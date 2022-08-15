ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As California’s drought worsens, this project could help — if only it stops being delayed

California is experiencing its third consecutive year of drought with no end in sight. The effects on water supply, particularly for farming operations, are immense. Initial projections estimate 800,000 acres of California farmland will be fallowed this year, including about 370,000 acres in the Sacramento Valley, threatening critical food supplies and local economies.
Two NC wine spots win USA TODAY 10Best awards for tours and festivals

USA TODAY readers voted two North Carolina wine spots among the best in the United States in the categories for “Best Wine Festival” and “Best Wine Tours.”. The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by readers’ votes. Initial selections came from travel experts choosing the top 20 nominees in a number of categories, including best art museum, best farmers market, best outdoor water park and more.
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row inmate Kosoul Chanthakoummane, who is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Huntsville, Texas. Chanthakoummane a North Carolina parolee faces execution for the slaying of a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago. He's condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)
HUNTSVILLE, TX

