safety advocates sat down with Jefferson County’s incoming district attorney on Friday to discuss some actions on how they can enact change. Over the summer, Southeast Texas has seen its fair share of fatal motorcycle crashes. There was one near Bridge City on Highway...
Nederland man arrested in shooting outside Southwest Louisiana nightclub early Friday morning
VINTON, La. — A 19-year-old Nederland man has been accused of shooting another man early Friday morning outside a Vinton, LA., nightclub. Kaleb C. Harvey, 19, of Nederland, is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of attempted 2nd degree murder according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED
Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside Vinton nightclub
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A Nederland, Texas, man is under arrest after an overnight shooting at a Vinton nightclub, authorities said. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the nightclub on La. 109 South around 1:30 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. Deputies...
Orange Leader
Subcontractor dies from probable electrocution at the Sabine River Authority
A 37-year-old subcontractor is dead from what authorities believe is electrocution. The victim is from Missouri and was working Thursday morning in construction at the Sabine River Authority of Texas, 12777 N. Texas 87 in Orange County. Orange County Sheriff Capt. Joey Jacobs said one of the man’s coworkers found...
KPLC TV
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Port Arthur News
Nederland man, 19, arrested for attempted murder following shooting at Louisiana nightclub
VINTON, Louisiana — A 19-year-old Nederland man is charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton nightclub. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on Louisiana 109 South in Vinton.
Port Arthur News
SEE THE LIST: Burglary, assault, drug charges lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Felony criminal indictments issued this week by a Jefferson County grand jury range from burglary and assault to drug charges. KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an offense that occurred July 12. KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for evading...
KPLC TV
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was shot by Lake Charles police after firing a weapon Friday morning, authorities said. Sheri Carlson, 45, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower torso, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
KFDM-TV
Man electrocuted at SRA building construction site
ORANGE — An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was electrocuted at the site of a building under construction for the Sabine River Authority in Orange, according to information Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. Capt....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teenager indicted for deadly conduct after Fourth of July shooting left 1 injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager was indicted Wednesday after he allegedly shot and injured another person on Independence Day. Perry Hill, 19, was indicted for deadly conduct, a third degree felony. On Monday, July 4, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m., Beaumont Police officers were on a call for service...
bluebonnetnews.com
FBI steps up efforts to find Southeast Texas murder suspect
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Rogelio Guerra Vasquez. Vasquez has ties to or may be residing near Monterrey, Mexico. Vasquez is wanted for the murder of his wife of 21 years, Sugie Vasquez, who was killed...
Port Arthur News
MONIQUE BATSON — Southeast Texans mourn loss of local muralist
I only met Kimberly Brown once, but her essence has been around me for years. As a resident of Port Neches, I pass by it every day when I drive down Port Neches Avenue and see the side of The Cheery Tree Florist, The Crow’s Nest and other works of art that adorn the street.
kjas.com
Duncan says mid Jasper County hit hard with burglaries and thefts
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says if you live between Kirbyville and Buna, there is a higher chance of you being the victim of a burglary or theft than any other location in the county. Duncan says burglaries and thefts have increased in that area as...
KFDM-TV
Attorney for Walter Naymola Jr. says 'fact-finding process' underway in crash case
BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 News a final decision will come within a week on how to proceed in a crash investigation, while the attorney for the man who caused the crash, according to a Texas Department of Transportation report we obtained, says he's beginning the fact-finding process.
Police searching for missing man last known to be living in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man they say was last known to be living in Port Arthur. Juan Zuniga, 54, is described as five feet three inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Firefighters’ job duties have proved vast and important
Local firefighters have been in the news a lot of late, from saving lives to recovering submerged vehicles, thus showing just how vast their duties really are. Earlier this week in Groves three firefighters were recognized for their response to a man experiencing signs of a heart attack. Groves firefighters...
Support Girls' Haven by pumping gas at select Shell gas stations in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to help out a local non-profit organization, just by putting gas throughout all of August and September. One of the Shell gas stations that offers this opportunity is the one at Eastex Freeway and Lucas Drive. The gas station owner, Tri-Con,...
Comments / 0