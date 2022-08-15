Read full article on original website
Related
laurenscountysports.com
'1 for the money, 2 for the show, 3 to get ready, now go, cats, go!'
The opening night figures to be interesting. Opening nights always possess a degree of uncertainty, whether ballgame, play, concert, recital or a person who reaches the age of 21. Friday-night football among the county teams is going to involve a quarterback’s duel in Simpsonville, a bit of a reunion in...
laurenscountysports.com
Against all odds ... again
I tried to figure out a way to get out of these pick’ems this year. It wasn’t my idea last year. Folks liked them. Or, at least, they liked to dislike them. Occasionally, I am reminded that, a season minus one ago, I predicted Laurens would defeat Clinton. I smile and say, “Well, it worked, didn’t it?”
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Clinton's Fortman links kicks to cancer research
Clinton High kicker Keegan Fortman is raising money for charity based on his accomplishments for the Red Devils this fall. The attached flyer features instructions on how to help Fortman raise money for pediatric cancer research. Laurens has a new girls golf coach, Megan Heald, who takes over from Jim...
laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose Blurbs: Football Fan Day is Aug. 27
College football joins the high schools in just over two weeks, by and large. Presbyterian College has chosen Saturday, Aug. 27, to give fans an opportunity to meet the Blue Hose. The day’s 1st activity is a ground-breaking ceremony in the parking lot of Templeton Center to celebrate the school’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
golaurens.com
12-year-old Clinton bowler places second in national event
Ryan Campbell, a 12-year-old from Clinton, has been bowling since he was nearly 18 months old and he is currently one of the top bowlers in the nation. Campbell started bowling with no bumpers at age 2. He’s bowled in a league since age 5 and he’s bowled competitively since age 7.
greenvillejournal.com
City of Greenville announces 2022 Moonlight Movies lineup
The city of Greenville has finalized its lineup for 2022 Fidelity Investments Moonlight Movies in Falls Park. The movies, which will begin at sundown on Thursdays in September and October, include:. The Princess Bride – Sept. 1. Hidden Figures – Sept. 8. That Thing You Do – Sept....
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Felton’s was the go-to bookstore in the late 1800s
Herbert Joseph “H.J.” Felton was born in Hardwick, Massachusetts in 1852 and moved to Greenville, South Carolina, with his wife, Ella, in 1874. At the time, Greenville was recovering from the Civil War with several hopeful signs for the future. A new bridge spanned the Reedy River at Main Street, the Richmond and Danville Air Line railroad built an important track and depot in the city, under Hamlin Beattie the first bank was set up, and downtown’s first textile mills, the Sampson & Hall mill and the Camperdown mill, were built on the lower and upper falls respectively.
laurenscountysports.com
Rare visit to Newberry scheduled for PC women's tennis
Women’s tennis is playing four fall events this fall, as well as a dual match, according to head coach Joel Roberts. The dual match is against Newberry College, an abandoned rival. “We have got a solid mix of returners and newcomers along with some youth," Roberts stated. "I am...
Gaffney, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Pointe High School football team will have a game with Gaffney High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week Zero 4A/5A Preview
We made it. Football season is here. It’s finally time to preview what’s coming up in Week 0 in 4A and 5A in our area. The Dorman Cavaliers open the Dustin Curtis era at home against the Greenville Red Raiders. The Cavaliers will once again be expected to be very good along the offensive and defensive lines. The O-line boasts a couple of division 1 commits in seniors DJ Geth (UNC) and Markee Anderson (SC). They also return quarterback Hudson Talley who has looked sharp throwing the ball in scrimmages. Greenville is a team that has some talented speedsters at the skill positions, but I expect the Cavs to have a distinct advantage along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball this week. If Talley can throw the ball well enough to keep the Red Raiders defense off balance, it will open things up for running back Demarius Foster to have a big night. As long as the Cavs don’t get sloppy with penalties and turnovers, I believe they come away with a comfortable win.
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
yellowscene.com
Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed
A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
greenvillejournal.com
Soteria opens new home for women out of prison near Wade Hampton Blvd.
Women getting out of prison will have a new place to call home thanks to Soteria’s reinstated women’s program that kicked off Aug. 11 with a ribbon cutting at the new home at 4 Woodland Lane, Greenville, just off Wade Hampton Boulevard. Soteria Community Development Corp., which owns...
White Horse Rd. opens after stand-off concludes
A stand-off shut down White Horse and surrounding roads after gunshots were heard during a traffic stop.
Humane societies seeing increase in animal abandonment
Coleman, a six-week-old shepherd-hound mix, was put up for adoption at the Greenville Humane Society Wednesday.
Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
WYFF4.com
Greenville Restaurant Week is underway
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association's annual Greenville Restaurant Week has kicked off. Starting Thursday through Aug. 28, restaurant goers can sip, wine and dine their way through Greenville's food scene at lower prices. This will be the first restaurant week in years with no...
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 to begin random metal detector checks
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced plans to implement random metal detector checks in schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Monday, Aug. 22, the district said metal detectors will be placed at different entry points in schools and handheld metal detectors will also be used to wand students at entrances not covered by machines.
Comments / 0