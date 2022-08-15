ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Deadline: 5 p.m., Aug. 19, for the Best of the Richmond – Services Survey. Vote Here.

By San Francisco Richmond ReView
sfrichmondreview.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
richmondconfidential.org

Juveniles arrested, investigation ongoing in Richmond school break-ins

Police have arrested four juveniles and are looking for others who they say are connected to break-ins at five West Contra Costa Unified School District buildings last month, smashing windows and electronics and ransacking classrooms. The juveniles who were arrested late in July and early this month ranged in age...
RICHMOND, CA
wdkx.com

National Park Ranger Retires At 100 Years Old

If you loved your job at what age would you retire?. Would you wait to retire until you are 100 years old if you had your dream job?. Well that is what Ranger Betty did she recently retired at 100 years of age from her position as a National Park Ranger in Richmond, California. She is the oldest national park ranger in the country.
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'

"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more.   • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Richmond, CA
berkeleyside.org

These shuttered Berkeley bakeries found second acts with wholesale business

Berkeley has lost two popular bakeries in recent months: Vital Vittles, which was sold this spring after 46 years in business, and Brazilian Breads, which closed its Berkeley cafe late last month. Both closures were met with much mourning from area residents, who missed Vital Vittles’s hearty and substantial loaves, and Brazilian Breads’s pão de queijo.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands of dollars of gift cards, devices stolen from youth center in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A community youth center on San Francisco’s westside was burglarized Wednesday, according to a tweet from Supervisor Connie Chan. “Disheartening news for the Richmond, today @cyc_sf a great community partner to the Richmond neighborhood, their center located on Clement Stree[t] got burglarized, thousands of dollars worth of gift cards & devices […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Ivy Hill is turning the Old Parkway into the neighborhood weed shop

The Parkway Theater opened on the East Side of Lake Merritt in 1925, at the same time as other landmark theaters in Oakland. “This was sort of like a lower-end art deco theater, not as grand as say the Paramount or the Grand Lake, they were all built by the same architecture group in the early 1920s,” says Hilary O’Brien, the manager of Ivy Hill Cannabis, located where the Parkway Theater once operated. “This was more like the working man's theater.”
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents

A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

SF’s Excelsior District Is Hosting A Block Party And Motorcycle Show On August 21

SF’s Excelsior District is hosting its 3rd annual block party on Sunday, August 21st from 12-5 pm. This free outdoor event will feature coffee, tattoos, art, music, and an exciting motorcycle show. The block party, dubbed “Forever Forward” is sponsored by Excelsior district businesses Excelsior Coffee and The Helm tattoo shop and serves as an anniversary party for both businesses. The party will feature tasty bites from Filipino American food truck Barya Kitchen as well as smash burgers from Excelsior restaurant The Dark Horse Inn. The Helm will be offering discounts on flash tattoos, featuring six amazing artists on site....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
EL CERRITO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in Richmond

A person was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Richmond on Friday, Aug. 12. The collision was reported at 10:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Triangle Court, Richmond police spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy said. The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
RICHMOND, CA
sfstandard.com

Here’s What a $21K San Francisco Trash Can Looks Like After a Month of City Living

An experimental trash can has been spotted in a sorry state as the city’s pilot to select a new kind of street bin comes to the end of its first round. The pilot’s first 30 days ends Thursday and features concept cans and off-the-shelf varieties—costing between $11,000 and $20,900. The next round begins the same day and runs for another month, according to the Department of Public Works.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

