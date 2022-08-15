Read full article on original website
Why sharks attack — and why they don’t. In Florida, the waters are complicated
A shark bit a human in the Florida Keys again. Last weekend, the family of a 10-year-old said the boy lost part of his leg in the attack. This was at least the fifth shark attack off Monroe County this summer. “He is doing quite well,” said Jason Rafter, a...
This South Carolina city ranks among the trendiest Labor Day destinations. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s trendiest travel destinations for Labor Day, a new report finds. North Charleston ranks No. 10 on a list of places people can’t wait to visit over the holiday weekend, according to findings published Tuesday, Aug. 16. To create the...
Miami-Dade detective, fighting for his life, was willing to put his life on the line for us | Editorial
One of Miami-Dade’s finest, a law-enforcement officer, was clinging to life late Tuesday at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the head by a suspect he was chasing. The tragic event is a sad, sobering time for those sworn to protect the good guys from the bad guys...
A pipe dream, or a possibility? Water experts debate 1,500-mile aqueduct from Cajun Country to Lake Powell.
Two hundred miles north of New Orleans, in the heart of swampy Cajun Country, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1963 cut a rogue arm of the Mississippi River in half with giant levees to keep the main river intact and flowing to the Gulf of Mexico. The Old...
Summer of grim discoveries continues as more skeletal remains are found at drought-stricken Lake Mead
More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, officials said Tuesday, another grim discovery as the country’s largest reservoir drops to historic lows. It's the third time since May that skeletal remains have been discovered. National Park Service rangers responded to a report around 8 p.m. Monday and...
As California’s drought worsens, this project could help — if only it stops being delayed
California is experiencing its third consecutive year of drought with no end in sight. The effects on water supply, particularly for farming operations, are immense. Initial projections estimate 800,000 acres of California farmland will be fallowed this year, including about 370,000 acres in the Sacramento Valley, threatening critical food supplies and local economies.
Middle Georgia residents say F-15 flyover damaged homes. Here’s how the Air Force responded
Homeowners in Bonaire and Kathleen said their houses were damaged after an Aug. 3 F-15 flyover. The F-15 Eagle flyover was performed at approximately 11:20 am for a Southeast Region Little League Tournament game in Warner Robins. After the flyover, several Facebook users said they thought the flyover was louder...
Two NC wine spots win USA TODAY 10Best awards for tours and festivals
USA TODAY readers voted two North Carolina wine spots among the best in the United States in the categories for “Best Wine Festival” and “Best Wine Tours.”. The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by readers’ votes. Initial selections came from travel experts choosing the top 20 nominees in a number of categories, including best art museum, best farmers market, best outdoor water park and more.
See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River
IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort. Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday,...
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row inmate Kosoul Chanthakoummane, who is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Huntsville, Texas. Chanthakoummane a North Carolina parolee faces execution for the slaying of a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago. He's condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)
They are the ‘bullies of the plant world’ in WA. Now’s your opportunity for revenge
It was hard to tell where the berry juice ended and where the blood began on Michael Mitchell’s arms as he emerged from a patch of Himalayan blackberry Saturday afternoon in DuPont. The volunteer with Champions Centre church was covered with scratches and scrapes after spending the morning with...
Upstate restaurateur who stole from Albany mayor’s campaign joins Hochul at fundraising event
ALBANY — An upstate restaurateur who swindled the mayor of Albany out of thousands of dollars in campaign cash was spotted schmoozing with Gov. Hochul at a recent fundraiser. Photos from an Aug. 6 event show a smiling Hochul standing next to Scott Solomon, a former Saratoga Springs restaurant...
