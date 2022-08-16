"Paaghadam" is a wonderful work by Reza Bahrami, which was intended to support working children. In his latest album called Paaghadam, Reza Bahrami said," In this traditional music, you can see unknown signs of working children. I had tears in my eyes when I was making this song. And this is the time when we listen to the talks of the working children and they talk to us about the hardships of their work and the injuries they face." He added," labor Child is a known painful word that most of us are familiar with. We see them at the intersections selling fresh walnuts and flowers, or when they are deeply bent into trash cans to find scraps and sometimes leftovers, scenes that make every citizen's heart ache."

