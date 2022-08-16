Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Björk New Album 2022: Singer Reveals Inspiration, Title of Comeback Album After 5 Years
The long wait is over! Björk is back with a new album and she finally unveiled the possible release date, title, and the inspiration behind her highly-anticipated project. According to NME, the upcoming album is titled "Fossora," which is set to hit record stores and music streaming platforms starting this autumn.
musictimes.com
Q Lazzarus Cause of Death Confirmed: 'Goodbye Horses' Singer Dead at 61
In a report by The Rolling Stone, a close friend of Q Lazzarus, Eva Aridjis confirmed the death of the singer-songwriter. The 61-year-old singer-songwriter died following a short illness, but the cause of death was not released. In an interview with The Rolling Stone, Aridjis talked about Lazzarus' vibrant and...
musictimes.com
Kurt Cobain's Daughter Shares How Late Nirvana Frontman's Suicide Affected Her Whole Life
Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the late musician Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, stated that she "wasn't certain" she would reach her 30th birthday on Wednesday. She had to live her 20s full of doubts and insecurities, brought about the kind of grief she cannot escaped from because she lost her father as early as when she was just a year old. The fact that her father is famous - he was the guitarist, lead vocalist, and songwriter for the band Nirvana - must have added to all those emotions.
musictimes.com
Lil Tjay Alive: Fans Celebrate Rapper's '2nd Life' Despite Lack of Update
The lack of update on Lil Tjay's current well-being caused fans to pray for him and celebrate his second life at the same time. Lil Tjay's shooting incident became an eye-opener in the hip-hop community as more rappers are becoming victims of violence and crimes. For his part, he is considered lucky for surviving the gunshot wounds that left him hospitalized for weeks.
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Lil Durk Health Update: Rapper Snapped With DJ Khaled After Shocking Eye Incident
It would seem like Lil Durk has finally ended his health break after suffering from an almost critical eye accident on Lollapalooza. The young rapper was seen hanging out with DJ Khaled on his tour bus, seemingly well and recovered. Durkio canceled his upcoming performances at the time to focus...
musictimes.com
Led Zeppelin Ex-Frontman Says He Has 'Very Little Interest' To Perform With The Band
Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has reiterated that he has no desire to perform with the band again. Even if fans want to see him do so again, he said the idea no longer excites him. He can perform the "Immigrant Song" he said, but does not see the need to do so with his former bandmates.
musictimes.com
"Paaghadam" A Piece Of Music by Reza Bahrami
"Paaghadam" is a wonderful work by Reza Bahrami, which was intended to support working children. In his latest album called Paaghadam, Reza Bahrami said," In this traditional music, you can see unknown signs of working children. I had tears in my eyes when I was making this song. And this is the time when we listen to the talks of the working children and they talk to us about the hardships of their work and the injuries they face." He added," labor Child is a known painful word that most of us are familiar with. We see them at the intersections selling fresh walnuts and flowers, or when they are deeply bent into trash cans to find scraps and sometimes leftovers, scenes that make every citizen's heart ache."
musictimes.com
Coldplay Chris Martin Pauses Wembley Concert Mid-Performance: Here's Why
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paused their Wembley concert recently to ask for a special request from his fans - to stop filming while they are performing a particular song. The request, as fans described it, was warranted, especially with the vibe that the concert gave. However, some fans were not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Royce Da 5'9", Black Thought's Joint Album Might Take Some Time-Here's Why
In an interview with Rap Life Radio's Ebro Daren, Royce Da 5'9" admitted that the joint album he shares that he and Black Thought was in the works. "We got way more unreleased stuff than we have stuff that's actually out there. But we were actually working on an album together at one point," said the rapper.
musictimes.com
Travis Barker Suffers Another Health Woe After Hospitalization; What Happened?
Bad news for Travis Barker! The drummer is hit with another health woe this year as he announced on social media that he's suffering from a health condition and he misses drumming. Taking to his official Instagram account, the rocker wrote, "Covid sucks I'd rather be playing drums," with a...
musictimes.com
Jack Harlow Wants To Work With THIS Artist After Massive Drake, Pharrell Collab
Jack Harlow is taking over the world one step at a time, but he still wants to do a collaboration with a big artist because it is his lifelong dream. During his TODAY's Citi Concert Series performance, the rapper was asked about which artist is he looking forward to collaborating with in the future.
musictimes.com
Jonathan Davis Believes the Music Industry Doesn’t Value Talent Anymore; Here’s Why
Jonathan Davis did not hold back his opinion about the music industry in a recent interview as he revealed that the music scene doesn't value artists' talents anymore. Along with Evanescene vocalist Amy Lee, the two spoke to Interview Magazine to discuss all things music. The conversation about talent in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Richie Faulkner Says THIS Saved Him After Near-Fatal Health Issue
Richie Faulkner knew his priorities especially when he faced near-death experiences. Faulkner and his Judas Priest's co-members gave their fans the best night at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville in September 2021. But little did he know, it almost became his last night. In an interview with Guitar...
musictimes.com
RHCP Returns to 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to Accept THIS Award
The Red Hot Chili Peppers is returning to the VMAs stage to accept the Global Icon Award, a prestigious recognition that is long overdue for the iconic rock band. Taking place on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards is slated to be one of the biggest nights in music this year.
musictimes.com
Jessie J On Grief And Recovery 9 Month After Miscarriage: 'Connecting Is Key'
Jessie J took to Instagram to share her experience with grief after losing her pregnancy nine months ago. She opened up in her post about wanting to be a mother at 16, "[first] thing on the list was to be a Mum." "Now I'm nearly 35, and some days the...
musictimes.com
'X Factor' Channel 5 Comeback: 'Cruel' Show Should Feel 'Safer' Now, Says Joe McElderry
Joe McElderry says X Factor could do more to create a "safe space for artists" along with working on their "aftercare" for singers. This, after saying the show has gone harsher in the past years before it was cancelled. Now that there are rumors of its comeback on Channel 5, McElderry says he hopes substantial changes can be made.
musictimes.com
'Mr. Jones’ by Counting Crows Can Save David Harbour From Vecna, 'Stranger Things' Star Says
In a new interview on Thursday, David Harbour unveiled the song that will serve as his personal defense against Vecna. "Oh god. Oh god, oh god. It's just so embarrassing, my taste in music, I rarely reveal it," the Stranger Things star confessed in a virtual appearance on E! News' Nightly Pop on August 17.
musictimes.com
Panic! at the Disco 2022 Album Released BUT Brendon Urie Trends For All The Wrong Reasons
"Viva Las Vengeance" was finally released on Aug. 19 by pop-rock solo project Panic! at the Disco. In May 2022, a website called "Shut Up and Go to Bed" was set up and hinted that there would be new material from Panic! at the Disco the following month. However, this...
musictimes.com
Dee Snider Almost Quit Twisted Sister Amid Challenging Times of Career: 'I Was Like a Hitman'
Dee Snider almost quit his position as Twisted Sister's frontman. From Twisted Sister's debut until its disbandment in 2016, Snider served as the band's frontman and led his co-members toward success through their hit albums and songs. Years after its split, the frontman opened up about the trying times he...
musictimes.com
Anitta Taps Missy Elliott For New Song 'Lobby' + Album Release Details [Teaser]
Anitta is releasing a deluxe version of her fifth studio album "Versions of Me" on Aug. 25, and it will feature songs in collaboration with Missy Elliott and Maluma. The Brazilian singer released "Versions Of Me" in April earlier this year. It boasts a tracklist full of collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Khalid, Saweetie, Mike Towers, Cardi B, and more.
Comments / 0