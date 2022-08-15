Deadline: 5 p.m., Aug. 19, for the Best of the Richmond – Services Survey. Vote Here.

Read full article on original website
R3F allocated $100K from City of Richmond’s Rescue Act funds
The City of Richmond has awarded the Richmond Rapid Response Fund (R3F) with $100,000 from its American Rescue Act funds; the allocation was green lighted during the Aug. 2 City Council meeting. The R3F, a fiscally sponsored project of the West Contra Costa Public Education Fund, will utilize the funding...
richmondconfidential.org
Juveniles arrested, investigation ongoing in Richmond school break-ins
Police have arrested four juveniles and are looking for others who they say are connected to break-ins at five West Contra Costa Unified School District buildings last month, smashing windows and electronics and ransacking classrooms. The juveniles who were arrested late in July and early this month ranged in age...
wdkx.com
National Park Ranger Retires At 100 Years Old
If you loved your job at what age would you retire?. Would you wait to retire until you are 100 years old if you had your dream job?. Well that is what Ranger Betty did she recently retired at 100 years of age from her position as a National Park Ranger in Richmond, California. She is the oldest national park ranger in the country.
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
berkeleyside.org
These shuttered Berkeley bakeries found second acts with wholesale business
Berkeley has lost two popular bakeries in recent months: Vital Vittles, which was sold this spring after 46 years in business, and Brazilian Breads, which closed its Berkeley cafe late last month. Both closures were met with much mourning from area residents, who missed Vital Vittles’s hearty and substantial loaves, and Brazilian Breads’s pão de queijo.
The Only Way For Some People To Stay in San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
Inaugural Richmond block party, resource fair set for City Hall
The Richmond Community Block Party and Resource Fair is set to take place at City Hall on Friday, Aug. 19. In addition to community resources, the fair will feature food, games, jumpers, a backpack giveaway and health screenings and other services from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 450 Civic Center Plaza, City Hall Atrium.
Thousands of dollars of gift cards, devices stolen from youth center in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A community youth center on San Francisco’s westside was burglarized Wednesday, according to a tweet from Supervisor Connie Chan. “Disheartening news for the Richmond, today @cyc_sf a great community partner to the Richmond neighborhood, their center located on Clement Stree[t] got burglarized, thousands of dollars worth of gift cards & devices […]
kalw.org
Ivy Hill is turning the Old Parkway into the neighborhood weed shop
The Parkway Theater opened on the East Side of Lake Merritt in 1925, at the same time as other landmark theaters in Oakland. “This was sort of like a lower-end art deco theater, not as grand as say the Paramount or the Grand Lake, they were all built by the same architecture group in the early 1920s,” says Hilary O’Brien, the manager of Ivy Hill Cannabis, located where the Parkway Theater once operated. “This was more like the working man's theater.”
Vallejo mom working 2 jobs to make ends meet after being robbed of rent money
Yolanda was robbed of the $2,400 in rent money she took out at a Vallejo bank. Now, she says she has to clean twice as many houses in a day as she normally does to try to make it back.
sfstandard.com
City Investigating Sunset District Supervisor Candidate Leanna Louie for Possible Residency Fraud
Leanna Louie, the polarizing candidate running to represent San Francisco’s Sunset District, is now being investigated by the City Attorney’s office over whether she truly resides in the district she hopes to represent. The investigation comes after Mission Local reported that Louie voted in District 10 in April...
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
Flex Alert no longer in effect for Bay Area
The statewide Flex Alert issued by the California ISO is in effect now until 9 p.m. today. Here's what you can do to conserve energy.
Lucky stores set to close all pharmacies, advocates worry about access for some Bay Area patients
Pharmacy operations were bought out by Walgreens and prescriptions will be transferred to its nearest store. Advocates say the move may restrict access and equity to many customers who depend on their local pharmacy.
SF’s Excelsior District Is Hosting A Block Party And Motorcycle Show On August 21
SF’s Excelsior District is hosting its 3rd annual block party on Sunday, August 21st from 12-5 pm. This free outdoor event will feature coffee, tattoos, art, music, and an exciting motorcycle show. The block party, dubbed “Forever Forward” is sponsored by Excelsior district businesses Excelsior Coffee and The Helm tattoo shop and serves as an anniversary party for both businesses. The party will feature tasty bites from Filipino American food truck Barya Kitchen as well as smash burgers from Excelsior restaurant The Dark Horse Inn. The Helm will be offering discounts on flash tattoos, featuring six amazing artists on site....
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
What will a DUI cost you in the Bay Area? A lot, says one police department
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a very dangerous choice, but how much will navigating a DUI charge cost you in California? A lot, says one police department.
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in Richmond
A person was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Richmond on Friday, Aug. 12. The collision was reported at 10:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Triangle Court, Richmond police spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy said. The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
sfstandard.com
Here’s What a $21K San Francisco Trash Can Looks Like After a Month of City Living
An experimental trash can has been spotted in a sorry state as the city’s pilot to select a new kind of street bin comes to the end of its first round. The pilot’s first 30 days ends Thursday and features concept cans and off-the-shelf varieties—costing between $11,000 and $20,900. The next round begins the same day and runs for another month, according to the Department of Public Works.
