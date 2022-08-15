Read full article on original website
North Dakota Safety Council offering defensive driving classes
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Safety Council is offering defensive driving classes for bus drivers and other vehicles. The course runs four hours and is available to any North Dakota driver. According to Triple-A, Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the "100 deadliest days." During this time...
North Dakota oil production increases
(Bismarck, ND) -- A report released Tuesday by the State Mineral Resources Department says oil production is up in the state. Production rose in June for the second straight month to just under one-point-one million barrels per day. Natural gas production is also near an all-time high for the state.
State audit of North Dakota Department of Human Services not favorable
(Bismarck, ND) -- The State Auditor's Office says the Department of Human Services is not conducting follow-ups on children from reported abusive situations. The report released this week says DHS is not adhering to its own policies of checking on children in the allowed timeframe. The Auditor's office said in...
NDDOT announces new Highway Safety Corridor location
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation through Vision Zero has begun its newest Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City. The project is designed to include enhanced safety features and an increase in law enforcement to remind drivers they are responsible...
ND Term Limit Chairman: "The process hasn't been consistent" in signature verification for ballot measure
(Bismarck, ND) -- A group of North Dakotans looking to add term limits to North Dakota legislators is suing the state, accusing the secretary of state of using a different standard for accepting signatures intended for a ballot measure that would be voted on this November. North Dakota's District 38...
Burgum forms group to reduce government regulations
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new panel is tasked with proposing reductions in government regulations to the 2023 Legislature. Governor Doug Burgum formed the Red Tape Reduction Working Group Thursday through an executive order. The group is made up of representatives from Cabinet and non-Cabinet agencies asked to review regulations and...
Emily Dietz Joins The NDSU Women’s Basketball Staff As A Graduate Manager
North Dakota State women’s basketball head coach Jory Collins has announced the return of Emily Dietz to the Bison. She has been added to NDSU’s staff as a graduate student manager. Dietz’s new role will include assisting with the day-to-day operations of Bison women’s basketball, film breakdown, analytics,...
