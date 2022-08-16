ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
musictimes.com

Q Lazzarus Cause of Death Confirmed: 'Goodbye Horses' Singer Dead at 61

In a report by The Rolling Stone, a close friend of Q Lazzarus, Eva Aridjis confirmed the death of the singer-songwriter. The 61-year-old singer-songwriter died following a short illness, but the cause of death was not released. In an interview with The Rolling Stone, Aridjis talked about Lazzarus' vibrant and...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Kurt Cobain's Daughter Shares How Late Nirvana Frontman's Suicide Affected Her Whole Life

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the late musician Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, stated that she "wasn't certain" she would reach her 30th birthday on Wednesday. She had to live her 20s full of doubts and insecurities, brought about the kind of grief she cannot escaped from because she lost her father as early as when she was just a year old. The fact that her father is famous - he was the guitarist, lead vocalist, and songwriter for the band Nirvana - must have added to all those emotions.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Lil Tjay Alive: Fans Celebrate Rapper's '2nd Life' Despite Lack of Update

The lack of update on Lil Tjay's current well-being caused fans to pray for him and celebrate his second life at the same time. Lil Tjay's shooting incident became an eye-opener in the hip-hop community as more rappers are becoming victims of violence and crimes. For his part, he is considered lucky for surviving the gunshot wounds that left him hospitalized for weeks.
EDGEWATER, NJ
musictimes.com

"Paaghadam" A Piece Of Music by Reza Bahrami

"Paaghadam" is a wonderful work by Reza Bahrami, which was intended to support working children. In his latest album called Paaghadam, Reza Bahrami said," In this traditional music, you can see unknown signs of working children. I had tears in my eyes when I was making this song. And this is the time when we listen to the talks of the working children and they talk to us about the hardships of their work and the injuries they face." He added," labor Child is a known painful word that most of us are familiar with. We see them at the intersections selling fresh walnuts and flowers, or when they are deeply bent into trash cans to find scraps and sometimes leftovers, scenes that make every citizen's heart ache."
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Coldplay Chris Martin Pauses Wembley Concert Mid-Performance: Here's Why

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paused their Wembley concert recently to ask for a special request from his fans - to stop filming while they are performing a particular song. The request, as fans described it, was warranted, especially with the vibe that the concert gave. However, some fans were not...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
musictimes.com

Royce Da 5'9", Black Thought's Joint Album Might Take Some Time-Here's Why

In an interview with Rap Life Radio's Ebro Daren, Royce Da 5'9" admitted that the joint album he shares that he and Black Thought was in the works. "We got way more unreleased stuff than we have stuff that's actually out there. But we were actually working on an album together at one point," said the rapper.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Travis Barker Suffers Another Health Woe After Hospitalization; What Happened?

Bad news for Travis Barker! The drummer is hit with another health woe this year as he announced on social media that he's suffering from a health condition and he misses drumming. Taking to his official Instagram account, the rocker wrote, "Covid sucks I'd rather be playing drums," with a...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Richie Faulkner Says THIS Saved Him After Near-Fatal Health Issue

Richie Faulkner knew his priorities especially when he faced near-death experiences. Faulkner and his Judas Priest's co-members gave their fans the best night at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville in September 2021. But little did he know, it almost became his last night. In an interview with Guitar...
LOUISVILLE, KY
musictimes.com

RHCP Returns to 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to Accept THIS Award

The Red Hot Chili Peppers is returning to the VMAs stage to accept the Global Icon Award, a prestigious recognition that is long overdue for the iconic rock band. Taking place on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards is slated to be one of the biggest nights in music this year.
NEWARK, NJ
musictimes.com

Anitta Taps Missy Elliott For New Song 'Lobby' + Album Release Details [Teaser]

Anitta is releasing a deluxe version of her fifth studio album "Versions of Me" on Aug. 25, and it will feature songs in collaboration with Missy Elliott and Maluma. The Brazilian singer released "Versions Of Me" in April earlier this year. It boasts a tracklist full of collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Khalid, Saweetie, Mike Towers, Cardi B, and more.
MUSIC

