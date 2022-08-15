Read full article on original website
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
North Carolina Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In North Carolina
North Carolina Mysteries & Thrillers From North Carolina AuthorsBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )
The Daily South
This North Carolina Couple Turned a Well-Loved Property Into Their Forever Home
For many folks who are house hunting in the hamlet of Highlands, North Carolina, a rambling 28-acre farm with four tumbledown cabins might send them running in the other direction. But when it comes to real estate, Margaret and Chris Shutze aren't afraid of anything. "It doesn't matter what shape it's in, but it needs to have some essence that we can build upon," Margaret recalls telling their agent. "Nothing scares us, not even the most dilapidated building." The former rhododendron nursery on Flat Mountain Road held the enduring charm that Chris, a custom-furniture maker, and Margaret, a luxury-hotel designer, had been searching for. Once they saw its pond, waterfall, and old Amish-built barn, they knew instantly that it was the kind of place they could transform into a unique getaway for guests as well as a home to raise their two young sons, away from the demands of city living.
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball. Was it you?
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
Boy attacked by shark in Florida from NC
A 10-year-old boy from Huntersville, NC is thankful to be alive after losing his leg in a shark attack off the Florida Keys.
Sour notes at Biltmore Mickey D's
Recently, I was assailed by a craving for a burger, and drove to my local McDonald’s in Waynesville. Now, it was late, but according to Google, this location should be slinging sandwiches at even the most obscene hours. When I got there, though, instead of finding deliverance from my craving, I was instead confronted with a piece of paper, taped to the microphone. It read: ‘we are be closed.’ Really.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County
FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this North Carolina restaurant.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
Airport Comes to Hickory
The initial cost was $200,000, quite a sum for 1938. Twenty years earlier, some in Hickory had begun to dream of an airport for the city, placed on the northwestern edge, perched atop the hills overlooking the Catawba River. In those days flight was a novelty. Few people had even seen an airplane up close, much less ridden in one, so the dream had to wait.
North Carolina family reunites with stolen dog after groomer recognizes pup
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — After 10 months, the Mashburn family are happy to see their dog Abby reunite with them after she was stolen off their property. Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from their front yard one day, and the family been looking for her ever since. He said since the beginning, he has […]
NC State Fair advance tickets on sale
RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Fair returns to the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh Oct. 13 – 23, and fairgoers can save money on admission and rides by purchasing tickets online in advance. “Buying in advance can save you up to 45% off prices compared to buying when...
NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD
RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
North Carolina temperatures will feel like 125°F by 2053, study shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - More than a third of North Carolina’s counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053. And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they’ll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year.
Lakeside Log Cabin Real Estate Listing With Pool (Most Expensive Home For Sale In Lexington, NC) – Mike Swanson
Check out this real estate listing in Lexington, North Carolina. It is currently the most expensive property for sale in Davidson County. It includes a large log cabin home, lake, pool, two big garages, and a smaller cabin structure. It’s an interesting listing with a lot of land. We take a look at in this video tour.
