Salmon, ID

Moose fire near Salmon burns nearly 79,000 acres, 34% contained

By By ILEANA HUNTER
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

The Moose fire, located within the Salmon-Challis National Forest, had burned 78,729 acres or 123 square miles as of Monday.

Though the acreage continues to grow, containment has risen to 34%, up 5% from Sunday. The human-caused fire began near Moose Creek and the Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon on July 17. Its cause is still under investigation.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has had five new fires in the last week due to high temperatures and dry weather. The projected 100% containment date for the Moose fire is now Sept. 15.

An isolated thunderstorm brought temporary relief Sunday but after an hour the clouds had passed and temperatures over 100 degrees followed. Dry weather and hot temperatures are expected to continue for the next few days with humidity levels dropping into the low teens, according to a Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook post.

Lack of strong winds in the forecast leads to expectations of low fire growth in the area, helping with containment.

"The areas around Pine Creek and Beaver Creek are currently the most active, with the fire that crested the ridge over the Salmon Breaks now backing down the steep slope towards the river, as reported in the National Forest daily update," according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.

In the release, the Forest Service also shared information regarding containment and new fires in the area.

"The Pretty Fire that started two days ago near the intersection of Panther Creek Road and Salmon River Road was contained yesterday and has not grown in the past 24 hours," the release said. "Moose Fire ground and aviation resources assisted with initial attack on a new lightning-caused fire, Petes Fire, yesterday near Moyer that is currently estimated at about 5 acres in size."

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are currently in effect in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as well as a temporary flight restriction over the area.

There are currently 1,013 personal, 19 hand crews, 56 engines and 6 helicopters working to contain the fires.

The latest updates on the Moose fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8249 .

Idaho State Journal

