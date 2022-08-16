Read full article on original website
NME
Former ‘Pop Idol’ contestant Darius Campbell Danesh has died, aged 41
Darius Campbell Danesh, a Scottish singer and former contestant on the talent show Pop Idol, has died, aged 41. The musician and theatre star was found dead in his home in Rochester, Minnesota, according to a statement from his family. No cause of death has been given at the time of writing.
AOL Corp
Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'
Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement
Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
Darius Campbell Danesh death updates – Tributes flood in as Pop Idol singer passes away age 41 with cause unknown
FORMER Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh has died aged 41. The 41-year-old music legend was found dead in his apartment on August 11, with the cause of death unknown, his family revealed. Since the news of his passing broke, tributes have flooded in from his fans and loved ones...
‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
Popculture
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
'Vulgar, Vulgar, Vulgar': The Real Reason Prince Philip Wanted Sarah Ferguson Out Of The Royal Family
Prince Philip hated Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of his disgraced son Prince Andrew, to such an extent that “he declared her persona non grata at the Royal Family."That’s according to revelations in the latest episode of hit podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession," which also reveals that the Queen’s late husband, who died in April 2021, disliked Fergie even before she and Prince Andrew were married.“She's the one person that Prince Philip would not have anything to do with,” royal biographer Jane Dismore tells the host of the podcast. “He didn't like Fergie – she knew that she wasn't...
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker
Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
survivornet.com
Beloved ‘90210’ Star Shannen Doherty, 51, Is ‘Back On The Saddle!’ She’s Living Her Best Life While Living With Cancer
Actress Shannen Doherty is living well and enjoying life after continuing her work on the big screen after a cancer battle. She had hormone therapy to fight her cancer, but it was ineffective and the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. Doherty is grateful for her community, and represents...
Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49
Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
‘The Andy Griffith Show’s Don Knotts Once Revealed His ‘Only Complaint’ With the Series
“The Andy Griffith Show” was a popular sitcom back in the 60s. One of the stars of the show was Don Knotts, who portrayed Griffith’s cousin Barney Fife. Knotts revealed what his one complaint while doing the show was. Barney Fife was a Deputy Sheriff in the show....
Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging
It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
Last Photo: 'Pop Idol' Star Darius Campbell Danesh Spotted Barefoot With Gerard Butler Before Tragic Death
Darius Campbell Danesh was last seen walking without shoes alongside Gerard Butler. Radar has discovered the final photos of the 41-year-old Pop Idol star were taken just weeks before his mysterious death. Darius was spotted barefoot with Butler, who was also shoeless, near the singer's Minnesota home. Wearing a pair of cuffed-up trousers, a blue shirt, and a newsboy cap, the ITV star appeared fit as a fiddle while walking his dog with the Hollywood superstar.It's believed that Darius and Butler are neighbors. The paparazzi caught Darius' final outing with the 300 actor mere weeks before he passed away. As...
Kristin Chenoweth's Fabulously Filthy Answer Stuns 'Celebrity Family Feud'
"I'm a good Christian girl," the "Wicked" star said. "Forgive me."
‘Grease’: Which Actors From the Movie Have Died?
Following the death of Olivia Newton-John, here's a list of a few other actors from the 'Grease' movie who have also died.
