Janette Taffe-Sigler, an accounting assistant in the cashier’s office at South Dakota State University, has been named Civil Service Employee of the Month for August. She will be honored at a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Morrill Hall 104 with the presentation at 2:30 p.m.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO