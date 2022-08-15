ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

IDEA Council Subcommittee Co-Chair Reflects on Efforts to Enhance Recruitment and Retention of Faculty and Staff

By Patrick McGrady
New Haven Chargers
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Chargers

Alumnus Recognized for Leadership and Decades of Service Thwarting Fraud

Throughout his distinguished career, Allen Love '88, '90 MPA has been dedicated to preventing money laundering and financial crime. He was recently honored by Savoy Magazine, which named him one of the “most influential Black executives” in the country. When Allen Love '88, '90 MPA was finishing his...
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Chargers

Developing Your Isolation Plan for the 2022-2023 Academic Year

Our paramount concern is always to protect the health and wellbeing of our community and all our students, faculty, staff, and visitors. Any individual who contracts a communicable disease requiring isolation should not come to campus. This page outlines steps that all students should take to be prepared in case they contract a communicable disease requiring self-isolation.
WEST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy