The Office of Diversity and Inclusion kicks off the semester with ODI at the Union, a celebration of inclusive excellence with food, games and fun. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is committed to inclusive excellence — an active process ensuring that excellence is reflective of diversity in all forms. ODI at the Union is an opportunity to learn more about the efforts and initiatives of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO