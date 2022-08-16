Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
People Are Confessing Shocking Secrets About Their Parents That They Shouldn't Know, And It's Wild
"As a young kid, I overheard my parents screaming in another room about what age I was when my dad left us. Mom said 3 months. Dad said 3 years. I didn’t know he left at all."
Lil Durk Health Update: Rapper Snapped With DJ Khaled After Shocking Eye Incident
It would seem like Lil Durk has finally ended his health break after suffering from an almost critical eye accident on Lollapalooza. The young rapper was seen hanging out with DJ Khaled on his tour bus, seemingly well and recovered. Durkio canceled his upcoming performances at the time to focus...
Led Zeppelin Ex-Frontman Says He Has 'Very Little Interest' To Perform With The Band
Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has reiterated that he has no desire to perform with the band again. Even if fans want to see him do so again, he said the idea no longer excites him. He can perform the "Immigrant Song" he said, but does not see the need to do so with his former bandmates.
'Dragon Ball Super' bests Idris Elba's 'Beast' at box office with $20.1 million
'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' topped the charts in its first weekend in theaters, with $20.1 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates.
Coldplay Chris Martin Pauses Wembley Concert Mid-Performance: Here's Why
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paused their Wembley concert recently to ask for a special request from his fans - to stop filming while they are performing a particular song. The request, as fans described it, was warranted, especially with the vibe that the concert gave. However, some fans were not...
Demi Lovato Reveals REAL Reason Why She Went Back to Her Pop-Rock Roots
Demi Lovato is going back to her first love which is pop punk music as she held a funeral for her pop music career early this year. More recently, the Disney alum spoke to PopCrush Nights where she explained why she returned to her pop-rock and pop-punk roots after years of releasing pure pop songs.
Björk New Album 2022: Singer Reveals Inspiration, Title of Comeback Album After 5 Years
The long wait is over! Björk is back with a new album and she finally unveiled the possible release date, title, and the inspiration behind her highly-anticipated project. According to NME, the upcoming album is titled "Fossora," which is set to hit record stores and music streaming platforms starting this autumn.
Jonathan Davis Believes the Music Industry Doesn’t Value Talent Anymore; Here’s Why
Jonathan Davis did not hold back his opinion about the music industry in a recent interview as he revealed that the music scene doesn't value artists' talents anymore. Along with Evanescene vocalist Amy Lee, the two spoke to Interview Magazine to discuss all things music. The conversation about talent in...
'Mr. Jones’ by Counting Crows Can Save David Harbour From Vecna, 'Stranger Things' Star Says
In a new interview on Thursday, David Harbour unveiled the song that will serve as his personal defense against Vecna. "Oh god. Oh god, oh god. It's just so embarrassing, my taste in music, I rarely reveal it," the Stranger Things star confessed in a virtual appearance on E! News' Nightly Pop on August 17.
Anitta Taps Missy Elliott For New Song 'Lobby' + Album Release Details [Teaser]
Anitta is releasing a deluxe version of her fifth studio album "Versions of Me" on Aug. 25, and it will feature songs in collaboration with Missy Elliott and Maluma. The Brazilian singer released "Versions Of Me" in April earlier this year. It boasts a tracklist full of collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Khalid, Saweetie, Mike Towers, Cardi B, and more.
Dee Snider Almost Quit Twisted Sister Amid Challenging Times of Career: 'I Was Like a Hitman'
Dee Snider almost quit his position as Twisted Sister's frontman. From Twisted Sister's debut until its disbandment in 2016, Snider served as the band's frontman and led his co-members toward success through their hit albums and songs. Years after its split, the frontman opened up about the trying times he...
Paul Simon New Album 2022: Musician Ending Retirement, Cabaret Singer Says After Recent Encounter
Paul Simon made headlines last month after appearing at the Newport Folk Festival and it appears that he has something bigger in store for fans as he's reportedly coming out of retirement to release new music. According to Spin Magazine, the singer is said to be recording a new album...
Luke Bryan Duets With His Country Idol During Impromptu Performance [VIDEO]
Luke Bryan may be one of the biggest country stars in the music industry today, but he considers another figure as one of his biggest idols. According to Outsider, the "That's My Kind of Night" hitmaker met his ultimate idol, Vince Gill, again during a charity golf tournament in Tennessee.
