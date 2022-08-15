ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FOX8 News

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
POLITICS
thesmokies.com

The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC

They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
CHEROKEE, NC
The Daily South

This North Carolina Couple Turned a Well-Loved Property Into Their Forever Home

For many folks who are house hunting in the hamlet of Highlands, North Carolina, a rambling 28-acre farm with four tumbledown cabins might send them running in the other direction. But when it comes to real estate, Margaret and Chris Shutze aren't afraid of anything. "It doesn't matter what shape it's in, but it needs to have some essence that we can build upon," Margaret recalls telling their agent. "Nothing scares us, not even the most dilapidated building." The former rhododendron nursery on Flat Mountain Road held the enduring charm that Chris, a custom-furniture maker, and Margaret, a luxury-hotel designer, had been searching for. Once they saw its pond, waterfall, and old Amish-built barn, they knew instantly that it was the kind of place they could transform into a unique getaway for guests as well as a home to raise their two young sons, away from the demands of city living.
HIGHLANDS, NC
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina

North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
TROUTMAN, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Sour notes at Biltmore Mickey D's

Recently, I was assailed by a craving for a burger, and drove to my local McDonald’s in Waynesville. Now, it was late, but according to Google, this location should be slinging sandwiches at even the most obscene hours. When I got there, though, instead of finding deliverance from my craving, I was instead confronted with a piece of paper, taped to the microphone. It read: ‘we are be closed.’ Really.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County

FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
POLK COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Airport Comes to Hickory

The initial cost was $200,000, quite a sum for 1938. Twenty years earlier, some in Hickory had begun to dream of an airport for the city, placed on the northwestern edge, perched atop the hills overlooking the Catawba River. In those days flight was a novelty. Few people had even seen an airplane up close, much less ridden in one, so the dream had to wait.
HICKORY, NC
nsjonline.com

NC State Fair advance tickets on sale

RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Fair returns to the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh Oct. 13 – 23, and fairgoers can save money on admission and rides by purchasing tickets online in advance. “Buying in advance can save you up to 45% off prices compared to buying when...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD

RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

North Carolina temperatures will feel like 125°F by 2053, study shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - More than a third of North Carolina’s counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053. And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they’ll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year.
CHARLOTTE, NC

