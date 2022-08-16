ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
R Kelly
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Tony Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Collab#Music Streaming Services#Begging#New Yorkers
musictimes.com

Coldplay Chris Martin Pauses Wembley Concert Mid-Performance: Here's Why

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paused their Wembley concert recently to ask for a special request from his fans - to stop filming while they are performing a particular song. The request, as fans described it, was warranted, especially with the vibe that the concert gave. However, some fans were not...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Demi Lovato Reveals REAL Reason Why She Went Back to Her Pop-Rock Roots

Demi Lovato is going back to her first love which is pop punk music as she held a funeral for her pop music career early this year. More recently, the Disney alum spoke to PopCrush Nights where she explained why she returned to her pop-rock and pop-punk roots after years of releasing pure pop songs.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Anitta Taps Missy Elliott For New Song 'Lobby' + Album Release Details [Teaser]

Anitta is releasing a deluxe version of her fifth studio album "Versions of Me" on Aug. 25, and it will feature songs in collaboration with Missy Elliott and Maluma. The Brazilian singer released "Versions Of Me" in April earlier this year. It boasts a tracklist full of collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Khalid, Saweetie, Mike Towers, Cardi B, and more.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Luke Bryan Duets With His Country Idol During Impromptu Performance [VIDEO]

Luke Bryan may be one of the biggest country stars in the music industry today, but he considers another figure as one of his biggest idols. According to Outsider, the "That's My Kind of Night" hitmaker met his ultimate idol, Vince Gill, again during a charity golf tournament in Tennessee.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy