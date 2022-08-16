Read full article on original website
Learning Community Welcome Event
All Learning Community students are invited to take part in fun games and mixers at the LC Welcome Event! You’ll also get a chance to pick up your LC t-shirt, take a massive group photo, and have some Dairy Store ice cream. Meet your Peer Mentor and get to know others in your LC!
Transfer Student Connect for Downtown Walking Tour
If you’re a transfer student looking to learn more about your new community, come join us for a walking tour of downtown Lincoln. See all that downtown has to offer while getting to know other transfer students. We’ll meet outside the Nebraska Union Starbucks on City Campus.
Husker Mania Karaoke Party
Celebrate your campus arrival at the must-attend Friday night event for Big Red Welcome, with thousands of Husker students. Compete for amazing prizes by singing your favorite hit songs for the crowd. Participate either as a team of friends or as an individual entry. Prizes include free food, Husker swag, and concert tickets.
Mapping Your Class Routes Tour
Join orientation leaders for a fun tour through City Campus to begin feeling at home on campus. You’ll familiarize yourself with campus buildings and resources while getting to know classmates. Be sure to bring an electronic version of your fall-semester class schedule. We’ll meet outside of the Nebraska Union...
Get a move on | Photo of the Week
Katie Wemhoff, a freshman in pre-health from Grand Island, grabs a bundle of clothes from her mother, Cindy, while moving into a residence hall ahead of Greek Rush. Did you know that University Communication offers an ever-expanding digital photo archive? Learn more about campus images and how to access them.
‘Love Song’ opens Aug. 19 at the Ross
The film, “A Love Song,” provides a brilliant showcase for veteran actors Dale Dickey and Wes Studi, and is showing at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center Aug. 19. Continuing is the documentary, “Fire of Love.”. “A Love Song” tells a...
Hixson-Lied College Student Welcome Back Picnic
Join us for food, fun and a film as we get ready to kick off the start the fall semester. The Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts Student Welcome Back Picnic events are on Thursday, Aug. 18. Join us for these events:. 3pm: Welcome for new Hixson-Lied College students...
at the Union celebration is Aug. 30
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion kicks off the semester with ODI at the Union, a celebration of inclusive excellence with food, games and fun. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is committed to inclusive excellence — an active process ensuring that excellence is reflective of diversity in all forms. ODI at the Union is an opportunity to learn more about the efforts and initiatives of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Faculty Club Night
Faculty Club Nights are an informal gathering for faculty that are held at The Mill Coffee and Bistro at Nebraska Innovation Campus. Faculty enjoy the opportunity to mingle, collaborate, and socialize in an informal setting sponsored by Faculty Affairs in the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor. 2022-23 Faculty Club Night dates kick-off the fall and spring semesters and celebrate the end of the academic year.
K-3 CLASS Observation Training
Participants will learn how development affects classroom interactions and the link between effective teacher-child interactions as it relates to learning. Training includes an overview of the CLASS measure and its uses, and will prepare participants to assess teaching quality based on the CLASS system. Please register by July 19. To...
Huskers explore possibilities as fall semester nears
Nebraska Today is out on campus this week capturing the scene as Huskers return to campus for the start of the fall semester. We're updating multiple times daily, so stop by to dive into the excitement as our university returns for another academic year. If you have a campus moment you would like to share, send us details at tfedderson2@unl.edu.
This is CASNR
The College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources (CASNR) is excited to welcome you to our CASNR community. We will start at 3:00PM sharp, so don’t be late! Come to connect with students, staff, and faculty in your major. Receive a CASNR metal water bottle, meet key CASNR student success contacts, and have the opportunity to win prizes. We will wrap up with a free dinner!
Military & Veteran Success Center Welcome/Open House
Contact: Thomas Allison, (402) 472-4232, tallison2@unl.edu. Come discover the military connected network and the many awesome resources you have at your disposal!. Active duty, guard & reserve, veterans & military dependents, we want to meet YOU!
Green explores campus safety in new ‘3 Questions’ video
With the start of the fall semester approaching, Chancellor Ronnie Green is on campus and continuing his one-on-one talks with Huskers in the “3 Questions with Ronnie” video series. In this video, Green sits down to talk about campus safety with Hassan Ramzah, UNL’s chief of police, and Susan Swearer, chair of the university’s Commission on the Prevention of Sexual Misconduct and chair/professor of educational psychology.
New Business Student Kickoff
SPECIAL EVENT JUST FOR NEW COLLEGE OF BUSINESS STUDENTS. Join us for the Fall 2022 New Business Student Kickoff on Thursday, August 18, 3-4 p.m. at Howard L. Hawks Hall. - Meet fellow students in person and experience Hawks Hall on a guided tour. - Visit notable places and find...
Candidate for Vector Entomologist position - Dr. Saumik Basu
Directions: Directions: This event will be online and in person. The Zoom link is https://unl.zoom.us/j/5897297856?pwd=Y2hMbm11cCt4YUoxSTVZdTRSQnF3Zz09. Contact Kathy Schindler, kschindler1@unl.edu, to obtain the password. Additional Info: ENTO. Contact: Kathy Schindler, (402) 472-2123, kschindler1@unl.edu. Dr. Saumik Basu, from the University of Washington Department of Entomology, will present a seminar on “Plant responses...
brings faculty together to better instruction
Instructors primarily receive course feedback from the main audience — students. While a student’s personal experience is valuable when reviewing and modifying teaching methods, instructors need input from colleagues as well. That is how the Faculty-led Inquiry into Reflective and Scholarly Teaching program was formed at the University...
Project strengthens understanding of irrigation’s effects on Great Plains weather
Nebraska is regularly the center of complex Great Plains weather conditions, and University of Nebraska–Lincoln scientists have long studied the dynamics shaping the state’s climate. An ongoing research project, involving Husker collaboration with multiple universities and research institutions, has expanded that knowledge by using an extensive set of sensors in southeast Nebraska to study how agricultural irrigation affects local weather conditions.
Three projects net nearly $500K from
Three University of Nebraska–Lincoln projects earned funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities in the latest round of grants announced Aug. 16. Melissa Homestead, professor of English; Max Perry Mueller, associate professor in Classics and Religious Studies; and Laura Weakly, metadata encoding specialist in the Center for Digital Research in the Humanities, are directors of the projects.
CAS Kickoff
Directions: Between Oldfather and Avery Halls. Rain location: first floor of Oldfather Hall. New College of Arts and Sciences students are welcome to join us at our annual CAS Kickoff!. Connect with advisors, career coaches, navigators, recruitment, and student leaders as well as campus partners from offices students will engage...
