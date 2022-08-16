Read full article on original website
Huskers explore possibilities as fall semester nears
Nebraska Today is out on campus this week capturing the scene as Huskers return to campus for the start of the fall semester. We're updating multiple times daily, so stop by to dive into the excitement as our university returns for another academic year. If you have a campus moment you would like to share, send us details at tfedderson2@unl.edu.
Green explores campus safety in new ‘3 Questions’ video
With the start of the fall semester approaching, Chancellor Ronnie Green is on campus and continuing his one-on-one talks with Huskers in the “3 Questions with Ronnie” video series. In this video, Green sits down to talk about campus safety with Hassan Ramzah, UNL’s chief of police, and Susan Swearer, chair of the university’s Commission on the Prevention of Sexual Misconduct and chair/professor of educational psychology.
Mapping Your Class Routes Tour
Join orientation leaders for a fun tour through City Campus to begin feeling at home on campus. You’ll familiarize yourself with campus buildings and resources while getting to know classmates. Be sure to bring an electronic version of your fall-semester class schedule. We’ll meet outside of the Nebraska Union...
Project strengthens understanding of irrigation’s effects on Great Plains weather
Nebraska is regularly the center of complex Great Plains weather conditions, and University of Nebraska–Lincoln scientists have long studied the dynamics shaping the state’s climate. An ongoing research project, involving Husker collaboration with multiple universities and research institutions, has expanded that knowledge by using an extensive set of sensors in southeast Nebraska to study how agricultural irrigation affects local weather conditions.
Get a move on | Photo of the Week
Katie Wemhoff, a freshman in pre-health from Grand Island, grabs a bundle of clothes from her mother, Cindy, while moving into a residence hall ahead of Greek Rush. Did you know that University Communication offers an ever-expanding digital photo archive? Learn more about campus images and how to access them.
Brooks outlines economic impact of ethanol industry
As the second largest ethanol producer in the country, Nebraska made more than 2.25 billion gallons in 2019. A new University of Nebraska-Lincoln study shows the overall economic impact of the industry exceeded $4.5 billion that year. Kate Brooks, associate professor of agricultural economics, recently discussed the study live on...
This is CASNR
The College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources (CASNR) is excited to welcome you to our CASNR community. We will start at 3:00PM sharp, so don’t be late! Come to connect with students, staff, and faculty in your major. Receive a CASNR metal water bottle, meet key CASNR student success contacts, and have the opportunity to win prizes. We will wrap up with a free dinner!
2022 Corn Yield Forecasts as of Aug. 16
This article summarizes the simulated crop stages and yield forecasts performed on Aug. 16 for 40 locations across the U.S. Corn Belt using the UNL Hybrid-Maize crop model; the data can be seen in Table 1. Details on the underpinning methodology to simulate phenology and forecast end-of-season yields, as well as on interpretation and uses of yield forecasts, are described in a previous article.
Candidate for Vector Entomologist position - Dr. Saumik Basu
Directions: Directions: This event will be online and in person. The Zoom link is https://unl.zoom.us/j/5897297856?pwd=Y2hMbm11cCt4YUoxSTVZdTRSQnF3Zz09. Contact Kathy Schindler, kschindler1@unl.edu, to obtain the password. Additional Info: ENTO. Contact: Kathy Schindler, (402) 472-2123, kschindler1@unl.edu. Dr. Saumik Basu, from the University of Washington Department of Entomology, will present a seminar on “Plant responses...
brings faculty together to better instruction
Instructors primarily receive course feedback from the main audience — students. While a student’s personal experience is valuable when reviewing and modifying teaching methods, instructors need input from colleagues as well. That is how the Faculty-led Inquiry into Reflective and Scholarly Teaching program was formed at the University...
at the Union celebration is Aug. 30
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion kicks off the semester with ODI at the Union, a celebration of inclusive excellence with food, games and fun. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is committed to inclusive excellence — an active process ensuring that excellence is reflective of diversity in all forms. ODI at the Union is an opportunity to learn more about the efforts and initiatives of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Hixson-Lied College Student Welcome Back Picnic
Join us for food, fun and a film as we get ready to kick off the start the fall semester. The Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts Student Welcome Back Picnic events are on Thursday, Aug. 18. Join us for these events:. 3pm: Welcome for new Hixson-Lied College students...
Nominations for honorary degrees due Oct. 1
Nominations for honorary degrees are being accepted for the current academic year. Honorary degree recipients are individuals who are not only highly accomplished, but also nationally visible such that honor will be brought to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, as well as to the recipients. The guidelines for selecting honorary...
Faculty Club Night
Faculty Club Nights are an informal gathering for faculty that are held at The Mill Coffee and Bistro at Nebraska Innovation Campus. Faculty enjoy the opportunity to mingle, collaborate, and socialize in an informal setting sponsored by Faculty Affairs in the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor. 2022-23 Faculty Club Night dates kick-off the fall and spring semesters and celebrate the end of the academic year.
‘Love Song’ opens Aug. 19 at the Ross
The film, “A Love Song,” provides a brilliant showcase for veteran actors Dale Dickey and Wes Studi, and is showing at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center Aug. 19. Continuing is the documentary, “Fire of Love.”. “A Love Song” tells a...
Learning Community Welcome Event
All Learning Community students are invited to take part in fun games and mixers at the LC Welcome Event! You’ll also get a chance to pick up your LC t-shirt, take a massive group photo, and have some Dairy Store ice cream. Meet your Peer Mentor and get to know others in your LC!
Novotny named executive director of housing
Lucas Novotny has been named the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s executive director of housing. He will join the campus full-time on Aug. 22. As executive director, Novotny will provide leadership and policy direction for University Housing, which includes residence life, dining services, facilities and operations. Housing is responsible for nearly 3 million square feet of residential and ancillary buildings that exist to build community among students while enhancing student success and well-being.
Research to explore how transportation officials use social media in emergencies
A University of Nebraska–Lincoln researcher is leading a national effort to gather information on how state departments of transportation use social media during emergencies, with an eye toward developing best practices to improve crisis communications. The research is focusing on social media use during emergencies ranging from natural disasters...
