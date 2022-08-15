Read full article on original website
Taffe-Sigler named SDSU employee of month
Janette Taffe-Sigler, an accounting assistant in the cashier’s office at South Dakota State University, has been named Civil Service Employee of the Month for August. She will be honored at a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Morrill Hall 104 with the presentation at 2:30 p.m.
SDSU to honor 6 alums at Hobo Day
Six graduates of South Dakota State University representing five different decades and four states have been selected for the 2022 Class of Distinguished Alumni by the SDSU Alumni Association. They are:. • Darrel Bjornson ’67, Goodyear, Arizona. • Linda Daugaard ’75, Dell Rapids. • Jean Hunhoff ’76, Yankton...
Community Intergroup Dialogues kick off event to be held September 13
Brookings Public Library is hosting a series of Community Intergroup Dialogues, where small groups led by trained facilitators will meet over 5 weeks throughout September and October to communicate across differences and explore challenging topics affecting them and their community. There will be a kick-off event on September 13 at...
